Salt Lake City has a nice mix of office roles right now, from entry-level admin to higher-paying data and office management jobs. Good options here if you like organizing details, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Kirkland & Ellis

Kirkland & Ellis Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm , some overtime)

Full-time (Mon–Fri, , some overtime) Salary: Not listed

This role supports attorneys with calendars, travel, legal documents, and client service in a fast-paced law firm. Best for someone with 5+ years legal admin experience and strong Microsoft Word skills.

Employer: University of Utah

Location: Campus, Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Full-time, Mon–Fri Pay range: $15.19 – $19.50/hour

Close date: 03/01/2027 (open until filled)

Support faculty development programs: manage calendars, events, room bookings, catering, and office operations. Great fit if you’re organized, like event coordination, and are comfortable with Outlook, Zoom, Teams, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Employer: International SOS Government Medical Services

Location: Must live within 50 miles of Salt Lake City, UT

Must live within Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, shifts between 8:00am–4:30pm , federal holidays off

Full-time, Mon–Fri, shifts between , federal holidays off Compensation: $18.41–$19.38/hour + up to $5.42/hour Health & Welfare

Coordinate appointments and referrals for Veterans—no hands-on clinical work. Good for fast typists (50+ WPM) with at least 6 months of customer service and basic medical terminology.

Employer: Not listed (flooring-related office)

Not listed (flooring-related office) Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, ~ 40 hours/week

Full-time, ~ Pay range: $25.00 – $30.00/hour

Run front desk operations, greet visitors, manage calls, schedules, supplies, and records. Uses QuickBooks Online and Floors Zap; flooring experience and bilingual skills are a plus.

Employer: CHG Healthcare (Modio)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (flexible schedules, some work-from-home options)

Full-time (flexible schedules, some work-from-home options) Salary range: $49,920 – $72,592/year

Handle data migration projects from spreadsheets, PDFs, and other files into a healthcare platform. Ideal if you’re strong in Excel, like detailed data work, and can juggle multiple client requests.

Employer: UBS

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support a wealth management team by updating client info, preparing meeting materials, opening accounts, and helping with marketing events. Best for someone with 1–3 years client service (finance a plus) and strong communication skills.

Employer: Barco Rent-A-Truck

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes on damage and accident files: gather photos and estimates, move trucks out of tow yards, track claims, and follow up on payments. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable on the phone, and have 1–3 years in claims/insurance/fleet/auto or are eager to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.