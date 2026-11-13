🚌 Salt Lake City transportation jobs with multiple solid openings

Salt Lake City has a nice mix of driving and mechanic roles right now, from local home-daily routes to hands-on install and repair work.

Below are several transportation openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: AiLO Logistics

AiLO Logistics Location: Salt Lake City, UT and surrounding areas

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: Up to $36.24/hour

Partner with USPS on local routes, home daily, with a predictable schedule and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays, safety bonus). Requires Class A, 2+ years’ experience, and a clean record.

Employer: AiLO Logistics

AiLO Logistics Location: Salt Lake City, UT and surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $36.24/hour

Full-time version of the USPS route job above: local trips, home daily, steady work, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays, bonuses). Great if you want long-term, driver-first company support.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call

Monday–Friday, , overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call Work on a newer rental fleet (heavy equipment and aerial lifts), using modern diagnostic tech. Includes OEM training, full medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tool/boot reimbursement, and wellness perks.

Employer: Allegro Home Delivery

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: 1099 contractor, owner-operator

Earnings example: $75–$95 per stop , 5–10 stops/day , 40–70 stops/week (sample gross: $3,400–$5,950/week depending on volume)

, , (sample gross: depending on volume) Run local final-mile appliance/furniture routes, home daily, with weekly pay. Requires a 26-ft box truck with liftgate, two-person team, active MC/DOT, insurance, and background/drug screen.

Employer: CME Corp.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Drive a 26-ft box truck to hospitals and clinics, deliver and install medical equipment, and do some warehouse assembly. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 11 paid holidays, 401k, ESOP, tuition reimbursement, and more. Must lift up to 75 lbs and be comfortable with tools.

Employer: Cartow Towing

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.88–$19.66/hour

Provide roadside assistance and towing using flatbeds and other trucks, doing basic diagnostics and strong customer service. Paid training provided; must pass BCI background check and UDOT towing certification.

Employer: CertiFit Auto Body Parts / Interstate Auto Body Parts

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (3170 S 900 W)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: $15.50/hour , ~ 40 hrs/week

, ~ Deliver auto body parts in a company vehicle and help in the warehouse. Comes with health insurance and PTO; needs 10+ years with a valid license, clean 3-year MVR, and ability to lift moderately.

Employer: CME Corp.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Same Direct to Site role as above, posted on Indeed: drive a 26-ft box truck, assemble and install medical equipment in healthcare facilities, and stay active on your feet. Includes full benefits, PTO, 401k, ESOP, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Unified Fire Authority

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overtime-eligible)

Maintain and repair light and heavy fleet, including fire apparatus and ambulances, both in-shop and mobile. Requires 4+ years’ mechanic experience, ability to get a Utah Class B CDL, and working toward EVT/ASE certifications; includes on-call rotation and solid public-sector stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or shifts listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.