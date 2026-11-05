🚌 Salt Lake City transportation jobs with multiple high‑pay options

Salt Lake City is busy and growing, which means lots of demand for safe, reliable drivers and mechanics. If you’ve got a CDL, solid driving history, or diesel skills, there are several strong options right now.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience/location)

Home-improvement deliveries with a big national brand. You’ll run scheduled routes, load/unload appliances and building materials, and give in-home customer service. Requires Class A or B CDL, DOT medical card, clean MVR, and age 21+.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $79,000–$115,000/year depending on route; referral bonus up to $5,000

Mix of home-daily and layover positions hauling parts and supplies with late-model Penske trucks. Midnight–8 a.m. dispatch, 4–6 day schedules, strong benefits from day one and safety incentives. Requires Class A CDL and recent tractor‑trailer experience.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$85,000/year (avg), $0.62–$0.68 CPM, bonus plan up to $10,000

Regional Class A role serving a single customer with weekly home time. Activity-based pay rewards extra effort, plus PTO from day one, 401(k) match, and full benefits after 30 days. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months recent trucking experience.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$85,000/year (avg), $0.62–$0.68 CPM, bonus plan up to $10,000

Semi-local Class A job with frequent home time while still running a dedicated customer. Same strong pay and benefits as the regional role, with safety bonus opportunities and paid online orientation.

Employer: UPS

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Seasonal / Full-time hours

Pay: $35.00/hour

Seasonal feeder driver work hauling between UPS facilities and customer sites on set routes. You’re home after every shift, and loading/unloading is done for you. Requires Class A CDL, ability to lift up to 70 lbs, DOT physical, and UPS road test.

Employer: Primo Brands

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $56,160/year (no CDL) or $61,160/year (with Class A or B CDL)

Deliver bottled water and dispensers to homes and businesses, Monday–Friday with early starts and some Saturdays as needed. Strong benefits (401k match, ESPP, paid holidays, parental leave) and Primo can help you earn a Class B CDL in some locations.

Employer: R+L Carriers

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Team OTR

Pay: $140,000–$160,000/year per driver

High-earning team position pulling 53’ vans or doubles between service centers. You’re typically on the road 5 days, home 2 days weekly, with PTO after 90 days and access to company employee resorts plus full medical, vision, dental, and 401(k).

Employer: Thermo Fluids (Clean Harbors)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Local

Pay: $26–$28/hour + commission

Local Monday–Friday, home nightly route picking up waste oil and antifreeze from shops and fleets. Strong safety culture, benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and growth paths. Class B CDL preferred; Hazmat/Tanker endorsements can be obtained.

Employer: Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Mostly Local/Regional

Pay: $30–$31/hour, plus safety and production bonuses

Deliver glass products using a CMV and Moffett forklift. Home every weekend and most evenings (up to 2 overnights/week with hotel and per diem). Benefits start day 1, with 401(k) match fully vested after 1 year. Requires Class A CDL and ability to lift up to 75 lbs.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Mobile/Field

Pay: $29.38–$44.09/hour + $2,500 new hire bonus

Take home a company service truck and perform mobile PMs, DOT inspections, and diesel repairs on light to heavy-duty vehicles. Independent field work with strong benefits, PTO, and training support. Requires several years of related experience and ability to pass DOT screening.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Regional OTR

Pay: ~$115,683/year avg + up to $10,400 in incentives and $10,000 sign-on bonus

Dedicated route delivering parts to auto dealerships with 2–3 layovers per week. 3 a.m. dispatch, alternating 4‑day/6‑day weeks, and 45–55 hours. Late-model equipment, strong health and retirement benefits, and weekly pay. Requires Class A CDL and recent experience.

Employer: Via (independent contractor)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Flexible/Contract

Pay: Up to $22/hour after expenses (up to $24/hour with WAV) + $100 new driver bonus

App-based rideshare for UTA On Demand with fully flexible hours—log in when you want, no minimums. You’ll use your own insured vehicle (or lease through a partner) and get live support while driving. Must be 25+, have 1+ year US driving experience, and pass background/MVR checks.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (listed as internship), Local

Pay: $30/hour with OT after 40

Local home-daily flatbed work, Monday–Friday with a 6 a.m. start and touch freight. Weekly pay, holiday pay, and medical/vision/dental options, plus a “family first” culture. Requires 12 months Class A flatbed experience, manual transmission skills, and valid DOT medical card.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 2917 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time (some full-time possible)

Pay: Not listed

Flexible hours delivering pizzas and helping in-store—good for a second job or students. Many managers started as drivers, so there’s room to grow. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, insured vehicle, and solid driving record.

Employer: Heritage Landscape Supply Group, Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (1905 S Fremont Dr)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a non-CDL truck delivering landscape materials, loading/unloading and working in all weather. Full benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan. Requires valid driver’s license, 1–2 years driving experience, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: XPO

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $39.11/hour for experienced techs (with Master Certification)

Shop-based role maintaining and repairing Class 6–8 trucks, trailers, and forklifts. Monday–Friday operation, tool allowance, uniforms, health benefits day one, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match. Requires 2 years’ experience or tech school plus certifications and ability to work varied shifts.

Employer: Holiday Motor Coach, LLC

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$35/hour

Hands-on role owning the maintenance for a fleet of 56‑passenger motorcoaches (Prevost, MCI, Temsa). Focus on preventive maintenance, tires, electrical diagnostics, and keeping coaches road-ready. Monday–Friday with overtime as needed; requires your own tools and 2+ years diesel experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Salt Lake transportation roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.