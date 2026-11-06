🔧 Salt Lake City Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Salt Lake City is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings, campuses, and job sites in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now across the valley.

Employer: CoolSys

CoolSys Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $140K+ depending on experience

This is a high-responsibility role leading HVAC/R installation projects and managing P&L for your territory. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and lots of leadership and growth potential.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 per hour

Lead a janitorial team in a fast-paced facility, support daily operations, and keep the site safe and clean. Full-time hours Monday–Friday plus access to medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, and discounts.

Employer: Innovative Facility Services (IFS) – filial sindical de KBS

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Tiempo completo

Supervisa un equipo de limpieza en un entorno de operaciones complejo, de lunes a viernes. Puesto sindical con beneficios potenciales como seguro médico, de vida y plan 401(k) con aporte del empleador.

Employer: University of Utah – Central Plant

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Campus)

Type: Full-time, benefited staff

Pay Range: $19.50 – $34.08 per hour

Hands-on HVACR apprenticeship on campus, from entry level to advanced apprentice. You’ll learn installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting with a steady Monday–Friday day shift and full university benefits.

Employer: Not listed (Hotel in Salt Lake City)

Not listed (Hotel in Salt Lake City) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: On-site

Pay: $14.00 – $17.00 per hour

General hotel maintenance role handling basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and repairs in guest rooms and common areas. Good fit if you like varied hands-on work and want to grow your building maintenance skills.

Employer: ARS/Rescue Rooter – YES! Air

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $18 – $25 per hour

Entry-level field role assisting with air duct cleaning, moving equipment, and prepping work areas. Offers low-cost medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, company vehicle with gas card, and weekly pay.

Employer: SRV Temperature Solutions / Simply Right

Location: Salt Lake City Airport, UT

Type: Full-time, day shift

Clean new or renovated airport buildings Monday–Friday, 6:00am–3:30pm. Work includes detailed interior cleaning, debris removal, and restroom/common-area cleaning with safety gear provided.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.02 per hour

Afternoon shift from 12:00PM–5:00PM cleaning rooms, restrooms, floors, and windows in a busy facility. Good option if you want steady extra income plus access to limited medical coverage, 401(k), and discount perks.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.