Salt Lake City is busy with hands-on work right now. If you like fixing things, being on your feet, and keeping buildings running, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, facility-based

Salary: Not listed

Support production by doing equipment repairs, light HVAC/plumbing/electrical work, and preventive maintenance in a manufacturing setting. Good fit if you have 2+ years of maintenance experience and want strong benefits, 401(k), and paid time off with a global industrial company.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday with some OT

Salary: Estimated $99,000–$110,000/year

Lead the maintenance team in an industrial laundry plant—diagnose mechanical/electrical issues, manage PMs, oversee safety and compliance, and handle budgeting and vendors. Great for someone with 3+ years repairing industrial equipment and some leadership experience who wants high pay, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and strong benefits.

Employer: Saela Pest Control

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, field route

Salary: Base $23–$33/hour (plus commissions & bonuses), training at $18/hour

Run a daily route of 12–14 homes, inspect for pests, treat properties, and close sales while building long-term customer relationships. After training you get a company vehicle, fuel card, and phone support, plus PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and stock purchase program.

Employer: HOALiving

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Downtown HOA community)

Type: Full-time, ~32 hours/week, on-call as needed

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Take ownership of one residential building—handle HVAC, electrical, plumbing, painting, drywall, and life-safety systems, plus light admin and walk-throughs. Perks include a dedicated parking space downtown and an onsite 1-bedroom condo available, ideal if you want to live where you work.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Listed as Manchester, PA (posting appears in SLC search results)

Type: Full-time, industrial manufacturing

Salary: $25–$35/hour

Advanced maintenance role in a fast-moving plant—heavy on troubleshooting VFDs, PLCs, mechanical/electrical systems, hydraulics, and pneumatics. Best for techs with 2+ years industrial experience who like complex equipment and don’t mind overtime, heights, and noisy environments.

Employer: NALS Apartment Homes (Sky Harbor Apartments)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–4:30 PM

Salary: $22–$23/hour

Keep apartments, models, and common areas spotless so the community looks its best every day. Comes with 30% rent discount, PTO, full benefits, 401(k) match, and steady hours—nice fit if you like detailed cleaning and want long-term stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; the good maintenance spots in Salt Lake City tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.