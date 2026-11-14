Salt Lake City has a steady stream of public safety and security openings right now, from youth services to fire protection and rail safety. If you like helping people stay safe, there’s a good mix of field and leadership roles here.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hour

This role manages security operations for multiple client sites, including staffing, scheduling, supervision, and training. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of management experience and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and weekly pay.

Employer: State of Utah – Juvenile Justice and Youth Services

Location: 3450 S 900 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84119

Type: Full-time, in-office/on-site

Pay: $15.53/hour

Application deadline: 11/22/2026 (may close earlier)

Work directly with youth in detention, monitor safety, help with activities, and assist with perimeter checks and transports. Comes with full state benefits (health, retirement, generous leave) plus paid training in de‑escalation and youth work.

Employer: Global Parking Systems

Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84116 (airport area)

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $21/hour

Supervise frontline parking staff at the airport, run trainings, and keep operations safe and smooth. Requires customer service experience, a valid driver’s license, and comfort working varied shifts; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (field-based with heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37/hour (based on experience)

Oversee safety for railroad construction and maintenance work, conduct job briefings, and ensure FRA (49 CFR 214) compliance. Ideal if you have 2+ years railroad experience, can travel 50–85%, and want strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, and holidays.

Employer: Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Inspect and test building fire alarm systems, document results, and help keep sites code-compliant. Great if you like hands-on work, can climb ladders and stairs, and want training, career development, strong benefits, and potentially a company vehicle.

Employer: Propark Mobility

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time & Part-time, in person

Pay: $8/hour plus cash tips

Park and retrieve guest vehicles, explain parking, and keep things moving at busy locations. Good for energetic people with 2+ years of driving experience, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to drive manual transmission; offers flexible schedules, free parking, EAP, and benefits for full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.