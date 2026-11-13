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Salt Lake City
🏭 Salt Lake City Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Salt Lake City’s manufacturing scene is booming right now, especially in aerospace, defense, and food production. If you’ve got quality, machining, or leadership experience, there’s a lot to pick from.
Plant Manager
- Employer: Pretium Packaging
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead an entire plastics manufacturing plant with full P&L ownership, safety, quality, and continuous improvement responsibility. Great fit if you’ve got 7–10+ years in manufacturing leadership and want to run the operation like it’s your own business.
Senior Specialist, Supplier Quality Engineering 1
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact supplier quality role in defense tech, driving supplier performance, audits, FMEAs, and continuous improvement. Ideal for experienced quality engineers with aerospace/AS9100 background who like mix of technical work and supplier interaction.
Quality Engineer – Sustaining (Medical Device)
- Employer: TekHawks (onsite at medical device manufacturer)
- Location: Greater Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Contract (12+ months)
- Salary: Not listed
Support sustaining operations in a regulated medical device environment, handling NCRs, CAPAs, root cause, and quality studies. Good for engineers with 2–6 years of med device quality experience.
Quality Technician C (2nd Shift)
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, 9/80 schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on inspection role supporting electromechanical assemblies and First Article Inspections. Great step if you’ve got inspection experience and want to grow alongside quality engineers in aerospace.
Quality Inspection E (2nd Shift)
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, 9/80 schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level inspector doing advanced in-process and final inspections and mentoring junior inspectors. Best for seasoned aerospace inspectors with AS9102 and IPC experience.
FQA Inspector I
- Employer: Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level aerospace inspection on composite aircraft parts using basic mechanical measurements and NDT like pressure/vacuum tests. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, can read drawings, and want to break into aerospace.
Quality Engineer
- Employer: Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Early-career engineering role (0–2 years) working with APQP, FAI, GD&T, and statistical quality control on composite airframe components. Great launchpad if you’re a new engineering grad aiming at aerospace quality.
Receiving Inspector
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$27/hour
Inspect incoming mechanical/electrical hardware and raw materials for space and defense programs, reviewing certs and using gauges and metrology tools. Good for detail-oriented folks with blueprint-reading and basic inspection experience.
CNC Machinist – 1st Shift
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $22–$48/hour (depending on level I–IV)
Run and set up CNC machines making precision aerospace components, with growth from entry machinist to senior levels. Strong match if you have shop experience and want to work with multi-axis CNC and high-temp alloys.
NDT Technician – Level 2, Radiographic Testing
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$35/hour
Perform Level II radiographic inspections (NAS 410) on aerospace hardware, interpreting film/digital images and guiding Level I techs. Ideal if you’re already RT Level II and want steady work in space/defense.
Electronics/Harness Quality Inspector I
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$35/hour
Inspect PCBs, cables, and wire harnesses to IPC and J-STD standards in an AS9100 environment. Great for experienced electronics inspectors who can read schematics and want to support missile and UAV programs.
Receiving Inspector / Quality Inspector I
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$27/hour
Quality Inspector I role focused on receiving and in-process inspections, CMM use, and ISO/AS9100 compliance for hypersonics and missile defense hardware. Good next step if you have 1–2 years of quality experience.
Quality Inspector – Assembly & Test
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$35/hour
Inspect mechanical and electrical assemblies through build and test, manage AS9102 FAIs, and support Technical Data Packages. Nice fit if you know aerospace QMS and like being close to final hardware.
Composites Quality Inspector
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on quality role in composite layup and processing, checking materials, layups, and documentation for high-end missile and space structures. Great if you’ve worked with composites and want to specialize.
CNC Machinist – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: $22–$48/hour (depending on level I–IV)
Same CNC responsibilities as 1st shift, but on overnights—good if you like night shift differentials and a quieter shop while machining aerospace-grade materials.
Quality Auditor
- Employer: Axiom (Flex spin-off)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Audit ISO and internal processes, track corrective actions, and support quality alerts for a large electronics/infra manufacturer. Nice match if you enjoy data, audits, and coaching teams on process.
Variety Pack – Production Role (Nights)
- Employer: Mars / Nature’s Bakery
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, Nights (Mon–Thu 8:00 pm–6:30 am, OT as needed)
- Salary: $24.25/hour + $1 shift differential
Night-shift production role in a clean food manufacturing plant, mixing, running equipment, and handling materials for snack variety packs. Good for someone who wants steady hours, overtime potential, and strong benefits.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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