🏭 Several Salt Lake City manufacturing jobs paying up to $60/hr

Salt Lake City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in medical devices, aerospace, and plastics. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, there are some solid options open this week.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield (C&W Services)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.10 – $28.35/hr

Work on automated packaging and material-handling equipment in a clean, high-tech facility. Weekly pay, day-one benefits, and lots of training and growth for techs with MHE/automation experience.

Employer: Motorola Solutions (Silvus Technologies)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, on-site, Mon–Fri

Pay: $21.50 – $23.50/hr

Inspect electronic and mechanical parts for a defense-focused communications company. Great fit if you’ve done electronic inspection and can use calipers, micrometers, and read basic schematics. U.S. Person status required.

Employer: Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Help build composite parts for aircraft like the F-35 and CH-53K. You’ll do lay-up, bonding, and autoclave work in aerospace manufacturing. US Persons only; strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: West Shore Home

Location: West Jordan, UT (SLC area)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, ~6:30am–3pm

Pay: ~$20/hr

Day-shift warehouse role supporting bathroom and home remodel installs—shipping/receiving, stocking trucks, and light building upkeep. Offers paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: Hanger, Inc. (Fillauer)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Operate advanced CNC and 5‑axis equipment to make prosthetic components. Good match if you have 2+ years machining/CNC experience and want mission-driven medical manufacturing with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Mars (Nature’s Bakery)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, M–F day shift (schedule TBD)

Pay: $30.25/hr

Lead day-to-day operations for variety-pack and palletizer lines—coordinating staffing, changeovers, and KPIs. Great for someone with 3+ years in manufacturing/packaging who likes coaching a team and improving processes.

Employer: Motorola Solutions (Silvus Technologies)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, on-site, Mon–Fri

Pay: $30 – $32/hr

Inspect and rework PCB assemblies for advanced radio systems. Hands-on soldering, microscope work, and test support. Great step up if you have 1–2 years in electronics assembly. U.S. Person status required.

Employer: Bonneville Machine

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $45 – $60/hr (about $93K–$125K/yr at 40 hrs)

Quote jobs, buy materials, and manage projects through a heavy machining and repair shop. Ideal if you have 5+ years machining/job-shop experience and can read drawings, estimate time, and keep customers updated.

Employer: Digital Room LLC

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 11:00am–7:30pm

Check printed products for errors, color, and quality, then prep for shipment. On-your-feet role with growth potential, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts. (Duplicate listing also appears under a second URL.)

Employer: ICU Medical, Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Run and maintain plastic extrusion lines in a cleanroom, adjusting parameters and documenting results for medical products. Good fit if you’ve worked with extrusion equipment or resins like PVC, nylon, or polyethylene.

Employer: ALPLA

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, night shift

Lead a plastics molding team to hit production, quality, and safety targets. For folks with 3–5+ years in plastics manufacturing and some leadership experience, with strong benefits and training.

Employer: Zimmer Biomet

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, mostly on-site, 10–20% travel

Pay: ~$70,000/yr + bonus

Oversee day-to-day manufacturing operations for medical devices—owning production execution, documentation, and launch readiness. Great if you have 3–7+ years in operations and want a leadership track in medtech.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh—SLC manufacturing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.