Salt Lake’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—lots of kitchens, hotels, and lounges are hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to leadership roles.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Eurest USA (Compass Group) Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Eurest Cafe, 640 N 2200 W)

Salt Lake City, UT (Eurest Cafe, 640 N 2200 W) Salary: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 5:30am–2:00pm

Steady weekday schedule in a corporate-style cafe, with benefits and growth paths through Compass Group. Requires 2+ years cook experience and offers a full benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. (MainStay Suites)

(MainStay Suites) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hotel housekeeping role focused on guest room and public area cleanliness. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Location: Primary Children’s, Taylorsville Campus (Work City: Salt Lake City, UT)

Primary Children’s, Taylorsville Campus (Work City: Salt Lake City, UT) Salary: $18.40–$23.92/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday, 10:00am–6:30pm

Mix of patient meal ordering, modified diets, and light food prep in a hospital setting. Benefits eligible, with strong focus on wellness and stable healthcare employment.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + performance bonuses)

Not listed (weekly pay + performance bonuses) Type: Full-time

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep service fast and friendly. Includes weekly pay, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and meal discounts.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: Salt Lake City, UT (SLC Airport)

Salt Lake City, UT (SLC Airport) Salary: $70,000–$75,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead back-of-house operations in a premium airport lounge. High-volume, upscale food with comprehensive benefits, free parking, uniforms, and meals.

Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Grocery bakery/deli role: prep, slice, package, and sample products while helping customers. Great fit if you want flexible hours, customer service, and food-handling experience.

Employer: Towne Park

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Salary: $12/hour + about $5–$10/hour in tips

Type: Part-time or Full-time (listing notes M–F 8:30am–4:30pm for full-time)

Greet guests, park/retrieve cars, and assist with luggage at a hospital. Good for people who like being outdoors, moving around, and meeting lots of people.

Employer: Cucina Deli

Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Salary: $16.00–$19.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, 3:00pm–close (~9:00pm)

Full-time or Part-time, From-scratch kitchen with solid prep and line work; they’ll train the right person. Great if you want evening shifts and to build real cooking skills.

Employer: THE PERFECT wag

Location: 505 W 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

505 W 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Salary: $20.00–$28.00/hour

Type: Around 24 hours/week , in person

Around , in person Hands-on grooming in a mission-driven dog care facility that prices services at cost and shares optional customer contributions with staff and charities. Important: they only interview in person (Mon–Fri, 10am–7pm at the facility).

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Based in Salt Lake City, heavy travel

Based in Salt Lake City, heavy travel Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, up to ~75% travel

Visit restaurants to audit food safety, cleanliness, and guest experience, including tasting menu items. Requires 5+ years restaurant leadership or QA experience.

Employer: Towne Park

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Salary: $10/hour + about $5–$10/hour in tips

Type: Part-time (AM/PM shifts)

(AM/PM shifts) Similar valet/guest service role with flexible part-time scheduling. Good side job if you’re comfortable driving and being on your feet.

Employer: Hotel (IHG brand, per description)

Hotel (IHG brand, per description) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Salary: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 35–40 hours/week, early mornings

Run hotel breakfast service, lead attendants, and manage inventory and food safety. Great if you like mornings and want a lead role without late nights.

Employer: Eiko Cafe (Downtown)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Salary: $23.09–$30.00/hour (likely including tips)

(likely including tips) Type: In-person, schedule not listed

In-person, schedule not listed Full-service restaurant server role with 401(k), discounts, free food, flexible schedule, and referral bonuses. Good for experienced servers who want strong tip potential.

Employer: Lucky 13 Bar & Grill

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Salary: $13.00–$14.00/hour

Type: Full-time preferred; part-time available (must be 21+ )

(must be ) High-volume, 21+ bar looking for a front-door pro to manage waits, greet guests, and keep the flow smooth. No experience required if you bring strong people skills and open availability.

Employer: Hotel managed by Concord Hospitality

Hotel managed by Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hybrid concierge/lounge attendant role: set up and maintain food in the concierge lounge, help with local tips and reservations, and support front office. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and hotel discounts.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, double-check the details, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.