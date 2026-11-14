Salt Lake City’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level calling to big-ticket enterprise tech. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Budget Rent A Car of Utah

Location: Salt Lake City & Murray, UT

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Pay: $16.50–$18.50/hr + incentives

Work face-to-face with customers, match them with rental vehicles, and earn extra through upselling protection plans and upgrades. Paid training, benefits, and good fit if you’ve done retail, hospitality, or other customer-facing sales.

Employer: Neo4j

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote territory role)

Type: Full-time

On-Target Earnings: $270,000–$320,000/year + stock options & benefits

High-level enterprise software sales focused on data, AI/ML, and graph technology. You’ll own a territory, run complex sales cycles, and work closely with cloud partners like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.

Employer: ParetoHealth

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (role includes full benefits, 401(k), and transportation perks)

Manage a portfolio of benefits consultants and employer groups, focusing on retention and growth in self-funded health plans. Great if you know health insurance and like data-heavy, relationship-driven work.

Employer: Fullpath (by Cox Automotive)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote, heavy travel across West)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $100,000–$120,000/year

OTE: Up to $260,000/year

Lead and coach Regional Sales Managers selling AI-powered automotive SaaS. You’ll own revenue KPIs, run pipeline reviews, recruit and train reps, and travel often to dealer territories.

Employer: Heritage Landscape Supply Group, Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly/bi-weekly pay + bonuses, 401(k) match, ESPP, and full benefits

Grow a multi-million-dollar B2B territory in plumbing/plumbing wholesale. Heavy relationship-building with contractors and vendors, plus lots of field time and industry events.

Employer: Tom James Company

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed monthly training pay (first 2 years) + uncapped commission, ownership and 401(k) match

Build your own book of business selling custom clothing to busy professionals. Mix of office and field work, strong training, and big upside if you like relationship-based selling.

Employer: Tom James Company

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Typical 1st-Year Earnings: ~$70,000 (top performers $125K–$175K)

W-2 role with benefits, guaranteed training pay, and uncapped commissions. You’ll prospect, visit clients at homes/offices, and grow a long-term clientele for custom apparel.

Employer: Filevine EU

Location: Salt Lake City (Sugarhouse), UT – in-office

Type: Full-time

OTE: $276,000/year (40/60 base/variable), uncapped

Sell Legal AI and matter management software to in-house corporate legal teams. Full-cycle enterprise sales with strong support, accelerators, and onsite work in a fast-growing tech company.

Employer: Red Cat Holdings

Location: Hybrid or remote (U.S., including SLC)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary + annual equity and potential bonuses

Own PR, social media, advertising, and website content for a defense/aerospace tech company. You’ll manage a PR agency, run content calendars, and handle paid media aimed at DoD and defense audiences.

Employer: Filevine EU

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (likely onsite/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (role includes benefits)

Design and run onboarding and ongoing training for BDRs, using tools like Salesforce, Gong, and ZoomInfo. Ideal if you love coaching sales teams and building structured training programs.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid for Level II/III; WFH option for Level I)

Type: Full-time

Pay (SLC metro):

Level I: $28.80–$47.00/hr + 6% bonus target

Level II: $66,000–$108,000/year + 8% bonus target

Level III: $72,000–$119,000/year + 10% bonus target

Support sales and account teams on 101+ employee health plans—quoting, onboarding, and coordinating large group benefits. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like behind-the-scenes sales operations.

Employer: Filevine EU

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

OTE: $217,000/year (40/60 base/variable), uncapped

Sell case management software into government and legal markets. Full-cycle mid-market role with strong quotas, pipeline ownership, and close work with SDRs.

Employer: Filevine EU

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

OTE: $212,000/year (40/60 base/variable), uncapped

Handle mid-market Legal AI deals in the private legal vertical. You’ll run demos, manage complex evaluations, and work from Filevine’s Sugarhouse office.

Employer: Robert Pico Insurance Agency, Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in person)

Type: Part-time/other (about 30 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hr

Outbound calling role setting quote appointments for the insurance sales team. Good for experienced telemarketers who like phone work and want steady hours.

Employer: 2020 Companies (for HP)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.50/hr + weekly performance bonus (up to $100/week)

Visit multiple big-box stores Wed–Sun to train staff, demo HP products, and improve displays. Includes mileage, tech stipend, benefits, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Process Distribution Group (Valin)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (multi-state territory)

Type: Full-time

Base Pay: ~$85,000/year + sales bonus eligibility

Own a $2.5M industrial territory across UT, AZ, ID (plus some neighboring states). Sell process heat, filtration, valves, and automation into refineries, power, aerospace, and more.

Employer: Hennessey Digital (BluShark Digital)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel to CA, AZ, NV, UT, Cabo/Western Mexico)

Type: Contract

Pay: From $300/day + approved event expenses

Represent a digital marketing agency at legal and professional conferences. You’ll network, qualify leads, and set up follow-up conversations—perfect if you’re polished, social, and like event travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Salt Lake’s sales and marketing market is active, and similar roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.