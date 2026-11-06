🏗️ Salt Lake City Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Salt Lake City’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of work in energy, buildings, and automation. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options here, from early-career to senior level.

Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions

ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Onsite)

(Onsite) Type: Contract (12–24+ months)

Pay: $35–$45/hr DOE

This role blends project management and hands-on engineering support—schedules, designs, specs, cost tracking, and more. Great fit if you have 3+ years of engineering experience and want exposure to gas pipeline or meter station work.

Employer: Hatch

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (In-office, some flexibility)

(In-office, some flexibility) Type: Intern / Campus (Volunteer listing)

Pay: Not listed

Ideal for students in electrical, mechanical, chemical, computer, or process engineering (GPA 3.0+). You’ll support commissioning planning, testing, and data collection on global projects and get mentorship plus real project experience.

Employer: FLSmidth

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll design and improve mechanical flotation equipment, manage multiple projects, and occasionally travel for fabrication, installation, and troubleshooting. Great for someone with 3+ years in mechanical design, strong CAD/CAE skills, and an EIT/FE completed.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Remote with preference for Salt Lake City, UT or other Rocky Mountain cities

Remote with preference for or other Rocky Mountain cities Type: Full-time

Expected Salary (CO): $115,000–$195,000

Lead high-voltage transmission line projects up to 765kV, from design and scheduling to client coordination and QA/QC. Best for a PE with 7–10 years’ transmission experience and strong PLS-CADD skills.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (also hiring in Los Angeles & Las Vegas)

(also hiring in Los Angeles & Las Vegas) Type: Full-time

Expected Salary (all locations): $95,000–$130,000

Work on concrete, steel, wood, and mass timber building projects plus retrofits and resiliency work. Great match if you have a Master’s in Structural/Civil, 3–5 years’ experience, and an EIT, with experience in tools like ETABS, RAM, SAP, or Revit.

Employer: Loenbro, LLC

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Onsite, some travel)

(Onsite, some travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead quality control for mechanical and piping projects, including weld mapping, inspections, NDE coordination, and QA plan creation. Strong fit if you have 5+ years QC inspector experience, AWS CWI or ASNT VT II, and solid piping and code knowledge (ASME, AWS, AISC, etc.).

Employer: Harris

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $28.83–$43.25/hr

Hands-on role doing HVAC controls testing, graphics, point-to-point checks, and repairs on building automation systems. Good for someone with 2+ years BAS experience, basic mechanical systems knowledge, and interest in field work plus documentation.

Employer: Enbridge

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid, some travel in UT/WY/ID)

(Hybrid, some travel in UT/WY/ID) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$150,000

Senior role protecting natural gas pipelines and facilities through corrosion engineering, cathodic protection design, and integrity assessments. Best for engineers with 6+ years’ experience, strong pipeline/corrosion background, and eligibility for PE (AMPP/NACE certs preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your skills are in the right ballpark.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.