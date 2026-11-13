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Salt Lake City
🚌 Salt Lake City transportation jobs with multiple solid openings
3 days ago
Salt Lake City has a nice mix of driving and mechanic roles right now, from local home-daily routes to hands-on install and repair work.
Below are several transportation openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Local Class A Driver – Home Daily USPS Routes (Part-Time)
- Employer: AiLO Logistics
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT and surrounding areas
- Type: Part-time (weekends)
- Pay: Up to $36.24/hour
- Partner with USPS on local routes, home daily, with a predictable schedule and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays, safety bonus). Requires Class A, 2+ years’ experience, and a clean record.
Class A Drivers – Home Daily USPS Routes (Full-Time)
- Employer: AiLO Logistics
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT and surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $36.24/hour
- Full-time version of the USPS route job above: local trips, home daily, steady work, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays, bonuses). Great if you want long-term, driver-first company support.
Heavy Equipment Shop Technician (Mechanic)
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call
- Work on a newer rental fleet (heavy equipment and aerial lifts), using modern diagnostic tech. Includes OEM training, full medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tool/boot reimbursement, and wellness perks.
Final Mile Home Delivery ISP – Appliance/Furniture Installation (Owner Operator)
- Employer: Allegro Home Delivery
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: 1099 contractor, owner-operator
- Earnings example: $75–$95 per stop, 5–10 stops/day, 40–70 stops/week (sample gross: $3,400–$5,950/week depending on volume)
- Run local final-mile appliance/furniture routes, home daily, with weekly pay. Requires a 26-ft box truck with liftgate, two-person team, active MC/DOT, insurance, and background/drug screen.
Medical Equipment Installer & Driver (Direct to Site Installer)
- Employer: CME Corp.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Drive a 26-ft box truck to hospitals and clinics, deliver and install medical equipment, and do some warehouse assembly. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 11 paid holidays, 401k, ESOP, tuition reimbursement, and more. Must lift up to 75 lbs and be comfortable with tools.
Tow Truck Driver
- Employer: Cartow Towing
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.88–$19.66/hour
- Provide roadside assistance and towing using flatbeds and other trucks, doing basic diagnostics and strong customer service. Paid training provided; must pass BCI background check and UDOT towing certification.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: CertiFit Auto Body Parts / Interstate Auto Body Parts
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (3170 S 900 W)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM
- Pay: $15.50/hour, ~40 hrs/week
- Deliver auto body parts in a company vehicle and help in the warehouse. Comes with health insurance and PTO; needs 10+ years with a valid license, clean 3-year MVR, and ability to lift moderately.
Medical Equipment Installer & Driver (Direct to Site Installer)
- Employer: CME Corp.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Same Direct to Site role as above, posted on Indeed: drive a 26-ft box truck, assemble and install medical equipment in healthcare facilities, and stay active on your feet. Includes full benefits, PTO, 401k, ESOP, and tuition reimbursement.
Mobile Fleet Mechanic
- Employer: Unified Fire Authority
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overtime-eligible)
- Maintain and repair light and heavy fleet, including fire apparatus and ambulances, both in-shop and mobile. Requires 4+ years’ mechanic experience, ability to get a Utah Class B CDL, and working toward EVT/ASE certifications; includes on-call rotation and solid public-sector stability.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or shifts listed on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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