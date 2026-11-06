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👔 Salt Lake City Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Salt Lake City is busy right now with leadership roles, from gyms and warehouses to consulting and construction. If you’re ready to step up and run teams, there’s a nice mix of hands-on and strategic jobs open.
Gym Manager – The Front SLC
- Employer: The Front Climbing Club
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, salaried (nights & weekends)
- Salary: $65,000–$75,000 per year
Lead one of Utah’s best-known climbing gyms, split between floor leadership and behind-the-scenes operations. Great fit if you love people, customer service, and want strong benefits plus a free gym membership.
Junior Operational Readiness Specialist
- Employer: Hatch
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in-office, with travel)
- Type: Full-time (early-career)
Support global industrial projects by helping teams get plants and equipment ready for startup. Ideal for recent engineering grads who want travel, mentorship, and exposure to mining, energy, and infrastructure.
Senior Manager, Data Production Operations
- Employer: T.D. Williamson
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
Run a global data production team that supports safe pipeline operations worldwide. This role owns strategy, budgets, process improvement, and team leadership across multiple locations.
Services Business Manager
- Employer: Army & Airforce Exchange Service
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Oversee concessions, telecom, food, vending, and health & wellness programs on base. You’ll focus on customer experience, performance, and policy compliance across several service lines.
Project Manager – Commercial Lighting
- Employer: Quantum Lighting Group
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$70,000 per year
Manage commercial lighting projects from contract to closeout, working with sales, engineering, and field teams. Good for folks with 3–5 years of PM experience plus interest in construction or electrical work; includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO.
Part Time Preload Supervisor
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time, permanent
Supervise warehouse teams on safety, productivity, and training at a Fortune Global 500 company. Great stepping stone into operations leadership if you can handle a fast-paced, physical environment and flexible shifts.
Project Manager – Commercial Construction
- Employer: rand* construction corporation
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Lead high-end tenant interiors and renovation projects for a national, award-winning contractor. You’ll be the main client contact, managing quality, budget, and schedule with strong growth potential.
Senior Consultant – State and Local Government
- Employer: Guidehouse
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (consulting with travel up to 25%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $89,000–$148,000 per year
Lead consumer protection work for state and local grant programs—overseeing complaints, policies, and risk mitigation. Good match if you have 3+ years in consulting, government, or energy/policy and want a role with strong benefits and impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next leadership move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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