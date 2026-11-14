Salt Lake City’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who know data, AI, and enterprise systems. Here are several IT openings with strong pay and clear growth paths.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Advisory practice)

(Advisory practice) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus

Lead healthcare payer analytics projects, manage teams, and turn claims and membership data into insights using SQL, data science, and ML. Great fit if you’ve got 5+ years in analytics and want client-facing leadership work.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus

Support ERP transformations (SAP, Salesforce, etc.), run agile workstreams, and mentor junior staff. Ideal if you have 3+ years in ERP projects and like blending project management with hands-on delivery.

Employer: PrincePerelson and Associates

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite, must live in Utah)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $160,000/year

Work on firmware and embedded Linux for a next-gen sensing platform, integrating cameras and hardware interfaces (UART, I2C, SPI, CAN, etc.). Great for C/C++ engineers who like hands-on lab work and taking products from prototype to production.

Employer: EY

Location: Anywhere in U.S. (includes SLC)

Type: Full-time, consulting with 40–60% travel

Full-time, consulting with Salary (SLC band): $142,600 – $261,500

Lead SAP S/4HANA Variant Configuration workstreams across sales, engineering, and manufacturing. Best for SAP pros with 3+ years VC and multiple full-cycle implementations.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus

Architect Appian and low-code solutions on AWS/Azure/GCP, lead Scrum delivery, and advise execs on automation strategy. A match if you have 7+ years’ experience and want to own platform architecture.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + bonus

Set technical direction for Appian programs, oversee multi-project portfolios, and drive business development. Built for senior leaders (9+ years) who can blend cloud, integration, and executive stakeholder management.

Employer: CHG Healthcare

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (flexible/hybrid options)

(flexible/hybrid options) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,500 – $225,300/year

Design Snowflake/dbt pipelines, lead data projects, and mentor engineers on a central Data Platform team. Good for someone with 6+ years ETL/ELT and strong SQL who likes owning data models end-to-end.

Employer: CHG Healthcare

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (flexible/hybrid options)

(flexible/hybrid options) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $146,200 – $282,600/year

Technical leader role: set data architecture direction, drive Data Lake evolution, and coach senior engineers. Ideal if you have 8+ years in data engineering and want to shape standards and strategy.

Employer: University of Utah – U of U Health (Hematology)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (campus)

Type: Full-time, benefited staff

Full-time, benefited staff Salary: $70,000 – $100,000

Use Python, SQL, Azure ML, Power BI, and Power Apps to support healthcare analytics with a focus on cancer research. They can hire at entry, developing, or career level, so this works for BI folks from early-career to senior.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (OIT)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT among multiple VA sites

Type: Full-time, federal GS-13

Full-time, federal GS-13 Salary (base GS-13 range): $106,437 – $138,370/year (adjusted for locality)

Develop and maintain MUMPS/Delphi-based VistA applications, do unit testing, and support national standards and reviews. Best for experienced federal-style engineers with strong VistA/MUMPS background.

Employer: Ken Garff Automotive Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, in-person interviews)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Pair-program with business users using Claude Code to build internal apps, keep everything secure and in Git, and guide which ideas should or shouldn’t be built. Great if you love fast AI-assisted building and coaching non-technical teammates.

Employer: Western Governors University (WGU)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (some travel up to 20%)

(some travel up to 20%) Type: Full-time, Technical grade 406

Full-time, Technical grade 406 Salary: $98,300 – $147,400

Design AI-enabled, agentic workflows that reimagine how WGU runs its operations. Strong fit if you know Python, LLMs, automation, and process design and want to work directly with senior leaders.

Employer: CHG Healthcare

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (flexible/work-from-home options)

(flexible/work-from-home options) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $59,000 – $114,300/year

Frontline IT support with a twist: own key Service Desk tools, build automations, and champion AI-powered support. Good for someone with 5+ years on a service desk who wants more tooling and analytics responsibility.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Information Security

Location: Salt Lake City, UT among multiple VA sites

Type: Full-time, federal GS-13

Full-time, federal GS-13 Salary (base GS-13 range): $90,925 – $118,204/year (actual pay by locality)

Lead RMF-based cybersecurity work: risk assessments, policy, monitoring, and incident investigations across VA systems and medical devices. Best for seasoned INFOSEC pros with NIST/RMF and federal or healthcare experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many of these teams are growing and open to strong adjacent experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.