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⚖️ Salt Lake City Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Salt Lake City is busy hiring in legal, risk, and compliance right now. If you like rules, details, and protecting people or money, this week’s list is stacked.
Legal Assistant
Employer: PrincePerelson and Associates
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support attorneys in tax, trusts, estate planning, and probate. Lots of document drafting, court filings, and client contact, plus 401(k), medical, dental, life, disability, and PTO.
Financial Crime Analyst
Employer: Rho
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000 – $90,000 in SLC, plus equity and benefits
Investigate fraud and AML alerts, file SARs, and help design smarter detection systems for a modern fintech platform. Good fit if you know Reg E, NACHA, BSA/AML, KYC/CIP, OFAC and like data tools.
Human Services Lead Licensor, DHHS
Employer: State of Utah – Division of Licensing and Background Checks
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time, Career Service
Salary: $28.94 – $43.49/hour
Deadline: 11/22/2026 (may close earlier)
Lead inspections and audits of licensed providers to ensure regulatory compliance and public safety. Includes state benefits, job stability, career growth, and travel with some overnights across Utah.
Enterprise Risk Officer
Employer: Columbia Bank
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $120,000, plus potential incentives and full benefits
Own and enhance the bank’s Enterprise Risk Management framework, policies, and standards. Great for someone with 5+ years in banking/risk/compliance who likes cross-functional work and presenting to leaders.
Paralegal
Employer: Salt Lake County
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work directly with county attorneys on criminal and civil cases—drafting pleadings, reviewing police reports, organizing discovery, and assisting in court. Requires paralegal degree or certificate plus experience and passing background checks.
Program Manager (Privacy)
Employer: ATF (U.S. Department of Justice)
Location: Location to be determined (includes SLC listing)
Type: Full-time, Federal GS-14
Salary: Not listed (GS-14 pay scale)
Lead and improve ATF’s Privacy Program and FOIA/Privacy Act operations. High-level role managing policy, risk, and systems, and advising senior officials; requires GS-13-level specialized experience in privacy/FOIA or similar programs.
Manager, AML/KYC Managed Services, Financial Crime Compliance – Remote U.S.
Employer: AML RightSource
Location: Remote U.S. (role posted for Salt Lake City, UT)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000 – $87,000
Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team delivering managed services to financial institutions. Fully focused on financial crime compliance, with people leadership, client-facing work, and room to grow; CAMS and consulting experience are a plus.
Consumer Safety Inspector
Employer: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Plant-based, field work)
Type: Full-time, Federal GS-5–9
Salary: $40,736 – $80,243/year, plus federal benefits and $5,000 sign-on bonus
Inspect meat and poultry plants to enforce food safety laws, HACCP, and sanitation rules. Hands-on role in a production environment with loan forgiveness eligibility, training, and promotion potential to GS-9.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in before the deadline or the listing closes.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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