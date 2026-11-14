Salt Lake City’s retail scene is busy right now—great mix of entry-level and growth roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vuori

Vuori Location: Salt Lake City, UT (City Creek)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hr + team commission

Lead the sales floor, coach teammates, and create a high-energy, premium customer experience. Good fit if you love activewear, want leadership responsibility, and like a fast-paced, upbeat store.

Employer: iCapital

iCapital Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (in office Mon–Thu, remote Fri)

(in office Mon–Thu, remote Fri) Pay: $70,000–$85,000 base + equity + bonus

Own relationships with VIP clients, guide them through onboarding, and improve processes across teams. Great for someone with 2–5 years of client success experience who likes detail-heavy, tech-enabled service work.

Employer: SRS Distribution, Inc.

Location: 955 W 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84119

Type: Full-time

Support walk-in and phone customers, handle orders in the ERP system, and work closely with sales, drivers, and the warehouse. Strong fit if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), like B2B service, and want room to grow into sales or management.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Flexible hours and a good entry into the automotive world—no experience required, just willingness to learn.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Welcome guests, run takeout orders from start to finish, and keep the front counter moving. Weekly pay, meal discounts, and a loud, sports-bar vibe if you like energy and fast shifts.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Fashion Place)

Type: Full-time

Guide customers through picking frames, share style advice, and help reimagine the glasses-shopping experience. Comes with strong benefits and free eyewear for full-time team members.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Help run the frozen department: stock, check dates, keep things clean, and support sales goals. Good step up if you have some retail background and want more responsibility without jumping straight into management.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Stock shelves, check freshness, and help shoppers find what they need. Solid entry-level grocery role that builds customer service and store-operations skills.

Employer: Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Not listed (entry-level, on-site)

Greet donors, unload and sort donations, and keep the area clean and organized. Active, on-your-feet job with strong nonprofit benefits and discounts at Goodwill stores.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.