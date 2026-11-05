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Salt Lake City
🏭 Salt Lake City Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Salt Lake City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from aerospace parts to medical devices and food production is hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has a nice mix of entry-level and skilled roles.
Material Handler - Part Time (Warehouse like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.72/hour
- Schedule: Sun–Thu 5:00pm–10:00pm OR Tue–Sat 5:00am–9:00am
- Move and build pallets of packages and freight, often outdoors and in all weather. Great fit if you want a physical job, can lift 50+ lbs, and need steady part-time hours with a big-name employer.
Material Handler, UT - Hiring Now!
- Employer: MP Hire
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (cleanroom environment)
- Type: Full-time (onsite)
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Move and stage materials with forklifts and pallet jacks in a cleanroom setting, verify parts and do cycle counts. Good for someone with forklift experience who wants steady hours plus 401(k) match and health/vision insurance.
Assembly C (Electronic Assembler)
- Employer: L3Harris
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 9/80 (every other Friday off)
- Build and test electronic and electromechanical assemblies for defense tech. Best for experienced assemblers (3+ years) who can read blueprints, use hand tools, and like the idea of working on mission-critical products.
Handler Warehouse - Part Time (Warehouse like)
- Employer: FedEx
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 5:00pm–10:00pm
- Non-driving warehouse role moving and scanning packages. No experience or education required—just the ability to lift 50 lbs, stay on your feet, and pass a drug test.
Composite Technician I – Day Shift
- Employer: Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Work on composite parts for aircraft like the F-35 and CH-53K, doing lay-up, bonding, and autoclave work. Great for hands-on people with a HS diploma/GED who want aerospace experience, strong 401(k) match, PTO, and work/life balance.
Quality Documentation Specialist (Manufacturing)
- Employer: Infotree Global Solutions
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84123
- Type: 3-month contract
- Support quality and manufacturing teams by writing and updating nonconformance records in Word and pulling data from systems like Oracle. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with repetitive documentation work, and have 1+ year in quality, manufacturing, or regulatory support.
Material Handler 1
- Employer: RRD
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $16.50/hour (national range)
- Schedule: 1st Shift, Wed–Sat 7:15am–6:00pm (10-hour shift)
- Load/unload materials, feed machines, and keep lines running in a print/packaging plant. Good entry-level role if you can work long shifts, lift up to 40 lbs, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition assistance.
Debug Technician – D Shift
- Employer: Flex
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Troubleshoot and repair complex mechanical/electrical assemblies at the component level, using oscilloscopes and other test gear. Best for techs with 4–6 years experience who like deep problem-solving and mentoring others.
Quality Manager (Food & Lab Environment)
- Employer: Mérieux NutriSciences - North America
- Location: 1945 Fremont Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year + up to 10% bonus
- Lead the lab quality system for food and environmental testing—audits, SOPs, corrective actions, and accreditation. Great fit if you know microbiology/chemistry, quality standards, and want a leadership role with PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) match.
General Production – 1st Shift
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Process meat products using knives, tools, and machinery in cold, wet, and sometimes hot conditions. Very physical work (standing up to 12 hours, lifting up to 60 lbs) that suits people who want steady hours and don’t mind a tough environment.
Electrical Maintenance Technician
- Employer: ALPLA Group
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Install, maintain, and troubleshoot molding and plant equipment, including predictive and preventive maintenance. Good for techs with a HS diploma and industrial maintenance background who want strong benefits like health, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and childcare/dependent care programs.
(Night) Manufacturing Packer
- Employer: Bridor North America
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Schedule: Mon–Wed 8:00pm–8:30am (three 12.5-hour shifts)
- Inspect and pack baked products, record weights, and keep the line clean and safe. Great if you want night shift work, can handle cold/noisy, flour-heavy environments, and like the idea of 11 paid holidays, PTO, annual bonus, and 401(k) with 6% match.
Composite Technician I – Weekend Shift
- Employer: Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, Weekend shift
- Similar composite lay-up and bonding work as the day-shift role, but on weekends. Nice option if you want aerospace experience and prefer a non-standard schedule with strong benefits and work/life balance.
Furniture Tech (Product Technician Level 2)
- Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hour
- Repair case goods, upholstery, and leather furniture in the warehouse, with occasional in-home visits. Great for someone handy with tools who enjoys detailed repair work and wants health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
First Shift Associate Inspector
- Employer: Edwards Lifesciences
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.98/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 5:30am–4:00pm
- Inspect and test medical device components using microscopes and vision systems in a clean environment. Good for detail-oriented folks with a HS diploma who like precise, quality-focused work.
Specialist, Manufacturing Engineer – Cable Harness
- Employer: L3Harris
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 9/80 (every other Friday off)
- Own manufacturing processes for cable and harness builds—tooling, first builds, root-cause analysis, and process improvements. Ideal for engineers with a Bachelor’s + 4 years (or equivalent) and experience with IPC/WHMA-A-620 and cable manufacturing.
Sandblaster / Powder Coater / Shop Laborer
- Employer: Western Fence Co
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 6:30am–3:30pm
- Prep, sandblast, and powder coat parts, plus general shop and loading work. Very physical role (lifting 80–120 lbs) with 401(k) match and health/dental/vision, great if you like outdoor/industrial work and learning new skills.
Warehouse Associate (Full-Time, Nights)
- Employer: Cardinal Health
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Pay: $21.06/hour (includes shift differential)
- Schedule: Sun–Thu 10:00pm–6:30am (or until done)
- Pick, pack, and ship medical products, with training on equipment like cherry pickers and forklifts. Solid choice if you can lift 50 lbs, work at heights, and want strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k), parental leave, myFlexPay).
If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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