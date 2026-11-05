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Utah
Clouds Thursday, warmer and sunnier weekend
7 days ago
A weak weather system is bringing extra clouds to Utah on Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2026, followed by high pressure that will bring more sun and warmer temperatures through the weekend. Full forecast: https://t.co/4GOl2jkWzv
This content is adapted from materials provided by ABC4 News
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