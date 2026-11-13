Salt Lake City is busy on the HR side right now, especially for people who love tech, data, and talent strategy. If you’re in HR or talent acquisition and want hybrid work with big-name employers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brex

Brex Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $156,392 – $195,490 (base range)

Own sourcing strategy across multiple engineering orgs, partner directly with Directors and VPs, and shape how Brex hires top technical talent. This is a senior, high-impact role for someone who’s already led complex tech sourcing and wants to influence process, pitch, and team standards.

Employer: eBay

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $150,100 (base range)

Help build eBay’s digital learning ecosystem with Workday Learning at the center, plus connected tools, content platforms, and AI-enabled features. Great fit if you enjoy HR tech, translating learning strategy into product requirements, and using data to improve employee development.

Employer: Rio Tinto

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: 12-month contract

Salary: Not listed

Be the dedicated specialist for PERM labor certification recruiting in the U.S., managing cases end to end and keeping everything audit-ready. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with deadlines and documentation, and want to deepen experience in immigration-related talent acquisition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.