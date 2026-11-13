Salt Lake City’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to small local shops. Lots of these roles offer flexible hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers (Kroger)

Smith's Food & Drug Centers (Kroger) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Hands-on role in the bakery/deli preparing food, offering samples, and helping customers with fresh items. Good fit if you like food, fast pace, and want flexible scheduling, tuition help, and employee discounts.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Front-line store role stocking, checking dates, and helping shoppers find what they need. Great entry job if you have basic math skills and want retail experience with growth potential.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Lead the front-end team: oversee cashiers, schedules, promos, and customer experience. Ideal if you have retail or customer service experience and want your first step into supervision and budgeting.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Phone-based role helping patients with medical equipment questions, orders, and compliance. Good for detail-oriented people comfortable with call documentation and healthcare-related work.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Very similar Lincare role, with more detail on requirements like reading prescriptions, data entry, and lifting up to 50 lbs. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Help customers find the right auto parts, run diagnostics, and keep the store stocked. Comes with competitive pay, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and growth paths, even for part-timers.

Employer: Mill Rock Packaging

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Office-based role bridging customer service and production planning in a packaging plant. Great if you’re organized, know ERP systems and Excel, and want benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Mill Rock Packaging

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Same core role as above, with extra detail on preferred 2+ years manufacturing/print customer service experience. Emphasizes a safety-first, collaborative culture and performance-based pay.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Temporary / Contract-to-perm

High-volume inbound call role supporting law firm clients, plus email and admin work. Good if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and want a path to permanent work with benefits for contractors.

Employer: The North Face

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (City Creek Center)

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: $14.00 – $19.80/hour

Help shoppers with outdoor gear, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Perfect if you love adventure, brand culture, and seasonal work with potential to stay on.

Employer: Target

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: Starting at $16.75/hour

Application deadline: 05/08/2027

Early-morning role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping product organized. Good if you like physical work, a team vibe, and want retail experience without a customer-facing shift.

Employer: böhme

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Fashion Place area)

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Boutique stylist role helping customers find outfits, hit daily sales goals, and keep the store tidy. Nice fit if you love fashion, small teams, and one-on-one styling.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3589

Location: 350 Hope Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + incentives & premiums

Cashier role focused on the cosmetics area, with chances for performance bonuses and shift premiums. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3589

Location: 350 Hope Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + incentives & premiums

Stock and merchandise health and beauty products, build seasonal displays, and help customers. Same strong benefits and Live Better U education program as other Walmart roles.

Employer: Utah Community Action

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.17/hour

Answer calls from community members seeking help, screen for programs, and schedule appointments. Great if you want mission-driven work plus strong benefits, 401(k) match, 11 holidays, winter break, and generous PTO.

Employer: MMT Legacies Inc

Location: Salt Lake, UT (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.15 – $29.09/hour

Work in major retail locations running in-store events, talking with shoppers, and promoting products. Includes paid training and a clear path into event marketing or sales leadership.

Employer: J-Mac Complete Car Care

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour + bonuses

Turn inbound calls into booked auto repair appointments, follow scripts, and hit booking goals. Monday–Friday 8–5 schedule, with health benefits, PTO, and employee discounts on service.

Employer: Elemental Inspirations

Location: Sugar House, Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time / In-person

Pay: From $9/hour

Work in a metaphysical shop helping customers, running the register, stocking, and cleaning. Weekends are required; great if you’re into spiritual/metaphysical topics and want a small-business vibe.

Employer: Jostens

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (travel within territory)

Type: Part-time / Event-based

Pay: $18 – $20/hour

Travel to college campuses to set up displays and help students and families order graduation products. Good if you have reliable transportation, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like fast-paced event days.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A 10-minute application today could be your new schedule (and paycheck) a few weeks from now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.