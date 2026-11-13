Salt Lake City neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to shoes and a trampoline for the kids.

Item: Gorilla tape and corner protector

Condition: Used – like new

Location: 84107 (Salt Lake City, UT)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Handy Gorilla tape plus a corner protector, great for small home fixes or packing. Pickup only in the 84107 area; the poster will not deliver.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Single right Birkenstock Boston clog, women’s sandal/slide

Size: EU 36

Condition: Used – fair (minor soup stain on upper right side)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This is only the right shoe – the left one is missing. Could be useful if you lost your right shoe, need a spare, or want it for parts or crafts.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Refrigerator

Condition: Used – good

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Free fridge that was left with the house when the current owners moved in. You’ll need to bring help and transport – the owners say it must be picked up and they will not deliver.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Kids’ trampoline with safety net, pink and blue

Condition: Used – fair

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Fun children’s trampoline with a safety net around it. Colorful pink and blue design. Condition is fair, so expect normal wear from kids’ use. You’ll likely need a vehicle big enough to haul it.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Stack of white and brown towels plus a brown blanket (listed with queen fitted sheet)

Condition: Gently used

Location: Meadow Moor, Holladay, UT

Source: Nextdoor

Nice bundle of bath towels and a brown blanket, gently used and ready for a new home. Great if you’re setting up a place or need extra linens.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black suede ankle boots

Features: Side zipper closure

Location: Meadow Moor, Holladay, UT

Source: Nextdoor

Stylish black suede ankle boots with a side zipper for easy on and off. Perfect if you’re looking to refresh your shoe collection without spending money.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Salt Lake City tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.