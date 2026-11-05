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Utah

Clouds Thursday, warmer and sunnier weekend

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MScNt_1Gp8yORc00

A weak weather system is bringing extra clouds to Utah on Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2026, followed by high pressure that will bring more sun and warmer temperatures through the weekend. Full forecast: https://t.co/4GOl2jkWzv

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