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🧑💼 Multiple HR & People Ops Roles Hiring Now in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is busy hiring for people-focused roles right now, from strategic HR leadership to hands-on recruiting and compliance work.
Here are several solid Human Resources openings you can check out this week:
Director of Human Resources
- Employer: Waterstone Human Capital (for a local client)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-site, 5 days a week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + meaningful bonus)
Hands-on HR leadership role where you run day-to-day HR operations, own compensation and benefits, and act as the HRIS expert. Good fit if you like building systems from scratch, enjoy HR operations, and want a clear path to senior HR leadership.
GTM Compensation Leader
- Employer: Gong
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (also open to NYC, Chicago, SF)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $174,000 – $250,000/year (plus potential bonus, equity, and benefits)
Lead sales compensation strategy and operations for a fast-growing SaaS company. You’ll design GTM comp plans, own the ICM/SPM platform, partner closely with RevOps, Finance, and field leaders, and manage a comp team. Ideal if you have SaaS sales comp and ICM tools experience and want a high-impact, well-paid role.
AmeriCorps Seniors Recruitment and Compliance Specialist
- Employer: State of Utah – UServeUtah / Dept. of Cultural & Community Engagement
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid; serves communities statewide)
- Type: Full-time, time-limited
- Salary: $23.00 – $25.00/hour
- Benefits: Full benefits package
- Application Deadline: 11/29/2026 (may close earlier once enough applicants apply)
Great if you like community-focused HR-style work. You’ll recruit and support older adult volunteers (Foster Grandparent & Senior Companion programs), manage applications and onboarding, and handle program compliance and site visits across Utah. Comes with job stability, growth opportunities, and hybrid work.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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