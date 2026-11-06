🎓 Salt Lake City Education Jobs With Multiple Openings

Salt Lake City’s education scene is busy right now—from daycare classrooms to university lecture halls and online degree programs. Here are several roles where you can teach, coach, or support students at all stages.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Physician Services Group

HCA Healthcare – Physician Services Group Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Work From Home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role designs and delivers coding and HIM education for physician practices, and supports a quality assessment program to keep coding accurate and compliant. Ideal if you have 5+ years of E/M and surgical coding, an AHIMA or AAPC certification, and want to teach coders while working remotely with minimal travel.

Employer: University of Utah – David Eccles School of Business

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (On Campus)

Type: Full-time, non-tenure track lecturer

Salary: Not listed

Teach operations and supply chain courses at the undergrad and grad level, and connect students with real industry projects and competitions. Graduate degree required (PhD preferred); apply by January 10, 2027 for full consideration; position open until filled.

Employer: La Petite Academy

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.30–$14.86/hour

Lead a preschool classroom, create fun lesson plans, and mentor other teachers in a Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends schedule. Comes with 50% childcare discount, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and options for bi-weekly or daily pay.

Employer: University of Utah – Financial Wellness Center

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (On Campus, Hybrid Eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year

Coordinate the university’s VITA tax clinics, supervise student peer mentors, and provide financial counseling and workshops focused on taxes, loans, and planning. Requires a Bachelor’s in Finance/Accounting/Business (or equivalent experience) and the ability to obtain IRS VITA/TCE and AFC certifications; closes January 1, 2027 and is open until filled.

Employer: Western Governors University (WGU)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (In-office, some travel)

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Estimated range $123,000–$190,700/year

Own the full lifecycle of cyber security/AI degree programs—from market research and curriculum design to launch, growth, and program P&L. Best for someone with a Master’s (or Bachelor’s + 7 years’ experience), 3–5 years in Cybersecurity/AI/Technical Product Management, and 4+ years managing educational programs.

Employer: Neumont College of Computer Science

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (On-site, downtown)

Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Recruit and guide tech-focused students through the admissions process at a small, specialized college. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in admissions or similar sales, strong phone and writing skills, and can work a late-morning start with some evenings/weekends; includes 17 paid holidays and HSA contributions.

Employer: Momentum Indoor Climbing

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $14.00/hour

Coach kids in recreational climbing programs, camps, and clinics while teaching skills, confidence, and teamwork in a high-energy gym. You’ll need at least 1 year of climbing experience, comfort working with kids, and the ability to move and lift up to 50 lbs; includes a free gym membership and retail/program discounts.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related openings or future hiring plans.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.