🛒 Salt Lake City Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles From $13.50–$23/hr

Salt Lake City’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from airport shops to grocery, fashion, and banking. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time, full-time, and leadership paths open.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store stocked, clean, and guest-ready during the busy season. Great fit if you enjoy beauty products, can follow procedures, and don’t mind early mornings, evenings, or holiday shifts.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Salt Lake, UT

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.50 – $15.52 per hour

Help shoppers find outfits and accessories while staying on top of fashion trends. Includes up to 60% employee discount, bonus potential, and a flexible schedule with nights/weekends.

Employer: Harmons Grocery

Harmons Grocery Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time (4 a.m.–12 p.m., Tue & Thu required)

(4 a.m.–12 p.m., Tue & Thu required) Pay: $15.00 – $18.82 per hour

Early-morning role stocking shelves, rotating product, and keeping the store clean. Good for morning people who want the rest of the day free and like steady, physical work.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time and part-time available

Pay: From $15.15 per hour

Greet customers and manage order pick-ups while answering phones and helping with product questions. Mix of customer service and light warehouse work, with bonus potential and full benefits if eligible.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

8–12 week program that preps you to run a retail store: lead a team, manage inventory, and learn P&L basics. Good step if you already have retail supervisor experience and want a clear path into management with solid benefits.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Not listed (department leadership role)

Not listed (department leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Lead and train product specialists, keep your department organized and priced right, and help customers with flooring and installation questions. Includes bonus opportunities, 401(k) match, and paid time off for eligible staff.

Employer: Smith’s Food and Drug

Smith’s Food and Drug Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $23.30 per hour

Help run the produce department: supervise shifts, manage inventory and displays, and support sales and budgeting. Strong hourly pay plus health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: OHM Concession Group / &GO SLC Airport

Location: Salt Lake City International Airport, UT

Type: In-person, 22–36 hrs/week

In-person, Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Help travelers grab snacks, toiletries, and souvenirs while keeping shelves stocked and tidy. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Smith’s Food and Drug

Smith’s Food and Drug Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.25 – $20.80 per hour

Overnight role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping frozen and grocery areas full and safe. Good if you like physical work, night shifts, and want benefits like health insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Goldenwest Credit Union

Location: 769 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–6:15 p.m.)

Pay: $15.00 per hour + bonus + incentives

Help members with teller transactions, new accounts, and consumer loans in a bank-style setting. Standout benefits: 100% of your medical deductible and dental premium paid, 34 days paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and strong retirement contributions.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Salt Lake roles with good pay and benefits tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.