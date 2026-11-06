💰 Salt Lake City Accounting & Finance – Several Roles Up to $250K

Salt Lake City’s finance scene is busy right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to high-level risk and portfolio roles. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.

Employer: PSI

PSI Location: Salt Lake City, UT (work-from-home noted)

(work-from-home noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on U.S. GAAP and statutory accounting for property & casualty insurance, leading monthly/quarterly closes and complex consolidations. Great fit if you like big data sets, Excel/SQL, and improving systems and controls.

Employer: HonMex Communications

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER)

Full-time (listed as OTHER) Salary: $20–$23/hour, about 40 hours/week

Join a small, family-owned underground boring company and own day-to-day bookkeeping in QuickBooks/Xero-style tools. Good for someone who wants steady office hours, variety (AP, AR, reconciliations, reports), and close teamwork.

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior cost role supporting large/complex plants, handling standard costs, variances, inventory reserves, and cost studies. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in accounting, like manufacturing environments, and want to be the go-to cost expert.

Employer: American Express

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid/virtual mix per role)

(hybrid/virtual mix per role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range noted but not fully shown in excerpt

Lead audit practice and product change as Amex rolls out new audit tech (Optro/AuditBoard, Tempus). Great for someone with 5+ years in product/change/project management who enjoys governance, audit methodology, and large-scale rollouts.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: National range $200,000–$250,000

Lead firmwide risk, compliance, and quality programs and shape policies, SoQM controls, and tech requirements (BDOAdvantage). Best for a CPA with 10+ years public audit experience who wants a high-impact leadership seat.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: National range $100,000–$140,000

Manage day-to-day risk management and compliance work, from technical research to SoQM controls and system testing. Great step if you’re a CPA with 6+ years public audit and want to move into firm risk and methodology.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, up to 30% travel)

(hybrid, up to 30% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advise middle market clients on payments, liquidity, and cash management as part of the Global Payments & Liquidity team. Good for someone with 2+ years treasury management who likes client-facing work and complex cash-flow puzzles.

Employer: Kipu Health

Location: Cottonwood Heights, UT (onsite 5 days/week )

(onsite ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ("highly competitive")

Own a portfolio of AR/collections accounts for a behavioral health tech company, working closely with Billing and Customer Success. Nice match if you have 2–3 years AR/collections, are comfortable on the phone, and like structured SLAs.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, ~3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $126,000–$252,000 base + potential incentives

Senior role blending total portfolio strategy and private equity for institutional clients. Best for someone with 7+ years investment experience, strong PE background, and comfort presenting to boards and investment committees.

Employer: North American Trailer

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Not listed (appears full-time office)

Not listed (appears full-time office) Salary: Pay range DOE

Support AP, AR, rentals, and month-end for a trailer/equipment business, plus some office admin backup. Good entry-to-mid role if you have 2+ years AP/AR and want broad exposure in a small, busy team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.