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Salt Lake City
🏥 Salt Lake City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings, $65–$130K+
8 days ago
Salt Lake City’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—from hospitals and surgery centers to wellness clinics and health plans. Here are several solid roles hiring across the valley, many with strong benefits and room to grow.
PHARMACY/PHARMCST-RELIEF
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time Pharmacist
- Salary: Not listed
This relief pharmacist role focuses on patient counseling, accurate dispensing, immunizations, and keeping the pharmacy running smoothly across various store locations. Great fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist who likes variety and strong customer interaction.
OR Charge Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Surgery Partners, Inc
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead day-to-day operations in a surgery center—staffing, scheduling, inventory, QA, and compliance—while jumping in clinically as needed. Ideal for an experienced OR RN who enjoys leadership and wants robust benefits and professional development.
Nuclear Medicine Physician – Assistant/Associate/Full Professor
- Employer: University of Utah, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time faculty
- Salary: Not listed (academic rank & pay based on experience)
Academic nuclear medicine role with theranostics, PET/CT, and radionuclide therapy, plus teaching and research time. Great for ABNM- or ABR-trained physicians who want protected academic time and access to cutting-edge imaging tech.
Registered Vascular Sonographer
- Employer: USA Clinics Group
- Location: West Valley City & Holladay, UT (SLC area)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu (occasional Fri)
- Salary: $40–$47/hr
Perform venous and vascular ultrasound studies in an outpatient setting using advanced tech, with paid training and strong benefits. Perfect if you hold RVT/RVS/RPhS (or can get it within 90 days) and want a four-day primary schedule.
Case Management Clinical Liaison
- Employer: HCA Healthcare / MountainStar Healthcare
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (75% local travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Bridge hospitals and post-acute providers to improve outcomes and support value-based care programs like CMS TEAM. Great for RNs or similar with strong case management and post-acute experience who enjoy relationship-building and data-driven work.
Radiologic Technologist (Imaging Technologist) – Vetted Solutions
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
General imaging role operating diagnostic equipment, collaborating with clinicians, and documenting studies. Good match if you’re an experienced rad tech who values patient comfort and solid clinical teamwork.
Medical Policy Implementation Analyst Senior
- Employer: Cambia Health Solutions
- Location: Hybrid – Salt Lake City, UT (3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (SLC metro): Expected $85,000–$115,000/year (full range $80,000–$130,000, 10% bonus target)
RN-level role turning clinical evidence into medical policies for a major health plan, with heavy work in coding, utilization review, and literature review. Great if you like analytical work, policy writing, and a strong benefits + retirement package.
Mental Health Crisis Assessor (Virtual)
- Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote telehealth, 10am–10pm CST)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide telehealth behavioral health assessments for patients in crisis across HCA facilities, documenting risk and safety plans in the EHR. Best for independently licensed mental health clinicians (LCSW, LPC, LMFT, etc.) comfortable with tech and fast-paced virtual work.
Sterile Processing Tech Cert
- Employer: Mt. Olympus Surgery Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle cleaning, sterilization, and tracking of surgical instruments and endoscopy equipment in a busy, JCAHO-accredited surgery center. Good fit if you have at least a year of sterile processing experience plus BCLS and relevant certification.
Imaging Technologist – St. Mark’s Hospital
- Employer: St. Mark’s Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform diagnostic X-ray, portable, and C-arm procedures at a long-established teaching hospital, with funded pathways into CT and MRI. Ideal for ARRT-registered techs who want strong benefits and clear growth options.
Waiting Room Ambassador – Bilingual
- Employer: Fourth Street Clinic
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role helping patients—many underserved—navigate check-in, triage, and translation needs in a busy clinic. Great entry point into healthcare if you’re bilingual, people-focused, and want to support community health.
Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT) – Part-Time
- Employer: Aspen Falls Spinal Care Center / Aspen Falls Wellness
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time, W2
- Pay: $39–$40/hr
Provide 60–90 minute therapeutic sessions in a medical wellness setting alongside chiropractors and acupuncturists. Nice fit if you want a steady patient flow, free massages, and a long-term home in a collaborative clinic.
Treatment Coordinator (Dental Front Office)
- Employer: Holladay Dental Studio
- Location: Holladay, UT (SLC area)
- Type: Full-time (Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri)
- Pay: $21–$27/hr + bonus
Present treatment plans, handle insurance breakdowns, and manage scheduling and payments in a busy dental office. Great for someone with dental front office experience who wants 3-day weekends and solid benefits.
Coding Operations Education Consultant – WFH
- Employer: MountainStar Healthcare / HCA Physician Services Group
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (work from home, minimal travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead coding education and quality programs for physician services, including E/M and surgical coding, audits, and training content. Best for experienced coders with AHIMA/AAPC credentials who enjoy teaching and process improvement.
Aesthetic Injector / Wellness Provider – NP, PA, or RN
- Employer: 22 Spa MD / Advanced MedAesthetic Partners
- Location: Cottonwood Heights (Salt Lake City, UT)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65/hr
Provide neuromodulator and filler injections and wellness services in a high-end aesthetic practice focused on natural results. Ideal for an experienced injector (NP, PA, or highly skilled RN) with strong facial anatomy knowledge and a love for aesthetics.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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