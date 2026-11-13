undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Salt Lake City Today
Salt Lake City neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to shoes and a trampoline for the kids.
Gorilla Tape & Corner Protector
Item: Gorilla tape and corner protector
Condition: Used – like new
Location: 84107 (Salt Lake City, UT)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Handy Gorilla tape plus a corner protector, great for small home fixes or packing. Pickup only in the 84107 area; the poster will not deliver.
Right Birkenstock Boston Clog – Size EU 36
Item: Single right Birkenstock Boston clog, women’s sandal/slide
Size: EU 36
Condition: Used – fair (minor soup stain on upper right side)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This is only the right shoe – the left one is missing. Could be useful if you lost your right shoe, need a spare, or want it for parts or crafts.
Free Fridge – Pickup Only
Item: Refrigerator
Condition: Used – good
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Free fridge that was left with the house when the current owners moved in. You’ll need to bring help and transport – the owners say it must be picked up and they will not deliver.
Kids’ Trampoline with Safety Net – Pink & Blue
Item: Kids’ trampoline with safety net, pink and blue
Condition: Used – fair
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Fun children’s trampoline with a safety net around it. Colorful pink and blue design. Condition is fair, so expect normal wear from kids’ use. You’ll likely need a vehicle big enough to haul it.
Set of Towels and Queen Fitted Sheet
Item: Stack of white and brown towels plus a brown blanket (listed with queen fitted sheet)
Condition: Gently used
Location: Meadow Moor, Holladay, UT
Source: Nextdoor
Nice bundle of bath towels and a brown blanket, gently used and ready for a new home. Great if you’re setting up a place or need extra linens.
Black Suede Ankle Boots
Item: Black suede ankle boots
Features: Side zipper closure
Location: Meadow Moor, Holladay, UT
Source: Nextdoor
Stylish black suede ankle boots with a side zipper for easy on and off. Perfect if you’re looking to refresh your shoe collection without spending money.
Free items in Salt Lake City tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.