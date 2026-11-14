Salt Lake City has a nice mix of education roles right now—from early childhood to university and religious teaching. Good options whether you’re building a career or looking for a meaningful side gig.

Employer: University of Utah Financial Services

University of Utah Financial Services Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-campus, hybrid – 3 days onsite)

Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 DOE

Type: Full-time, benefited staff

This role leads instructional design projects and mentors other designers, building standards and best practices across the team. Great fit if you know adult learning, e‑learning tools, and want a leadership track in higher ed training.

Employer: Rutherford County Schools – Tennessee

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Internship / Paraeducator-style support role

Support small groups of students, reinforce skills, and give feedback under a certified teacher’s direction. You’ll need an associate degree, 48 college credits, or to pass the ETS Para-Pro test, plus solid computer skills and strong attendance.

Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (multiple local sites, part-time/temporary)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, temporary (student teaching 15–20 hrs/week)

Teach youth and young adults the gospel in a Christ-centered, scripture-based setting after completing required preservice training and practicum. Must be a worthy, active Church member with a current temple recommend and at least a bachelor’s degree (seminary) or master’s (institute).

Employer: University of Utah – Department of Geology & Geophysics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, tenure-track (Associate or Full Professor)

Lead an internationally recognized research program on solid Earth, surface processes, and the environment while teaching and mentoring undergrads and grads. Review of applicants begins January 1, 2027; PhD and a strong academic record are required.

Employer: Explorer Preschool

Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84109 (in person)

Salary: $16.50 – $17.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., ~25 hrs/week)

Teach a Pre‑K class with a focus on fun, creative learning and strong communication with families. Requires an associate degree, at least 1 year of teaching experience, and the ability to manage an active classroom and lift up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Wasatch Waldorf Charter School

Location: Holladay / Salt Lake City area, UT (in person)

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour (DOE)

Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu 8:30–3:30, Fri 8:30–12:30, ~29 hrs/week)

Work one-on-one and in small groups with students who have challenging behaviors, using restorative practices and strong communication. Training is provided; you’ll report to the Director of Student Support Services and help with data collection and behavior coaching.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the full posting, and get your application in before deadlines sneak up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.