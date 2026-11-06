🔬 Several Science & Research Jobs Hiring Now in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake’s research scene is busy right now—especially at the University of Utah and local medical labs. If you’re into data, lab work, or cancer and imaging research, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: United Imaging – North America

United Imaging – North America Location: Salt Lake City, UT (with up to 30% travel)

(with up to 30% travel) Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: Not listed (includes bonus eligibility)

Work with PET/CT experts at top hospitals, drive imaging research, and help publish in major journals. Role is ideal for a PhD in Medical Physics/Biomedical/Electrical/Nuclear Engineering with strong PET/CT experience.

Employer: University of Utah – Huntsman Cancer Institute (Yelena Wu Lab)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Campus)

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary Range: $24,722 – $56,715

Coordinate NIH‑funded studies using social media, schools, and youth sports to prevent skin cancer in kids. Great fit if you like working with families, doing basic stats, and helping run community‑focused research.

Employer: University of Utah – CVRTI (Guo Lab)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Campus)

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary Range: $9.45 – $21.69/hour

Hands‑on lab role working with cell culture and mice to study genetic causes of heart disease—perfect for recent grads eyeing med school or a PhD. Duplicate posting also appears under University of Utah Health Research with the same details.

Employer: University of Utah – Molecular Pharmaceutics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Campus)

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary Range: $10.92 – $25.06/hour

Mid‑level lab role focused on small‑animal PET, radiotracers, and theranostics. Great if you already have at least 1 year of imaging or rodent work and want to deepen your nuclear medicine skills.

Employer: University of Utah – Department of Geology & Geophysics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full Time, Tenure Track (Associate or Full Professor)

Full Time, Tenure Track (Associate or Full Professor) Salary: Not listed

Senior faculty role for a widely recognized Earth scientist whose work links the solid Earth, surface processes, and environment. Strong fit if you already lead an international‑level research program and want to leverage Utah’s “natural laboratory.”

Employer: University of Utah – Data Coordinating Center (Utah DCC)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Mostly remote within Utah)

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary Range: $50,909 – $101,879 (open‑rank I–III)

Join a big multi‑site research hub doing stats for clinical and public health studies nationwide. You’ll design analyses, code in SAS/R/Stata, work with large datasets, and help write papers—great if you want a stats career ladder.

Employer: University of Utah – Human Genetics (Grunwald Lab)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Campus)

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary Range: $10.92 – $25.06/hour

Work with zebrafish to model human disease—breeding fish, handling embryos, micro‑injections, microscopy, and DNA work. Good for someone with at least 1 year of lab experience who likes detailed, hands‑on bench science.

Employer: University of Utah – Department of Biochemistry

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Campus)

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary Range: $18 – $20/hour (within broader ranges of $9.45 – $25.06)

Entry‑ and mid‑level tech roles doing core lab work: preparing media and samples, running experiments, and keeping instruments and logs in shape. Nice option if you want a solid biochem lab home and room to grow.

Employer: University of Utah – Molecular Medicine Program

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Campus)

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary Ranges: Tech I: $9.45 – $21.69/hour Tech II: $10.92 – $25.06/hour Tech III: $12.62 – $28.96/hour

Multiple levels open for techs who want to support experiments, manage reagents, and keep data and equipment organized. Good match whether you’re brand‑new to lab work or already have 3+ years’ experience.



Employer: University of Utah – Nutrition & Integrative Physiology / Huntsman Cancer Institute (Mary Playdon Lab)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Campus)

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: $63,480

Lead NIH‑funded projects on dietary biomarkers, meal timing, and cancer risk using metabolomics, proteomics, EMR data, and cohort studies. Great for a PhD in Epidemiology, Nutrition, Public Health, Biostatistics, or similar who wants high‑impact publications and grant experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams hire at multiple levels and are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.