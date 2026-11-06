👔 Salt Lake City Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Salt Lake City is busy right now with leadership roles, from gyms and warehouses to consulting and construction. If you’re ready to step up and run teams, there’s a nice mix of hands-on and strategic jobs open.

Employer: The Front Climbing Club

The Front Climbing Club Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, salaried (nights & weekends)

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 per year

Lead one of Utah’s best-known climbing gyms, split between floor leadership and behind-the-scenes operations. Great fit if you love people, customer service, and want strong benefits plus a free gym membership.

Employer: Hatch

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in-office, with travel)

Type: Full-time (early-career)

Support global industrial projects by helping teams get plants and equipment ready for startup. Ideal for recent engineering grads who want travel, mentorship, and exposure to mining, energy, and infrastructure.

Employer: T.D. Williamson

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Run a global data production team that supports safe pipeline operations worldwide. This role owns strategy, budgets, process improvement, and team leadership across multiple locations.

Employer: Army & Airforce Exchange Service

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Oversee concessions, telecom, food, vending, and health & wellness programs on base. You’ll focus on customer experience, performance, and policy compliance across several service lines.

Employer: Quantum Lighting Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$70,000 per year

Manage commercial lighting projects from contract to closeout, working with sales, engineering, and field teams. Good for folks with 3–5 years of PM experience plus interest in construction or electrical work; includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO.

Employer: UPS

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time, permanent

Supervise warehouse teams on safety, productivity, and training at a Fortune Global 500 company. Great stepping stone into operations leadership if you can handle a fast-paced, physical environment and flexible shifts.

Employer: rand* construction corporation

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Lead high-end tenant interiors and renovation projects for a national, award-winning contractor. You’ll be the main client contact, managing quality, budget, and schedule with strong growth potential.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (consulting with travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $89,000–$148,000 per year

Lead consumer protection work for state and local grant programs—overseeing complaints, policies, and risk mitigation. Good match if you have 3+ years in consulting, government, or energy/policy and want a role with strong benefits and impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next leadership move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.