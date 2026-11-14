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Salt Lake City
🚔 Salt Lake City Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $40/hr
13 days ago
Salt Lake City has a steady stream of public safety and security openings right now, from youth services to fire protection and rail safety. If you like helping people stay safe, there’s a good mix of field and leadership roles here.
Account Manager – Security Services
- Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$40/hour
This role manages security operations for multiple client sites, including staffing, scheduling, supervision, and training. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of management experience and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and weekly pay.
JJYS Technician II – Salt Lake Valley Detention Center
- Employer: State of Utah – Juvenile Justice and Youth Services
- Location: 3450 S 900 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84119
- Type: Full-time, in-office/on-site
- Pay: $15.53/hour
- Application deadline: 11/22/2026 (may close earlier)
Work directly with youth in detention, monitor safety, help with activities, and assist with perimeter checks and transports. Comes with full state benefits (health, retirement, generous leave) plus paid training in de‑escalation and youth work.
Team Lead – Airport Parking Operations
- Employer: Global Parking Systems
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84116 (airport area)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $21/hour
Supervise frontline parking staff at the airport, run trainings, and keep operations safe and smooth. Requires customer service experience, a valid driver’s license, and comfort working varied shifts; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.
Contractor In Charge (CIC) – Railroad Safety
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (field-based with heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$37/hour (based on experience)
Oversee safety for railroad construction and maintenance work, conduct job briefings, and ensure FRA (49 CFR 214) compliance. Ideal if you have 2+ years railroad experience, can travel 50–85%, and want strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, and holidays.
Fire Alarm Inspector
- Employer: Pye-Barker Fire & Safety
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Inspect and test building fire alarm systems, document results, and help keep sites code-compliant. Great if you like hands-on work, can climb ladders and stairs, and want training, career development, strong benefits, and potentially a company vehicle.
Parking Valet Attendant
- Employer: Propark Mobility
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, in person
- Pay: $8/hour plus cash tips
Park and retrieve guest vehicles, explain parking, and keep things moving at busy locations. Good for energetic people with 2+ years of driving experience, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to drive manual transmission; offers flexible schedules, free parking, EAP, and benefits for full-time staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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