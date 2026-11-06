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Salt Lake City
💰 Salt Lake City Accounting & Finance – Several Roles Up to $250K
9 days ago
Salt Lake City’s finance scene is busy right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to high-level risk and portfolio roles. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.
Insurance Accountant
- Employer: PSI
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (work-from-home noted)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on U.S. GAAP and statutory accounting for property & casualty insurance, leading monthly/quarterly closes and complex consolidations. Great fit if you like big data sets, Excel/SQL, and improving systems and controls.
Bookkeeper/Assistant
- Employer: HonMex Communications
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in-office)
- Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER)
- Salary: $20–$23/hour, about 40 hours/week
Join a small, family-owned underground boring company and own day-to-day bookkeeping in QuickBooks/Xero-style tools. Good for someone who wants steady office hours, variety (AP, AR, reconciliations, reports), and close teamwork.
Sr. Cost Accountant
- Employer: Dairy Farmers of America
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior cost role supporting large/complex plants, handling standard costs, variances, inventory reserves, and cost studies. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in accounting, like manufacturing environments, and want to be the go-to cost expert.
Senior Manager – Audit Practices & Product Change Enablement
- Employer: American Express
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid/virtual mix per role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range noted but not fully shown in excerpt
Lead audit practice and product change as Amex rolls out new audit tech (Optro/AuditBoard, Tempus). Great for someone with 5+ years in product/change/project management who enjoys governance, audit methodology, and large-scale rollouts.
Director, Assurance Risk Management
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: National range $200,000–$250,000
Lead firmwide risk, compliance, and quality programs and shape policies, SoQM controls, and tech requirements (BDOAdvantage). Best for a CPA with 10+ years public audit experience who wants a high-impact leadership seat.
Manager, Assurance Risk Management
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: National range $100,000–$140,000
Manage day-to-day risk management and compliance work, from technical research to SoQM controls and system testing. Great step if you’re a CPA with 6+ years public audit and want to move into firm risk and methodology.
Treasury Management Consultant
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, up to 30% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advise middle market clients on payments, liquidity, and cash management as part of the Global Payments & Liquidity team. Good for someone with 2+ years treasury management who likes client-facing work and complex cash-flow puzzles.
Accounts Receivable Representative – Salt Lake City Area
- Employer: Kipu Health
- Location: Cottonwood Heights, UT (onsite 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ("highly competitive")
Own a portfolio of AR/collections accounts for a behavioral health tech company, working closely with Billing and Customer Success. Nice match if you have 2–3 years AR/collections, are comfortable on the phone, and like structured SLAs.
Director, Portfolio Strategy & Private Markets
- Employer: Marsh
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $126,000–$252,000 base + potential incentives
Senior role blending total portfolio strategy and private equity for institutional clients. Best for someone with 7+ years investment experience, strong PE background, and comfort presenting to boards and investment committees.
Accounting Assistant
- Employer: North American Trailer
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Not listed (appears full-time office)
- Salary: Pay range DOE
Support AP, AR, rentals, and month-end for a trailer/equipment business, plus some office admin backup. Good entry-to-mid role if you have 2+ years AP/AR and want broad exposure in a small, busy team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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