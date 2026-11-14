Salt Lake City has steady demand for people who keep spaces clean, safe, and guest‑ready. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Keep guest rooms spotless at a busy downtown hotel—making beds, cleaning bathrooms, restocking towels, and responding to guest requests. Good fit if you like a fast pace, clear routines, and being part of a large, well-known hospitality brand.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Detail cars at customers’ homes with your own vehicle and supplies; gas is paid for and they offer weekly pay and bonuses. No experience needed—they train you—as long as you can start quickly, work weekdays plus some weekends, and bring your own detailing gear.

Employer: Flagship Facility Services LLC

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.25 – $20.32 per hour (varies by shift)

Full-time janitorial role at the airport with set shifts, weekend work, and a mix of floor care, restrooms, offices, and break areas. Includes benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and requires about 1 year of janitorial experience and English skills.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (mobile field work)

Travel to clients and handle full interior and exterior detailing, from vacuuming to waxing and polishing. Best for someone with some detailing or auto cleaning experience, their own equipment, strong attention to detail, and good customer service skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.