🏥 Salt Lake City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings, $65–$130K+

Salt Lake City’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—from hospitals and surgery centers to wellness clinics and health plans. Here are several solid roles hiring across the valley, many with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time Pharmacist

Salary: Not listed

This relief pharmacist role focuses on patient counseling, accurate dispensing, immunizations, and keeping the pharmacy running smoothly across various store locations. Great fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist who likes variety and strong customer interaction.

Employer: Surgery Partners, Inc

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations in a surgery center—staffing, scheduling, inventory, QA, and compliance—while jumping in clinically as needed. Ideal for an experienced OR RN who enjoys leadership and wants robust benefits and professional development.

Employer: University of Utah, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time faculty

Salary: Not listed (academic rank & pay based on experience)

Academic nuclear medicine role with theranostics, PET/CT, and radionuclide therapy, plus teaching and research time. Great for ABNM- or ABR-trained physicians who want protected academic time and access to cutting-edge imaging tech.

Employer: USA Clinics Group

Location: West Valley City & Holladay, UT (SLC area)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu (occasional Fri)

Salary: $40–$47/hr

Perform venous and vascular ultrasound studies in an outpatient setting using advanced tech, with paid training and strong benefits. Perfect if you hold RVT/RVS/RPhS (or can get it within 90 days) and want a four-day primary schedule.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / MountainStar Healthcare

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (75% local travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bridge hospitals and post-acute providers to improve outcomes and support value-based care programs like CMS TEAM. Great for RNs or similar with strong case management and post-acute experience who enjoy relationship-building and data-driven work.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General imaging role operating diagnostic equipment, collaborating with clinicians, and documenting studies. Good match if you’re an experienced rad tech who values patient comfort and solid clinical teamwork.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Location: Hybrid – Salt Lake City, UT (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (SLC metro): Expected $85,000–$115,000/year (full range $80,000–$130,000, 10% bonus target)

RN-level role turning clinical evidence into medical policies for a major health plan, with heavy work in coding, utilization review, and literature review. Great if you like analytical work, policy writing, and a strong benefits + retirement package.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote telehealth, 10am–10pm CST)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide telehealth behavioral health assessments for patients in crisis across HCA facilities, documenting risk and safety plans in the EHR. Best for independently licensed mental health clinicians (LCSW, LPC, LMFT, etc.) comfortable with tech and fast-paced virtual work.

Employer: Mt. Olympus Surgery Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle cleaning, sterilization, and tracking of surgical instruments and endoscopy equipment in a busy, JCAHO-accredited surgery center. Good fit if you have at least a year of sterile processing experience plus BCLS and relevant certification.

Employer: St. Mark’s Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic X-ray, portable, and C-arm procedures at a long-established teaching hospital, with funded pathways into CT and MRI. Ideal for ARRT-registered techs who want strong benefits and clear growth options.

Employer: Fourth Street Clinic

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping patients—many underserved—navigate check-in, triage, and translation needs in a busy clinic. Great entry point into healthcare if you’re bilingual, people-focused, and want to support community health.

Employer: Aspen Falls Spinal Care Center / Aspen Falls Wellness

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time, W2

Pay: $39–$40/hr

Provide 60–90 minute therapeutic sessions in a medical wellness setting alongside chiropractors and acupuncturists. Nice fit if you want a steady patient flow, free massages, and a long-term home in a collaborative clinic.

Employer: Holladay Dental Studio

Location: Holladay, UT (SLC area)

Type: Full-time (Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri)

Pay: $21–$27/hr + bonus

Present treatment plans, handle insurance breakdowns, and manage scheduling and payments in a busy dental office. Great for someone with dental front office experience who wants 3-day weekends and solid benefits.

Employer: MountainStar Healthcare / HCA Physician Services Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (work from home, minimal travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead coding education and quality programs for physician services, including E/M and surgical coding, audits, and training content. Best for experienced coders with AHIMA/AAPC credentials who enjoy teaching and process improvement.

Employer: 22 Spa MD / Advanced MedAesthetic Partners

Location: Cottonwood Heights (Salt Lake City, UT)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65/hr

Provide neuromodulator and filler injections and wellness services in a high-end aesthetic practice focused on natural results. Ideal for an experienced injector (NP, PA, or highly skilled RN) with strong facial anatomy knowledge and a love for aesthetics.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.