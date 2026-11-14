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📣 Salt Lake City Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles
Salt Lake City’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level calling to big-ticket enterprise tech. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Rental Sales Consultant
Employer: Budget Rent A Car of Utah
Location: Salt Lake City & Murray, UT
Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
Pay: $16.50–$18.50/hr + incentives
Work face-to-face with customers, match them with rental vehicles, and earn extra through upselling protection plans and upgrades. Paid training, benefits, and good fit if you’ve done retail, hospitality, or other customer-facing sales.
Sr. Enterprise Account Executive
Employer: Neo4j
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote territory role)
Type: Full-time
On-Target Earnings: $270,000–$320,000/year + stock options & benefits
High-level enterprise software sales focused on data, AI/ML, and graph technology. You’ll own a territory, run complex sales cycles, and work closely with cloud partners like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.
Account Manager – Utah
Employer: ParetoHealth
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (role includes full benefits, 401(k), and transportation perks)
Manage a portfolio of benefits consultants and employer groups, focusing on retention and growth in self-funded health plans. Great if you know health insurance and like data-heavy, relationship-driven work.
Director, Retail Sales (West)
Employer: Fullpath (by Cox Automotive)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote, heavy travel across West)
Type: Full-time
Base Salary: $100,000–$120,000/year
OTE: Up to $260,000/year
Lead and coach Regional Sales Managers selling AI-powered automotive SaaS. You’ll own revenue KPIs, run pipeline reviews, recruit and train reps, and travel often to dealer territories.
Territory Manager
Employer: Heritage Landscape Supply Group, Inc.
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive weekly/bi-weekly pay + bonuses, 401(k) match, ESPP, and full benefits
Grow a multi-million-dollar B2B territory in plumbing/plumbing wholesale. Heavy relationship-building with contractors and vendors, plus lots of field time and industry events.
Outside Sales Representative – Salt Lake City
Employer: Tom James Company
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Pay: Guaranteed monthly training pay (first 2 years) + uncapped commission, ownership and 401(k) match
Build your own book of business selling custom clothing to busy professionals. Mix of office and field work, strong training, and big upside if you like relationship-based selling.
Outside Sales Professional – Salt Lake City
Employer: Tom James Company
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Typical 1st-Year Earnings: ~$70,000 (top performers $125K–$175K)
W-2 role with benefits, guaranteed training pay, and uncapped commissions. You’ll prospect, visit clients at homes/offices, and grow a long-term clientele for custom apparel.
Enterprise Account Executive, Corporate
Employer: Filevine EU
Location: Salt Lake City (Sugarhouse), UT – in-office
Type: Full-time
OTE: $276,000/year (40/60 base/variable), uncapped
Sell Legal AI and matter management software to in-house corporate legal teams. Full-cycle enterprise sales with strong support, accelerators, and onsite work in a fast-growing tech company.
Marketing Communications Manager
Employer: Red Cat Holdings
Location: Hybrid or remote (U.S., including SLC)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Base salary + annual equity and potential bonuses
Own PR, social media, advertising, and website content for a defense/aerospace tech company. You’ll manage a PR agency, run content calendars, and handle paid media aimed at DoD and defense audiences.
Sales Enablement Specialist
Employer: Filevine EU
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (likely onsite/hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (role includes benefits)
Design and run onboarding and ongoing training for BDRs, using tools like Salesforce, Gong, and ZoomInfo. Ideal if you love coaching sales teams and building structured training programs.
Large Group Coordinator I–III (DOE)
Employer: Cambia Health Solutions
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid for Level II/III; WFH option for Level I)
Type: Full-time
Pay (SLC metro):
- Level I: $28.80–$47.00/hr + 6% bonus target
- Level II: $66,000–$108,000/year + 8% bonus target
- Level III: $72,000–$119,000/year + 10% bonus target
Support sales and account teams on 101+ employee health plans—quoting, onboarding, and coordinating large group benefits. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like behind-the-scenes sales operations.
Government Account Executive, Mid Market
Employer: Filevine EU
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite)
Type: Full-time
OTE: $217,000/year (40/60 base/variable), uncapped
Sell case management software into government and legal markets. Full-cycle mid-market role with strong quotas, pipeline ownership, and close work with SDRs.
Mid-Market Account Executive
Employer: Filevine EU
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite)
Type: Full-time
OTE: $212,000/year (40/60 base/variable), uncapped
Handle mid-market Legal AI deals in the private legal vertical. You’ll run demos, manage complex evaluations, and work from Filevine’s Sugarhouse office.
Telemarketer / Appointment Setter
Employer: Robert Pico Insurance Agency, Inc.
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in person)
Type: Part-time/other (about 30 hrs/week)
Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hr
Outbound calling role setting quote appointments for the insurance sales team. Good for experienced telemarketers who like phone work and want steady hours.
Territory Sales Representative – HP Retail
Employer: 2020 Companies (for HP)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $17.50/hr + weekly performance bonus (up to $100/week)
Visit multiple big-box stores Wed–Sun to train staff, demo HP products, and improve displays. Includes mileage, tech stipend, benefits, PTO, and paid holidays.
Territory Manager – Industrial
Employer: Process Distribution Group (Valin)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (multi-state territory)
Type: Full-time
Base Pay: ~$85,000/year + sales bonus eligibility
Own a $2.5M industrial territory across UT, AZ, ID (plus some neighboring states). Sell process heat, filtration, valves, and automation into refineries, power, aerospace, and more.
Conference & Trade Show Representative (Independent Contractor)
Employer: Hennessey Digital (BluShark Digital)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel to CA, AZ, NV, UT, Cabo/Western Mexico)
Type: Contract
Pay: From $300/day + approved event expenses
Represent a digital marketing agency at legal and professional conferences. You’ll network, qualify leads, and set up follow-up conversations—perfect if you’re polished, social, and like event travel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Salt Lake’s sales and marketing market is active, and similar roles pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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