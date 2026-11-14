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👔 Salt Lake City Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $100K+ Options
Salt Lake City is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech and AI to cranes, fleets, and banking. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these openings are worth a look.
Product Support Manager – Branch Operations
Employer: Towlift, Inc.
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-site)
Salary: $100,000–$110,000 (posting also notes up to $120,000)
Type: Full-time
Oversee parts and service operations at a branch level, leading techs and office staff to hit profit, safety, and customer benchmarks. Great fit if you have 5+ years managing service/parts teams in heavy equipment or automotive and want a stable, family-owned company.
Senior Technical Program Manager – InfoSec
Employer: Affirm
Location: Remote-first (Salt Lake City–based candidates eligible)
Salary: $146,000–$225,000 base, depending on U.S. location
Type: Full-time
Lead complex security programs that protect Affirm’s products and data, working across InfoSec, IT, and Engineering. Ideal for someone with 8+ years driving technical/security programs who wants high impact, strong pay, equity, and fully paid health coverage.
VP of Corporate Development
Employer: Acquit
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote within U.S.)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Own M&A and strategic growth: sourcing deals, running models, coordinating due diligence, and presenting recommendations to senior leadership. Best for a seasoned deal-maker with 10+ years in corp dev, strategy, or transaction advisory.
Senior Scientist, Project and Chief Engineering (IPT Lead)
Employer: L3Harris Technologies
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (100% on-site)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)
Lead an Integrated Product Team on the Next Generation Jammer defense program, owning technical, cost, and schedule performance. Great for a senior engineer with 13–19+ years’ experience and an active Secret clearance who wants high-level technical leadership.
Project Manager, Disaster Reconstruction
Employer: Extra Space Storage
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel required)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Run multiple disaster recovery and rebuild projects after fires, floods, and other loss events, from scope and bids through construction and closeout. Good match if you have 5–7 years in construction or facilities project management and like complex, multi-site work.
Product Manager – Enterprise AI Deployments
Employer: Ortelan
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, heavy client-site time)
Salary: Up to $125,000 base (range listed as $0–$125,000) + bonus
Type: Full-time
Own AI system deployments for enterprise clients end to end, from scoping on-site to launch and ongoing use. Great entry-level PM role (0–3 years) if you’re strong with writing specs, client-facing work, and want to be close to real-world AI.
Community Director – theYARD Apartments
Employer: Kairoi Residential
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Run a multifamily community like a business: lead the onsite team, manage budgets and NOI, handle resident relations, and keep the property in top shape. Ideal for someone with 5–6 years in multifamily or hospitality leadership.
Program Manager, Partner Capability
Employer: Atlassian
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote within pay zones)
Salary: $115,038–$180,950 base, depending on zone
Type: Full-time
Design and run a global framework that measures and grows partner capabilities across Atlassian’s ecosystem. Best for someone with 7+ years program management and 5+ years in SaaS partner/channel roles who likes frameworks, metrics, and exec alignment.
Service Manager – Mobile Fleet Service
Employer: Fleetspan Mobile Fleet Solutions
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Salary: $70,000–$80,000
Type: Full-time
Lead 3–8 mobile technicians and own every work order from first call to final invoice, with a focus on 55%+ gross profit per ticket. Great for leaders from any industry who’ve run teams, schedules, and P&L and want to learn fleet service on the job.
Operations Coordinator – Crane & Heavy Lift
Employer: Mountain Crane Service
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-site)
Salary: $65,000–$75,000
Type: Full-time
Support dispatch and daily operations in a fast-paced crane business—scheduling equipment and crews, tracking jobs, and keeping records tight. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and like coordinating people and gear.
Service Operations Manager – Heavy Equipment
Employer: RDO Equipment Co.
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Salary: $110,000–$140,000 + up to 32% bonus
Type: Full-time
Lead service operations for a major heavy equipment dealer, coaching Service Managers, driving workflow, and meeting financial targets. Strong match if you’re a people-first leader who likes building systems and relationships in construction or equipment.
Branch Manager – Olympus Branch
Employer: JPMorgan Chase
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards + incentives)
Type: Full-time
Run a Chase branch: grow deposits and investments, coach the team, and be the face of the bank in the neighborhood. Great for leaders with 2+ years in management or retail banking who enjoy community-facing work and sales.
Acquired Employees – Washington Arts Crossing
Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Salary: Full-time compensation TBD
Type: Full-time
Role for employees tied to the Washington Arts Crossing acquisition, with responsibilities aligned to your current property or corporate position. Offers solid benefits, 401(k) with match, and growth paths within a large property management company.
Field Service Manager – Hospital Partners
Employer: Daniels Health
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (field-based across Utah)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Lead a team of 8 field techs serving hospitals, coordinating installs, training staff, and keeping service quality and safety high. Good for leaders with 5+ years in service operations (healthcare a plus) who like being on-site with customers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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