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Salt Lake City
🏘️ Salt Lake City Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Salt Lake City is busy building—new transit, housing, and industrial projects are all moving forward. Here are several planning and development roles hiring now if you want to help shape how our city grows.
Senior Planning Team Lead – Environmental/NEPA
- Employer: SWCA Environmental Consultants
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (office, hybrid, or distributed in region)
- Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt
- Salary: $95,908.80 – $124,571.20/year + potential bonuses
Lead a planning and permitting team on complex NEPA projects (EAs, EISs) across the Great Basin. This role mixes staff leadership, client work, and business development at a 100% employee‑owned environmental consulting firm with strong benefits.
Independent Inspector / ICC Certified – Construction
- Employer: SOCOTEC
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Depends on qualifications (not listed as a range)
Perform special inspections on commercial, industrial, and public works projects, focusing on reinforced concrete and other structural systems. Good fit if you hold ICC certifications and want steady field work with a consulting firm focused on high‑performance buildings.
Real Estate Asset Manager, Industrial
- Employer: Property Reserve (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
- Location: 51 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, regular employee
- Salary: Not listed
Independently manage a portfolio of industrial real estate assets, driving cash flow, leasing strategy, and long‑term value. This role requires membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a current temple recommend and 8+ years in commercial real estate asset management or related fields.
Independent Insurance Field Inspector – Loss Control
- Employer: Preferred Reports LLC
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on the road)
- Type: Contract, paid per inspection
- Pay: Fee per inspection (set in advance; paid weekly)
Contract role doing commercial insurance loss control inspections—you’ll visit sites, photograph and measure buildings, identify hazards, and submit detailed reports through a cloud system. Best for experienced loss control pros who want flexible, independent work.
Independent Field Inspector – Residential Relocation
- Employer: 1st Choice Relocation Services
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in person)
- Type: Contract, independent contractor
- Pay: Approx. $60–$70 per inspection / $25–$30 per hour
Inspect apartments and homes before and after corporate relocations, documenting condition, cleanliness, and any damage. Fully flexible, assignment‑based work—ideal if you’re detail‑oriented and comfortable using digital forms and photo uploads.
Manager of Transit Planning
- Employer: Utah Transit Authority (UTA)
- Location: Greater Salt Lake City area (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,300/year or more, DOE
- Priority deadline: Apply by November 13, 2026 @ 11:59 PM MST (open until filled)
Lead UTA’s planning teams for bus, rail, on‑demand, and long‑range transit as the region prepares for major growth and the 2034 Winter Olympics. Comes with strong public‑sector benefits, leadership scope, and a big say in how Utah moves.
Director of Real Estate Development – Affordable Housing
- Employer: Community Development Corporation of Utah (CDCU)
- Location: 501 E 1700 S, Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year
Lead real estate strategy and projects for a non‑profit CDFI focused on affordable housing—single‑family and multifamily. You’ll oversee acquisitions, rehab, new construction, LIHTC applications, and partnerships, while sitting on the executive leadership team.
Senior Estimator – Industrial Construction
- Employer: Brahma Group Inc.
- Location: Remote / Salt Lake City, UT / Houston, TX / other Brahma locations
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Price and lead bids for heavy industrial projects (energy, mining, power, manufacturing, etc.), from new construction to turnarounds. Great for someone with 7+ years in industrial estimating or project work who wants a senior role with multi‑market flexibility.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today—Salt Lake’s growth isn’t slowing down, and these roles may move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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