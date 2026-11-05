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🚌 Salt Lake City transportation jobs with multiple high‑pay options
Salt Lake City is busy and growing, which means lots of demand for safe, reliable drivers and mechanics. If you’ve got a CDL, solid driving history, or diesel skills, there are several strong options right now.
CDL Delivery Driver (Class A or B)
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience/location)
Home-improvement deliveries with a big national brand. You’ll run scheduled routes, load/unload appliances and building materials, and give in-home customer service. Requires Class A or B CDL, DOT medical card, clean MVR, and age 21+.
Truck Driver – CDL Class A (Home Daily & Layover Options)
Employer: Penske Logistics
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Pay: $79,000–$115,000/year depending on route; referral bonus up to $5,000
Mix of home-daily and layover positions hauling parts and supplies with late-model Penske trucks. Midnight–8 a.m. dispatch, 4–6 day schedules, strong benefits from day one and safety incentives. Requires Class A CDL and recent tractor‑trailer experience.
Regional Truck Driver (Dedicated)
Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Pay: ~$85,000/year (avg), $0.62–$0.68 CPM, bonus plan up to $10,000
Regional Class A role serving a single customer with weekly home time. Activity-based pay rewards extra effort, plus PTO from day one, 401(k) match, and full benefits after 30 days. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months recent trucking experience.
Semi-Local Truck Driver (Dedicated)
Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Pay: ~$85,000/year (avg), $0.62–$0.68 CPM, bonus plan up to $10,000
Semi-local Class A job with frequent home time while still running a dedicated customer. Same strong pay and benefits as the regional role, with safety bonus opportunities and paid online orientation.
Seasonal Tractor Trailer Driver
Employer: UPS
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Seasonal / Full-time hours
Pay: $35.00/hour
Seasonal feeder driver work hauling between UPS facilities and customer sites on set routes. You’re home after every shift, and loading/unloading is done for you. Requires Class A CDL, ability to lift up to 70 lbs, DOT physical, and UPS road test.
Route Delivery Driver
Employer: Primo Brands
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Pay: $56,160/year (no CDL) or $61,160/year (with Class A or B CDL)
Deliver bottled water and dispensers to homes and businesses, Monday–Friday with early starts and some Saturdays as needed. Strong benefits (401k match, ESPP, paid holidays, parental leave) and Primo can help you earn a Class B CDL in some locations.
CDL A Team Truck Driver (OTR)
Employer: R+L Carriers
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, Team OTR
Pay: $140,000–$160,000/year per driver
High-earning team position pulling 53’ vans or doubles between service centers. You’re typically on the road 5 days, home 2 days weekly, with PTO after 90 days and access to company employee resorts plus full medical, vision, dental, and 401(k).
Class B Route Driver (Waste Oil Collection)
Employer: Thermo Fluids (Clean Harbors)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, Local
Pay: $26–$28/hour + commission
Local Monday–Friday, home nightly route picking up waste oil and antifreeze from shops and fleets. Strong safety culture, benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and growth paths. Class B CDL preferred; Hazmat/Tanker endorsements can be obtained.
Driver – Class A CDL (Flatbed/Glass)
Employer: Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, Mostly Local/Regional
Pay: $30–$31/hour, plus safety and production bonuses
Deliver glass products using a CMV and Moffett forklift. Home every weekend and most evenings (up to 2 overnights/week with hotel and per diem). Benefits start day 1, with 401(k) match fully vested after 1 year. Requires Class A CDL and ability to lift up to 75 lbs.
Mobile Diesel Mechanic II – DOT (Variable Shift)
Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, Mobile/Field
Pay: $29.38–$44.09/hour + $2,500 new hire bonus
Take home a company service truck and perform mobile PMs, DOT inspections, and diesel repairs on light to heavy-duty vehicles. Independent field work with strong benefits, PTO, and training support. Requires several years of related experience and ability to pass DOT screening.
Truck Driver – CDL Class A Regional (Dedicated)
Employer: Penske Logistics
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, Regional OTR
Pay: ~$115,683/year avg + up to $10,400 in incentives and $10,000 sign-on bonus
Dedicated route delivering parts to auto dealerships with 2–3 layovers per week. 3 a.m. dispatch, alternating 4‑day/6‑day weeks, and 45–55 hours. Late-model equipment, strong health and retirement benefits, and weekly pay. Requires Class A CDL and recent experience.
Via Driver Partner (UTA On Demand)
Employer: Via (independent contractor)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Flexible/Contract
Pay: Up to $22/hour after expenses (up to $24/hour with WAV) + $100 new driver bonus
App-based rideshare for UTA On Demand with fully flexible hours—log in when you want, no minimums. You’ll use your own insured vehicle (or lease through a partner) and get live support while driving. Must be 25+, have 1+ year US driving experience, and pass background/MVR checks.
Class A Local Flatbed Driver
Employer: ProDrivers
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time (listed as internship), Local
Pay: $30/hour with OT after 40
Local home-daily flatbed work, Monday–Friday with a 6 a.m. start and touch freight. Weekly pay, holiday pay, and medical/vision/dental options, plus a “family first” culture. Requires 12 months Class A flatbed experience, manual transmission skills, and valid DOT medical card.
Delivery Expert (Pizza Driver)
Employer: Domino’s
Location: 2917 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Part-time (some full-time possible)
Pay: Not listed
Flexible hours delivering pizzas and helping in-store—good for a second job or students. Many managers started as drivers, so there’s room to grow. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, insured vehicle, and solid driving record.
Non-CDL Delivery Driver
Employer: Heritage Landscape Supply Group, Inc.
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (1905 S Fremont Dr)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Drive a non-CDL truck delivering landscape materials, loading/unloading and working in all weather. Full benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan. Requires valid driver’s license, 1–2 years driving experience, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs.
Diesel Mechanic
Employer: XPO
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Pay: Up to $39.11/hour for experienced techs (with Master Certification)
Shop-based role maintaining and repairing Class 6–8 trucks, trailers, and forklifts. Monday–Friday operation, tool allowance, uniforms, health benefits day one, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match. Requires 2 years’ experience or tech school plus certifications and ability to work varied shifts.
Diesel Maintenance Specialist (Motorcoach Fleet)
Employer: Holiday Motor Coach, LLC
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25–$35/hour
Hands-on role owning the maintenance for a fleet of 56‑passenger motorcoaches (Prevost, MCI, Temsa). Focus on preventive maintenance, tires, electrical diagnostics, and keeping coaches road-ready. Monday–Friday with overtime as needed; requires your own tools and 2+ years diesel experience.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Salt Lake transportation roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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