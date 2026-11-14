Salt Lake City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—from food and gifts to medical devices and mining tech. Here are several solid openings, whether you’re just starting out or already deep into engineering and quality.

Employer: Edwards Lifesciences

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role setting up and running metals machinery to make medical device components. You’ll follow SOPs, log data in MES, inspect parts, and do basic equipment care—great if you have a HS diploma and some manufacturing or regulated-environment experience.

Employer: Mill Rock Packaging

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior die cutter role running and troubleshooting die cutting equipment for high-end folding cartons. Monday–Thursday 5:00 AM–3:00 PM, with PTO, 401(k) match, and disability/life insurance—good fit if you’ve got 1–2+ years manufacturing and like leading and mentoring on the press.

Employer: Mars

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $29/hour + night shift differential

New role where you become the equipment expert on a rotating 12-hour day/night shift. You’ll troubleshoot pneumatics, hydraulics, and automation, do PMs, and coach operators—ideal if you have strong mechanical skills and 2–5+ years manufacturing.

Employer: Weir Minerals

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: 1st shift, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Union maintenance role supporting mining-related production equipment (480VAC, PLCs, hydraulics, pneumatics). Includes toolbox/tools and PPE provided, 5% 401(k) match, PTO, and strong health benefits—great if you’re experienced with Allen Bradley PLCs and industrial troubleshooting.

Employer: Biomerics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality engineering for medical device extrusion, metals, and plastics. You’ll own validation (IQ/OQ/PQ, TMV, Gage R&R), risk management, CAPA, and audits—best for someone with 5–7+ years medical device QE and strong FDA/ISO 13485/14971 experience.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

24/7 accountability for a beverage production line—safety, quality, cost, and people. Includes health coverage, 401(k) match, paid leave, tuition reimbursement, and product discounts. Good match if you have 4+ years manufacturing supervision and are ready to own a full line.

Employer: Olive & Cocoa

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, temporary (through Dec 23, 2025)

Salary: $13.00–$17.00/hour, paid weekly

Help build and pack luxury gift crates during peak season. Day & swing shifts, onsite catered lunches, and simple, fast-paced work—perfect if you want short-term warehouse/production work and can stand and move most of the day.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,500–$207,900/year + bonus eligible

High-level quality leadership role for data center thermal management systems (liquid cooling, manifolds, heat exchangers) across multiple sites. You’ll own global customer quality strategy, escalations, and advanced stats/8D—aimed at seasoned leaders with deep manufacturing quality and customer-facing experience.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Salary: $19.50/hour

General warehouse role handling receiving, stocking, cycle counts, and shipping, plus forklift/reach truck work. Good for someone with 1–3 years warehouse experience, RF scanner skills, and the ability to lift 75+ lbs frequently.

Employer: GE HealthCare

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Bridge between design engineering and manufacturing, coordinating ECR/ECO-driven design changes so production isn’t disrupted. Great fit if you have a BS in Engineering, 2+ years supply chain/manufacturing, and like cross-functional project work.

Employer: Nicholas and Company

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 6:00 AM–finish, rotating Saturdays

Salary: $23.00/hour

Foodservice warehouse role operating stand-up/reach forklifts and pallet jacks in freezer, cooler, and dry areas. Offers health benefits, 401(k) profit sharing, HSA, tuition reimbursement, and a long-standing local employer.

Employer: Fluidra

Location: West Valley City (Salt Lake area), UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and improve manufacturing methods, layouts, work instructions, and CAD for pool/wellness products. Includes 3 weeks vacation, 11 holidays, 401(k) match, education assistance up to $7,000/year—ideal if you have a BS in Engineering, 3+ years experience, and SolidWorks skills.

Employer: C&W Services

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.10–$28.35/hour

Support automated material handling and robotics in a modern facility—PMs, troubleshooting conveyors and controls, and mentoring junior techs. Weekly pay, benefits starting day one, and lots of walking and hands-on work in a warehouse setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.