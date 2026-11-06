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Salt Lake City
🔧 Salt Lake City Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Salt Lake City is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings, campuses, and job sites in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now across the valley.
HVAC/R Construction Manager – $140K+
- Employer: CoolSys
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $140K+ depending on experience
This is a high-responsibility role leading HVAC/R installation projects and managing P&L for your territory. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and lots of leadership and growth potential.
Janitorial Site Supervisor
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 per hour
Lead a janitorial team in a fast-paced facility, support daily operations, and keep the site safe and clean. Full-time hours Monday–Friday plus access to medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, and discounts.
Supervisor de Limpieza de Obra (Janitorial Site Supervisor)
- Employer: Innovative Facility Services (IFS) – filial sindical de KBS
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Tiempo completo
Supervisa un equipo de limpieza en un entorno de operaciones complejo, de lunes a viernes. Puesto sindical con beneficios potenciales como seguro médico, de vida y plan 401(k) con aporte del empleador.
HVACR Apprentice – $19.50–$34.08/hr
- Employer: University of Utah – Central Plant
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Campus)
- Type: Full-time, benefited staff
- Pay Range: $19.50 – $34.08 per hour
Hands-on HVACR apprenticeship on campus, from entry level to advanced apprentice. You’ll learn installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting with a steady Monday–Friday day shift and full university benefits.
Hotel Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Not listed (Hotel in Salt Lake City)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: On-site
- Pay: $14.00 – $17.00 per hour
General hotel maintenance role handling basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and repairs in guest rooms and common areas. Good fit if you like varied hands-on work and want to grow your building maintenance skills.
HVAC Air Duct Cleaning Helper – $18–$25/hr
- Employer: ARS/Rescue Rooter – YES! Air
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Pay: $18 – $25 per hour
Entry-level field role assisting with air duct cleaning, moving equipment, and prepping work areas. Offers low-cost medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, company vehicle with gas card, and weekly pay.
Construction Cleaners – Day Shift
- Employer: SRV Temperature Solutions / Simply Right
- Location: Salt Lake City Airport, UT
- Type: Full-time, day shift
Clean new or renovated airport buildings Monday–Friday, 6:00am–3:30pm. Work includes detailed interior cleaning, debris removal, and restroom/common-area cleaning with safety gear provided.
Janitorial Crew Member – $20.02/hr, Part-time
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.02 per hour
Afternoon shift from 12:00PM–5:00PM cleaning rooms, restrooms, floors, and windows in a busy facility. Good option if you want steady extra income plus access to limited medical coverage, 401(k), and discount perks.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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