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Salt Lake City
🎓 Salt Lake City education jobs with multiple openings this season
13 days ago
Salt Lake City has a nice mix of education roles right now—from early childhood to university and religious teaching. Good options whether you’re building a career or looking for a meaningful side gig.
Lead Instructional Designer
- Employer: University of Utah Financial Services
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-campus, hybrid – 3 days onsite)
- Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 DOE
- Type: Full-time, benefited staff
This role leads instructional design projects and mentors other designers, building standards and best practices across the team. Great fit if you know adult learning, e‑learning tools, and want a leadership track in higher ed training.
Educational Assistant
- Employer: Rutherford County Schools – Tennessee
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Internship / Paraeducator-style support role
Support small groups of students, reinforce skills, and give feedback under a certified teacher’s direction. You’ll need an associate degree, 48 college credits, or to pass the ETS Para-Pro test, plus solid computer skills and strong attendance.
Seminary & Institute Teacher (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (multiple local sites, part-time/temporary)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, temporary (student teaching 15–20 hrs/week)
Teach youth and young adults the gospel in a Christ-centered, scripture-based setting after completing required preservice training and practicum. Must be a worthy, active Church member with a current temple recommend and at least a bachelor’s degree (seminary) or master’s (institute).
Associate or Full Professor of Geology & Geophysics
- Employer: University of Utah – Department of Geology & Geophysics
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, tenure-track (Associate or Full Professor)
Lead an internationally recognized research program on solid Earth, surface processes, and the environment while teaching and mentoring undergrads and grads. Review of applicants begins January 1, 2027; PhD and a strong academic record are required.
Preschool Teacher – Pre‑K (Starting January 2027)
- Employer: Explorer Preschool
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84109 (in person)
- Salary: $16.50 – $17.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., ~25 hrs/week)
Teach a Pre‑K class with a focus on fun, creative learning and strong communication with families. Requires an associate degree, at least 1 year of teaching experience, and the ability to manage an active classroom and lift up to 40 lbs.
Special Education Paraeducator – Behavior Support
- Employer: Wasatch Waldorf Charter School
- Location: Holladay / Salt Lake City area, UT (in person)
- Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour (DOE)
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu 8:30–3:30, Fri 8:30–12:30, ~29 hrs/week)
Work one-on-one and in small groups with students who have challenging behaviors, using restorative practices and strong communication. Training is provided; you’ll report to the Director of Student Support Services and help with data collection and behavior coaching.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the full posting, and get your application in before deadlines sneak up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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