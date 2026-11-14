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Salt Lake City
🍽️ Salt Lake City Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings & Tips Pay
13 days ago
Salt Lake’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—lots of kitchens, hotels, and lounges are hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to leadership roles.
COOK (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Eurest Cafe, 640 N 2200 W)
- Salary: $19.00–$21.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 5:30am–2:00pm
- Steady weekday schedule in a corporate-style cafe, with benefits and growth paths through Compass Group. Requires 2+ years cook experience and offers a full benefits package for full-time staff.
Housekeeper/Room Attendant
- Employer: Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. (MainStay Suites)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Hotel housekeeping role focused on guest room and public area cleanliness. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and hotel discounts.
Culinary Diet Technician
- Employer: Intermountain Health
- Location: Primary Children’s, Taylorsville Campus (Work City: Salt Lake City, UT)
- Salary: $18.40–$23.92/hour (DOE)
- Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday, 10:00am–6:30pm
- Mix of patient meal ordering, modified diets, and light food prep in a hospital setting. Benefits eligible, with strong focus on wellness and stable healthcare employment.
Restaurant Shift Manager
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + performance bonuses)
- Type: Full-time
- Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep service fast and friendly. Includes weekly pay, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and meal discounts.
Sous Chef – AMEX Centurion Lounge – SLC Airport
- Employer: Flik Hospitality Group (Compass Group)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (SLC Airport)
- Salary: $70,000–$75,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Lead back-of-house operations in a premium airport lounge. High-volume, upscale food with comprehensive benefits, free parking, uniforms, and meals.
Bakery/Deli Clerk
- Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time
- Grocery bakery/deli role: prep, slice, package, and sample products while helping customers. Great fit if you want flexible hours, customer service, and food-handling experience.
Hotel Valet Attendant – St. Mark’s Hospital
- Employer: Towne Park
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: $12/hour + about $5–$10/hour in tips
- Type: Part-time or Full-time (listing notes M–F 8:30am–4:30pm for full-time)
- Greet guests, park/retrieve cars, and assist with luggage at a hospital. Good for people who like being outdoors, moving around, and meeting lots of people.
Line Cook
- Employer: Cucina Deli
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84103
- Salary: $16.00–$19.00/hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, 3:00pm–close (~9:00pm)
- From-scratch kitchen with solid prep and line work; they’ll train the right person. Great if you want evening shifts and to build real cooking skills.
Dog Groomer
- Employer: THE PERFECT wag
- Location: 505 W 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Salary: $20.00–$28.00/hour
- Type: Around 24 hours/week, in person
- Hands-on grooming in a mission-driven dog care facility that prices services at cost and shares optional customer contributions with staff and charities. Important: they only interview in person (Mon–Fri, 10am–7pm at the facility).
Restaurant Performance Standards Assessor – Salt Lake City, UT
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Based in Salt Lake City, heavy travel
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, up to ~75% travel
- Visit restaurants to audit food safety, cleanliness, and guest experience, including tasting menu items. Requires 5+ years restaurant leadership or QA experience.
Valet Attendant – St. Mark’s Hospital
- Employer: Towne Park
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: $10/hour + about $5–$10/hour in tips
- Type: Part-time (AM/PM shifts)
- Similar valet/guest service role with flexible part-time scheduling. Good side job if you’re comfortable driving and being on your feet.
Breakfast Lead
- Employer: Hotel (IHG brand, per description)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: $17.00–$19.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, 35–40 hours/week, early mornings
- Run hotel breakfast service, lead attendants, and manage inventory and food safety. Great if you like mornings and want a lead role without late nights.
Server
- Employer: Eiko Cafe (Downtown)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: $23.09–$30.00/hour (likely including tips)
- Type: In-person, schedule not listed
- Full-service restaurant server role with 401(k), discounts, free food, flexible schedule, and referral bonuses. Good for experienced servers who want strong tip potential.
Host / Hostess – Director of First Impressions
- Employer: Lucky 13 Bar & Grill
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: $13.00–$14.00/hour
- Type: Full-time preferred; part-time available (must be 21+)
- High-volume, 21+ bar looking for a front-door pro to manage waits, greet guests, and keep the flow smooth. No experience required if you bring strong people skills and open availability.
Concierge – Breakfast Attendant
- Employer: Hotel managed by Concord Hospitality
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Hybrid concierge/lounge attendant role: set up and maintain food in the concierge lounge, help with local tips and reservations, and support front office. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and hotel discounts.
If one of these looks right for you, click through, double-check the details, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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