Salt Lake City’s engineering scene is busy right now – from power systems to data centers, there’s a nice mix of roles for both early‑career and senior pros.

Below are several solid Architecture & Engineering openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,300 – $148,700 + bonus eligible

Work on complex grid modernization projects designing protection, SCADA, telecom, and control panels from concept through commissioning. Great fit if you have 3+ years in power systems/panel design and want big‑impact infrastructure work plus strong benefits.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Support ISR programs like Global Hawk and P‑8A from requirements through delivery, with a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off). Ideal for senior systems engineers (9+ years) who can lead design, documentation, and lab testing and can obtain a DoD security clearance.

Employer: PacifiCorp / Pacific Power

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Power Delivery)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,200 – $127,500

Join the power delivery team working on planning, design, and performance of utility facilities, with levels from entry to senior. Strong option if you want electric utility or industrial power systems experience plus robust PTO, 401(k) match, and transit pass.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Salary: $84,000 – $100,000

Design plumbing and utility packages (DWV, potable water, storm, process drains) for fast‑moving data center projects. Great for designers with 6+ years plumbing design, strong Revit skills, and interest in mission‑critical facilities.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Salt Lake City, UT or any U.S. Jacobs office (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $139,200 – $232,600

Senior I&C subject matter expert role leading BAS/SCADA/EPMS and controls strategy across a portfolio of hyperscale data centers. Best for PEs with 15+ years in controls/automation and deep data center or mission‑critical experience.

Employer: Thatcher Company (Thatcher Chemical)

Thatcher Company (Thatcher Chemical) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Entry‑level engineering role supporting chemical manufacturing that impacts clean water, safe environments, and infrastructure. Good fit if you want to start your engineering career in a process/industrial setting with an employer focused on public health and sustainability.

Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.

Farnsworth Group, Inc. Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time

Design HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical systems for healthcare, commercial, industrial, government, and education projects. A strong role for 5–8+ year mechanical engineers who like multi‑discipline coordination and want PE growth and hybrid work.

Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.

Farnsworth Group, Inc. Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time

Support senior engineers with HVAC and plumbing design, drawings, and site visits across multiple building types. Great early‑career spot for 1–5+ year mechanical engineers looking for mentoring, Revit/AutoCAD experience, and a clear path to licensure.

Employer: Cornerstone Defense

Cornerstone Defense Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: $90,000 – $165,000

Lead design of AC/DC and DC/DC switch‑mode power supplies for defense and space applications, with a 9/80 schedule and strong benefits. Ideal for senior power engineers (9+ years) who can obtain or hold an active Secret/Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Dyno Nobel

Dyno Nobel Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Provide engineering design for custom mobile equipment, plus manufacturing and field support. Good match for 0–5 years experience with SolidWorks/AutoCAD who enjoy hands‑on work around large equipment and some field exposure.

Employer: Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Join R&D designing analog/digital control electronics for high‑end medical x‑ray products, from concept through manufacturing. Best for 7+ year EEs who like circuit design, PCB work, troubleshooting, and mentoring in a regulated medical environment.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while the role is still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.