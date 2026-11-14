Salt Lake City’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from bedside care to big academic leadership roles. If you’re in medicine or allied health and open to a move (or a new chapter in town), these are worth a look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,767 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

High-paying Cath Lab travel contract with day shifts, aggressive compensation packages, day 1 medical benefits, stipends for lodging/meals (if you qualify), 401(k), daily/weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Provide patient-centered nursing care at home: assessments, care plans, meds, and education for patients and families. Good fit if you like autonomy, one-on-one care, and coordinating closely with physicians and an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: St. Mark's Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: West Valley FSED, West Valley City (Salt Lake area)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Wed 7p–7a

Perform stat and routine lab testing plus specimen collection/processing in a busy free-standing ED. Role comes with HCA’s full benefits package, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and strong career development support.

Employer: St. Mark's Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: West Valley FSED, West Valley City (Salt Lake area)

Type: Full-time, Wed–Fri 7a–7p

Same core lab duties and benefits as the night role, but on a daytime 3x12 schedule. Great if you want predictable days with a large, well-resourced hospital system.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: VA Salt Lake City Health Care System

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (days/nights/weekends/holidays)

VA CRNA role covering full-scope anesthesia (pre-op through post-op) with VA Nurse Total Rewards: competitive salary, up to 50 days paid time off/year, federal pension plus 401(k) with up to 5% match, and Education Debt Reduction Program (loan repayment up to $200,000) if approved.

Employer: PwC

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus eligible

Lead large physician revenue cycle teams (billing, AR, denials, cash posting) and drive performance across multi-specialty groups. Ideal for someone with 5+ years RCM leadership, Epic/professional billing experience, and an interest in automation and digital transformation.

Employer: Specialty Dental Brands

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Chairside role assisting with braces, wires, impressions, X-rays, and patient education in a specialty ortho practice. Good fit if you have 1–2 years ortho/dental assisting, strong manual skills, and like building long-term relationships with patients.

Employer: Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Contract

Pay range: $35.53 – $52.85/hour

Perform full-scope echocardiograms including TEE and stress echos, and monitor patients during cardiac procedures. Requires RDCS or RCS plus BLS, with preference for an associate degree or accredited echo program and 1+ year experience.

Employer: St. Mark's Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Hands-on support role on a Med Surg Surgical unit: vitals, mobility, personal care, and room readiness. Great entry point into hospital nursing with day-one benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support; BLS required within 7 days of hire.

Employer: St. Mark's Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, night shift

Same responsibilities and benefits as the day PCT role, but on nights—ideal if you prefer night differentials and a quieter environment while still getting strong HCA benefits and growth paths.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Heart Center at St. Mark's Hospital

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days, no nights/on-call/weekends/holidays

Outpatient cardiology RN role focused on patient flow, teaching, meds, and coordination. Perfect if you want clinic hours with big-system benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition/loan assistance.

Employer: University of Utah School of Dentistry

Location: Rose Park Dental Clinic, Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (hours vary)

Pay range: $18.59 – $24.20/hour

Chairside assisting plus sterilization, stocking, and student support in an academic clinic. Comes with university benefits (retirement, health, tuition reduction, free public transit). Requires a dental assistant course + 1 year chairside (or equivalent) and BLS.

Employer: University of Utah – Department of Pediatrics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, academic leadership

Lead a large Pediatric Emergency Medicine division serving Primary Children’s Hospital (Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center) and additional sites. Oversee 38 PEM physicians, 17 pediatricians, 9 fellows, and APPs, with responsibility for clinical care, research, and education. Must be PEM board-certified and qualify for Associate/Full Professor.

Employer: University of Utah – Huntsman Cancer Institute

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, academic leadership

Lead and grow a translational myeloid malignancies program with strong clinical trials focus at an NCI-designated cancer center. Requires MD/DO with Hematology or Oncology board certification, Utah license eligibility, and a track record in clinical research and mentoring.

Employer: University of Utah – Department of Pediatrics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, academic

Join a top-ranked children’s hospital with a focus on pediatric kidney transplantation. Option to step into or be mentored into the Medical Director of Kidney Transplantation role. Requires BE/BC in Pediatric Nephrology and strong procedural skills (dialysis, CRRT, biopsies).

Employer: University of Utah – Division of General Internal Medicine

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, nights (~10 shifts/month)

Academic night hospitalist role with flexible scheduling, reasonable census, and chances to teach residents. Requires medical degree, ABIM eligibility, and Utah license eligibility; offers competitive pay, benefits, and multiple career-development tracks.

Employer: University of Utah – Division of General Internal Medicine

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, clinical track

Daytime (or mixed) hospitalist role in a high-performing, low-turnover academic group. Flexible schedules, strong teaching opportunities, and room to specialize in areas like QI, palliative care, addiction medicine, or global health. ABIM eligibility required.

Employer: University of Utah – Division of Geriatrics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time or part-time, academic

Inpatient consults and/or outpatient geriatrics with fellows, residents, and med student teaching. Must have MD/DO and be board certified/eligible in Geriatrics. Join a team focused on dementia care, falls, and age-friendly health systems.

Employer: University of Utah – Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences

Location: Work from home (with ties to Salt Lake City, UT)

Type: Full-time, academic

Evening teleradiology role (8pm–2am MST) with 6 on/8 off and 5 on/9 off rotations. ABR-certified/eligible, fellowship-trained (preferably Neuroradiology or Emergency Radiology), with interest in teaching and QI. Read for University Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Hospital, and more using advanced PACS.

Employer: University of Utah – Division of Respiratory, Critical Care & Occupational Pulmonary Medicine

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, academic

Mix of ICU and pulmonary clinic with options to build programs in areas like sleep, asthma, CF, pulmonary fibrosis, or genetics. Requires BE/BC in Pulmonary & Critical Care and Utah license eligibility, with protected time for teaching and clinical research.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these systems are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.