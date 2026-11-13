Salt Lake City is busy hiring for roles that protect our water, land, and workplaces. If you like being outside, solving problems, and keeping people safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Salt Lake City Corporation

Salt Lake City Corporation Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: $28.82–$35.72/hour (step increases with experience)

(step increases with experience) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Deadline: Open until filled

This role is all about protecting drinking water and local streams. You’ll split time between the field and office: inspecting sites, taking water samples, writing reports, and helping the public understand water rules. Great fit if you have 2+ years in water/environment work (or a related degree), are comfortable in all weather, and like hands-on work with real impact.

Also posted on Indeed: Water Quality Technician (duplicate listing)

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead EHS programs at a space and defense manufacturer. You’ll run safety and environmental programs, do audits and inspections, investigate incidents, manage hazardous waste, and train staff. They’re looking for 3–5 years of EHS experience in manufacturing/industrial plus an associate degree (or equivalent experience). Strong option if you want to grow your EHS career with solid benefits and clear responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.