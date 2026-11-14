Salt Lake City’s research scene is busy right now, especially at the University of Utah and with federal contractors. Here are several solid options, from first lab job to senior investigator.

Employer: University of Utah – HCI Xiaoyang Zhang Lab

University of Utah – Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on campus)

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $8.79 – $20.17/hour

Apply by: 11/19/2026 (open until filled; main app link: https://utah.peopleadmin.com/postings/211932)

(open until filled; main app link: https://utah.peopleadmin.com/postings/211932) Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level lab role doing quality control tests, preparing samples, running basic experiments, and keeping equipment in good shape. Great fit if you’re new to lab work and want hands-on cancer research experience with strong university benefits.

Employer: University of Utah – Department of Pediatrics / Huntsman Cancer Institute

University of Utah – Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Tenure Track Faculty

Track: Assistant/Associate/Professor (experience dependent)

Apply at: https://utah.peopleadmin.com/postings/199504

https://utah.peopleadmin.com/postings/199504 Priority date: Submit materials by 01/15/2026 (open until filled)

(open until filled) Why it’s worth a look: Build an independent lab in pediatric cancer with access to HCI cores, the Utah Population Database, and a top-ranked children’s hospital. Ideal if your work focuses on cell therapy, cancer genetics, epigenetics, tumor modeling, or experimental therapeutics.

Employer: University of Utah – Division of Geriatrics

University of Utah – Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Non-Tenure Track Faculty

Apply at: https://utah.peopleadmin.com/postings/199274

https://utah.peopleadmin.com/postings/199274 Why it’s worth a look: Focus on how aging, vascular control, and exercise tolerance affect quality of life in patients with cardiovascular disease and cancer. You’ll work on funded projects, chase new grants, and may have a joint role with the VA GRECC.

Employer: University of Utah – Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism, and Diabetes

University of Utah – Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time Faculty (track depends on qualifications)

Apply at: https://utah.peopleadmin.com/postings/199454

https://utah.peopleadmin.com/postings/199454 Why it’s worth a look: For MD endocrinologists who want to run an independent, funded research program in diabetes, obesity, or metabolism. You’ll plug into the Diabetes and Metabolism Research Center, with access to big data resources and community programs like the Wellness Bus.

Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)

Location: Salt Lake City Area of Responsibility (AOR)

Type: Contract (contingent on award; 1 base year + 4 option years)

(contingent on award; 1 base year + 4 option years) Estimated salary: $105,000 – $175,000/year

Security: Active TS/SCI required

required Why it’s worth a look: Senior all-source intel role supporting ICE ERO ONE, doing deep research, trend and threat analysis, and high-level briefings. Strong fit if you have 8+ years intel experience, finished intel products under your belt, and want a high-impact, well-compensated analytical position.

If any of these catch your eye, save the link and apply soon—research and intel roles in SLC tend to move quietly but fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.