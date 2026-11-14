Salt Lake City is busy hiring in legal, risk, and compliance right now. If you like rules, details, and protecting people or money, this week’s list is stacked.

Employer: PrincePerelson and Associates

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support attorneys in tax, trusts, estate planning, and probate. Lots of document drafting, court filings, and client contact, plus 401(k), medical, dental, life, disability, and PTO.

Employer: Rho

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $90,000 in SLC, plus equity and benefits

Investigate fraud and AML alerts, file SARs, and help design smarter detection systems for a modern fintech platform. Good fit if you know Reg E, NACHA, BSA/AML, KYC/CIP, OFAC and like data tools.

Employer: State of Utah – Division of Licensing and Background Checks

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Career Service

Salary: $28.94 – $43.49/hour

Deadline: 11/22/2026 (may close earlier)

Lead inspections and audits of licensed providers to ensure regulatory compliance and public safety. Includes state benefits, job stability, career growth, and travel with some overnights across Utah.

Employer: Columbia Bank

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000, plus potential incentives and full benefits

Own and enhance the bank’s Enterprise Risk Management framework, policies, and standards. Great for someone with 5+ years in banking/risk/compliance who likes cross-functional work and presenting to leaders.

Employer: Salt Lake County

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with county attorneys on criminal and civil cases—drafting pleadings, reviewing police reports, organizing discovery, and assisting in court. Requires paralegal degree or certificate plus experience and passing background checks.

Employer: ATF (U.S. Department of Justice)

Location: Location to be determined (includes SLC listing)

Type: Full-time, Federal GS-14

Salary: Not listed (GS-14 pay scale)

Lead and improve ATF’s Privacy Program and FOIA/Privacy Act operations. High-level role managing policy, risk, and systems, and advising senior officials; requires GS-13-level specialized experience in privacy/FOIA or similar programs.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Remote U.S. (role posted for Salt Lake City, UT)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $87,000

Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team delivering managed services to financial institutions. Fully focused on financial crime compliance, with people leadership, client-facing work, and room to grow; CAMS and consulting experience are a plus.

Employer: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Plant-based, field work)

Type: Full-time, Federal GS-5–9

Salary: $40,736 – $80,243/year, plus federal benefits and $5,000 sign-on bonus

Inspect meat and poultry plants to enforce food safety laws, HACCP, and sanitation rules. Hands-on role in a production environment with loan forgiveness eligibility, training, and promotion potential to GS-9.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in before the deadline or the listing closes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.