undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Salt Lake City
🏗️ Salt Lake City Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Salt Lake City’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of work in energy, buildings, and automation. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options here, from early-career to senior level.
Project Engineer (12–24 Month Contract)
- Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Onsite)
- Type: Contract (12–24+ months)
- Pay: $35–$45/hr DOE
This role blends project management and hands-on engineering support—schedules, designs, specs, cost tracking, and more. Great fit if you have 3+ years of engineering experience and want exposure to gas pipeline or meter station work.
Commissioning Intern
- Employer: Hatch
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (In-office, some flexibility)
- Type: Intern / Campus (Volunteer listing)
- Pay: Not listed
Ideal for students in electrical, mechanical, chemical, computer, or process engineering (GPA 3.0+). You’ll support commissioning planning, testing, and data collection on global projects and get mentorship plus real project experience.
Mechanical Product Engineer – Flotation
- Employer: FLSmidth
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll design and improve mechanical flotation equipment, manage multiple projects, and occasionally travel for fabrication, installation, and troubleshooting. Great for someone with 3+ years in mechanical design, strong CAD/CAE skills, and an EIT/FE completed.
Transmission Line Project Engineer (Rocky Mountain) – Remote
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Remote with preference for Salt Lake City, UT or other Rocky Mountain cities
- Type: Full-time
- Expected Salary (CO): $115,000–$195,000
Lead high-voltage transmission line projects up to 765kV, from design and scheduling to client coordination and QA/QC. Best for a PE with 7–10 years’ transmission experience and strong PLS-CADD skills.
Consultant Structural Engineer (Buildings)
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (also hiring in Los Angeles & Las Vegas)
- Type: Full-time
- Expected Salary (all locations): $95,000–$130,000
Work on concrete, steel, wood, and mass timber building projects plus retrofits and resiliency work. Great match if you have a Master’s in Structural/Civil, 3–5 years’ experience, and an EIT, with experience in tools like ETABS, RAM, SAP, or Revit.
Mechanical Project Quality Manager
- Employer: Loenbro, LLC
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Onsite, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)
Lead quality control for mechanical and piping projects, including weld mapping, inspections, NDE coordination, and QA plan creation. Strong fit if you have 5+ years QC inspector experience, AWS CWI or ASNT VT II, and solid piping and code knowledge (ASME, AWS, AISC, etc.).
Building Automation Service Specialist II
- Employer: Harris
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $28.83–$43.25/hr
Hands-on role doing HVAC controls testing, graphics, point-to-point checks, and repairs on building automation systems. Good for someone with 2+ years BAS experience, basic mechanical systems knowledge, and interest in field work plus documentation.
Senior Corrosion Engineer
- Employer: Enbridge
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid, some travel in UT/WY/ID)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$150,000
Senior role protecting natural gas pipelines and facilities through corrosion engineering, cathodic protection design, and integrity assessments. Best for engineers with 6+ years’ experience, strong pipeline/corrosion background, and eligibility for PE (AMPP/NACE certs preferred).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your skills are in the right ballpark.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.