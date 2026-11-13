Salt Lake City’s creative scene is busy right now, with solid options for designers, photographers, and video pros. Here are a few standout roles worth a look.

Employer: Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create and edit detailed instructional videos that teach complex technical assembly processes. This is a senior hands-on role for someone with 5+ years in cinematography/filmmaking/photography, strong Adobe skills, and the ability to own projects from script to final cut.

Employer: iCapital

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (in office Mon–Thu, remote Fri)

(in office Mon–Thu, remote Fri) Salary: $85,000–$110,000 base, plus equity, bonus, and benefits

Lead high-level design work for a fintech firm, turning complex investment ideas into clean, sharp visuals for B2B clients. Great fit if you have 8–10+ years of B2B design, a strong portfolio in financial content, and advanced Adobe + PowerPoint skills.

Employer: TurboTenant (Ziprent subsidiary)

TurboTenant (Ziprent subsidiary) Location: Salt Lake City, UT (within ~35 miles)

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Compensation: $225–$325+ per listing, $50/hour for extra tasks, plus mileage and lockbox pay

Shoot real estate photos, 3D tours, and floor plans while handling light field operations like lockbox installs and property walkthroughs. Ideal if you want flexible, gig-style work, have a strong real estate portfolio, and like being on the road.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.