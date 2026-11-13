🏭 Salt Lake City Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Salt Lake City’s manufacturing scene is booming right now, especially in aerospace, defense, and food production. If you’ve got quality, machining, or leadership experience, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Pretium Packaging

Pretium Packaging Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead an entire plastics manufacturing plant with full P&L ownership, safety, quality, and continuous improvement responsibility. Great fit if you’ve got 7–10+ years in manufacturing leadership and want to run the operation like it’s your own business.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

High-impact supplier quality role in defense tech, driving supplier performance, audits, FMEAs, and continuous improvement. Ideal for experienced quality engineers with aerospace/AS9100 background who like mix of technical work and supplier interaction.

Employer: TekHawks (onsite at medical device manufacturer)

TekHawks (onsite at medical device manufacturer) Location: Greater Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Contract (12+ months)

Salary: Not listed

Support sustaining operations in a regulated medical device environment, handling NCRs, CAPAs, root cause, and quality studies. Good for engineers with 2–6 years of med device quality experience.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Hands-on inspection role supporting electromechanical assemblies and First Article Inspections. Great step if you’ve got inspection experience and want to grow alongside quality engineers in aerospace.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Senior-level inspector doing advanced in-process and final inspections and mentoring junior inspectors. Best for seasoned aerospace inspectors with AS9102 and IPC experience.

Employer: Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites)

Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Full-time, Day shift Salary: Not listed

Entry-level aerospace inspection on composite aircraft parts using basic mechanical measurements and NDT like pressure/vacuum tests. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, can read drawings, and want to break into aerospace.

Employer: Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites)

Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Full-time, Day shift Salary: Not listed

Early-career engineering role (0–2 years) working with APQP, FAI, GD&T, and statistical quality control on composite airframe components. Great launchpad if you’re a new engineering grad aiming at aerospace quality.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20–$27/hour

Inspect incoming mechanical/electrical hardware and raw materials for space and defense programs, reviewing certs and using gauges and metrology tools. Good for detail-oriented folks with blueprint-reading and basic inspection experience.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, 1st shift Salary: $22–$48/hour (depending on level I–IV)

Run and set up CNC machines making precision aerospace components, with growth from entry machinist to senior levels. Strong match if you have shop experience and want to work with multi-axis CNC and high-temp alloys.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25–$35/hour

Perform Level II radiographic inspections (NAS 410) on aerospace hardware, interpreting film/digital images and guiding Level I techs. Ideal if you’re already RT Level II and want steady work in space/defense.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25–$35/hour

Inspect PCBs, cables, and wire harnesses to IPC and J-STD standards in an AS9100 environment. Great for experienced electronics inspectors who can read schematics and want to support missile and UAV programs.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20–$27/hour

Quality Inspector I role focused on receiving and in-process inspections, CMM use, and ISO/AS9100 compliance for hypersonics and missile defense hardware. Good next step if you have 1–2 years of quality experience.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25–$35/hour

Inspect mechanical and electrical assemblies through build and test, manage AS9102 FAIs, and support Technical Data Packages. Nice fit if you know aerospace QMS and like being close to final hardware.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on quality role in composite layup and processing, checking materials, layups, and documentation for high-end missile and space structures. Great if you’ve worked with composites and want to specialize.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Full-time, 3rd shift Salary: $22–$48/hour (depending on level I–IV)

Same CNC responsibilities as 1st shift, but on overnights—good if you like night shift differentials and a quieter shop while machining aerospace-grade materials.

Employer: Axiom (Flex spin-off)

Axiom (Flex spin-off) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Audit ISO and internal processes, track corrective actions, and support quality alerts for a large electronics/infra manufacturer. Nice match if you enjoy data, audits, and coaching teams on process.

Employer: Mars / Nature’s Bakery

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Nights (Mon–Thu 8:00 pm–6:30 am, OT as needed)

Full-time, Nights (Mon–Thu 8:00 pm–6:30 am, OT as needed) Salary: $24.25/hour + $1 shift differential

Night-shift production role in a clean food manufacturing plant, mixing, running equipment, and handling materials for snack variety packs. Good for someone who wants steady hours, overtime potential, and strong benefits.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.