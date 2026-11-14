Salt Lake City is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech and AI to cranes, fleets, and banking. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Towlift, Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-site)

Salary: $100,000–$110,000 (posting also notes up to $120,000)

Type: Full-time

Oversee parts and service operations at a branch level, leading techs and office staff to hit profit, safety, and customer benchmarks. Great fit if you have 5+ years managing service/parts teams in heavy equipment or automotive and want a stable, family-owned company.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first (Salt Lake City–based candidates eligible)

Salary: $146,000–$225,000 base, depending on U.S. location

Type: Full-time

Lead complex security programs that protect Affirm’s products and data, working across InfoSec, IT, and Engineering. Ideal for someone with 8+ years driving technical/security programs who wants high impact, strong pay, equity, and fully paid health coverage.

Employer: Acquit

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote within U.S.)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Own M&A and strategic growth: sourcing deals, running models, coordinating due diligence, and presenting recommendations to senior leadership. Best for a seasoned deal-maker with 10+ years in corp dev, strategy, or transaction advisory.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (100% on-site)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Lead an Integrated Product Team on the Next Generation Jammer defense program, owning technical, cost, and schedule performance. Great for a senior engineer with 13–19+ years’ experience and an active Secret clearance who wants high-level technical leadership.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel required)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Run multiple disaster recovery and rebuild projects after fires, floods, and other loss events, from scope and bids through construction and closeout. Good match if you have 5–7 years in construction or facilities project management and like complex, multi-site work.

Employer: Ortelan

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, heavy client-site time)

Salary: Up to $125,000 base (range listed as $0–$125,000) + bonus

Type: Full-time

Own AI system deployments for enterprise clients end to end, from scoping on-site to launch and ongoing use. Great entry-level PM role (0–3 years) if you’re strong with writing specs, client-facing work, and want to be close to real-world AI.

Employer: Kairoi Residential

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Run a multifamily community like a business: lead the onsite team, manage budgets and NOI, handle resident relations, and keep the property in top shape. Ideal for someone with 5–6 years in multifamily or hospitality leadership.

Employer: Atlassian

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote within pay zones)

Salary: $115,038–$180,950 base, depending on zone

Type: Full-time

Design and run a global framework that measures and grows partner capabilities across Atlassian’s ecosystem. Best for someone with 7+ years program management and 5+ years in SaaS partner/channel roles who likes frameworks, metrics, and exec alignment.

Employer: Fleetspan Mobile Fleet Solutions

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: $70,000–$80,000

Type: Full-time

Lead 3–8 mobile technicians and own every work order from first call to final invoice, with a focus on 55%+ gross profit per ticket. Great for leaders from any industry who’ve run teams, schedules, and P&L and want to learn fleet service on the job.

Employer: Mountain Crane Service

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-site)

Salary: $65,000–$75,000

Type: Full-time

Support dispatch and daily operations in a fast-paced crane business—scheduling equipment and crews, tracking jobs, and keeping records tight. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and like coordinating people and gear.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: $110,000–$140,000 + up to 32% bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead service operations for a major heavy equipment dealer, coaching Service Managers, driving workflow, and meeting financial targets. Strong match if you’re a people-first leader who likes building systems and relationships in construction or equipment.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards + incentives)

Type: Full-time

Run a Chase branch: grow deposits and investments, coach the team, and be the face of the bank in the neighborhood. Great for leaders with 2+ years in management or retail banking who enjoy community-facing work and sales.

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Full-time compensation TBD

Type: Full-time

Role for employees tied to the Washington Arts Crossing acquisition, with responsibilities aligned to your current property or corporate position. Offers solid benefits, 401(k) with match, and growth paths within a large property management company.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (field-based across Utah)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Lead a team of 8 field techs serving hospitals, coordinating installs, training staff, and keeping service quality and safety high. Good for leaders with 5+ years in service operations (healthcare a plus) who like being on-site with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.