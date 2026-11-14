Salt Lake’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled hands are in high demand. If you like working with tools, being on the move, and seeing real results from your day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC

ATI Restoration, LLC Location: Salt Lake City, UT (nationwide travel)

(nationwide travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on emergency restoration work on fire, water, and environmental damage sites. You’ll pack and clean contents, help with demolition, handle hazardous materials under EPA/OSHA rules, and travel often. Good fit if you have 2–4 years construction experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady field work.

Employer: A Plus Garage Doors

Location: Based in West Valley City / Salt Lake Valley, UT (on the road)

Based in (on the road) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $90,000+ per year (paid training at $20/hr for first 3 months)

Install residential garage doors while you learn the trade from experienced techs. This role offers paid training, 401(k) with 3% match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and a company truck and uniforms. Great for someone mechanically inclined with a clean driver’s license and basic tool experience.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote field role)

(remote field role) Type: Full-time, remote field service

Full-time, Salary: $30 – $37 per hour , overtime-eligible

, overtime-eligible Posting End Date: 1/5/27

Field service role working on air compressors, dryers, and related equipment at customer sites. You’ll do preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and installs, with paid training, strong 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and parental leave. Must live within about an hour of the territory and be able to park a company vehicle at home.

Employer: Archer Mechanical & Maintenance Contractors

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel to project sites)

(travel to project sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $34 – $40 per hour DOE

Lead field layout for mechanical and plumbing work using Robotic Total Stations and GPS. You’ll set control points, install embeds and sleeves before pours, and work closely with BIM and superintendents. Comes with 401(k + match), health, dental, life insurance, PTO, and steady in-person site work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—construction skills move fast in this market, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.