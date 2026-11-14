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Salt Lake City
🏗️ Salt Lake City Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Salt Lake City’s engineering scene is busy right now – from power systems to data centers, there’s a nice mix of roles for both early‑career and senior pros.
Below are several solid Architecture & Engineering openings you can scan and apply to quickly.
Power System Panel Design Engineer – Grid Automation
- Employer: GE Vernova
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,300 – $148,700 + bonus eligible
Work on complex grid modernization projects designing protection, SCADA, telecom, and control panels from concept through commissioning. Great fit if you have 3+ years in power systems/panel design and want big‑impact infrastructure work plus strong benefits.
Lead System Engineer
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Support ISR programs like Global Hawk and P‑8A from requirements through delivery, with a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off). Ideal for senior systems engineers (9+ years) who can lead design, documentation, and lab testing and can obtain a DoD security clearance.
Engineer – Substation (I/II/Senior Levels)
- Employer: PacifiCorp / Pacific Power
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Power Delivery)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,200 – $127,500
Join the power delivery team working on planning, design, and performance of utility facilities, with levels from entry to senior. Strong option if you want electric utility or industrial power systems experience plus robust PTO, 401(k) match, and transit pass.
Plumbing Designer (Data Center)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time (hourly)
- Salary: $84,000 – $100,000
Design plumbing and utility packages (DWV, potable water, storm, process drains) for fast‑moving data center projects. Great for designers with 6+ years plumbing design, strong Revit skills, and interest in mission‑critical facilities.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer SME – Hyperscale Data Centers
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT or any U.S. Jacobs office (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $139,200 – $232,600
Senior I&C subject matter expert role leading BAS/SCADA/EPMS and controls strategy across a portfolio of hyperscale data centers. Best for PEs with 15+ years in controls/automation and deep data center or mission‑critical experience.
Engineer I
- Employer: Thatcher Company (Thatcher Chemical)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Entry‑level engineering role supporting chemical manufacturing that impacts clean water, safe environments, and infrastructure. Good fit if you want to start your engineering career in a process/industrial setting with an employer focused on public health and sustainability.
Mechanical Engineer – HVAC/Building Systems
- Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid eligible)
- Type: Full-time
Design HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical systems for healthcare, commercial, industrial, government, and education projects. A strong role for 5–8+ year mechanical engineers who like multi‑discipline coordination and want PE growth and hybrid work.
Mechanical Engineering Associate – HVAC/Building Systems
- Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid eligible)
- Type: Full-time
Support senior engineers with HVAC and plumbing design, drawings, and site visits across multiple building types. Great early‑career spot for 1–5+ year mechanical engineers looking for mentoring, Revit/AutoCAD experience, and a clear path to licensure.
Sr. Electrical Engineer – Power Supply Design
- Employer: Cornerstone Defense
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $90,000 – $165,000
Lead design of AC/DC and DC/DC switch‑mode power supplies for defense and space applications, with a 9/80 schedule and strong benefits. Ideal for senior power engineers (9+ years) who can obtain or hold an active Secret/Top Secret clearance.
Mechanical Engineer – Tradestar
- Employer: Dyno Nobel
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Provide engineering design for custom mobile equipment, plus manufacturing and field support. Good match for 0–5 years experience with SolidWorks/AutoCAD who enjoy hands‑on work around large equipment and some field exposure.
Electrical Engineer
- Employer: Varex Imaging
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Join R&D designing analog/digital control electronics for high‑end medical x‑ray products, from concept through manufacturing. Best for 7+ year EEs who like circuit design, PCB work, troubleshooting, and mentoring in a regulated medical environment.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while the role is still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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