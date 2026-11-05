🏭 Salt Lake City Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Salt Lake City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from aerospace parts to medical devices and food production is hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has a nice mix of entry-level and skilled roles.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.72/hour

Schedule: Sun–Thu 5:00pm–10:00pm OR Tue–Sat 5:00am–9:00am

Sun–Thu 5:00pm–10:00pm OR Tue–Sat 5:00am–9:00am Move and build pallets of packages and freight, often outdoors and in all weather. Great fit if you want a physical job, can lift 50+ lbs, and need steady part-time hours with a big-name employer.

Employer: MP Hire

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (cleanroom environment)

(cleanroom environment) Type: Full-time (onsite)

Full-time (onsite) Pay: $19.00/hour

Move and stage materials with forklifts and pallet jacks in a cleanroom setting, verify parts and do cycle counts. Good for someone with forklift experience who wants steady hours plus 401(k) match and health/vision insurance.

Employer: L3Harris

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: 9/80 (every other Friday off)

(every other Friday off) Build and test electronic and electromechanical assemblies for defense tech. Best for experienced assemblers (3+ years) who can read blueprints, use hand tools, and like the idea of working on mission-critical products.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 5:00pm–10:00pm

Mon–Fri 5:00pm–10:00pm Non-driving warehouse role moving and scanning packages. No experience or education required—just the ability to lift 50 lbs, stay on your feet, and pass a drug test.

Employer: Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Work on composite parts for aircraft like the F-35 and CH-53K, doing lay-up, bonding, and autoclave work. Great for hands-on people with a HS diploma/GED who want aerospace experience, strong 401(k) match, PTO, and work/life balance.

Employer: Infotree Global Solutions

Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84123

Type: 3-month contract

Support quality and manufacturing teams by writing and updating nonconformance records in Word and pulling data from systems like Oracle. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with repetitive documentation work, and have 1+ year in quality, manufacturing, or regulatory support.

Employer: RRD

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $16.50/hour (national range)

Schedule: 1st Shift, Wed–Sat 7:15am–6:00pm (10-hour shift)

1st Shift, Wed–Sat (10-hour shift) Load/unload materials, feed machines, and keep lines running in a print/packaging plant. Good entry-level role if you can work long shifts, lift up to 40 lbs, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Flex

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Troubleshoot and repair complex mechanical/electrical assemblies at the component level, using oscilloscopes and other test gear. Best for techs with 4–6 years experience who like deep problem-solving and mentoring others.

Employer: Mérieux NutriSciences - North America

Location: 1945 Fremont Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year + up to 10% bonus

Lead the lab quality system for food and environmental testing—audits, SOPs, corrective actions, and accreditation. Great fit if you know microbiology/chemistry, quality standards, and want a leadership role with PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Process meat products using knives, tools, and machinery in cold, wet, and sometimes hot conditions. Very physical work (standing up to 12 hours, lifting up to 60 lbs) that suits people who want steady hours and don’t mind a tough environment.

Employer: ALPLA Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Install, maintain, and troubleshoot molding and plant equipment, including predictive and preventive maintenance. Good for techs with a HS diploma and industrial maintenance background who want strong benefits like health, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and childcare/dependent care programs.

Employer: Bridor North America

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Nights

Schedule: Mon–Wed 8:00pm–8:30am (three 12.5-hour shifts)

Mon–Wed (three 12.5-hour shifts) Inspect and pack baked products, record weights, and keep the line clean and safe. Great if you want night shift work, can handle cold/noisy, flour-heavy environments, and like the idea of 11 paid holidays, PTO, annual bonus, and 401(k) with 6% match.

Employer: Albany International Corp. (Albany Engineered Composites)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Weekend shift

Similar composite lay-up and bonding work as the day-shift role, but on weekends. Nice option if you want aerospace experience and prefer a non-standard schedule with strong benefits and work/life balance.

Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hour

Repair case goods, upholstery, and leather furniture in the warehouse, with occasional in-home visits. Great for someone handy with tools who enjoys detailed repair work and wants health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Edwards Lifesciences

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.98/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu 5:30am–4:00pm

Mon–Thu Inspect and test medical device components using microscopes and vision systems in a clean environment. Good for detail-oriented folks with a HS diploma who like precise, quality-focused work.

Employer: L3Harris

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 9/80 (every other Friday off)

(every other Friday off) Own manufacturing processes for cable and harness builds—tooling, first builds, root-cause analysis, and process improvements. Ideal for engineers with a Bachelor’s + 4 years (or equivalent) and experience with IPC/WHMA-A-620 and cable manufacturing.

Employer: Western Fence Co

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 6:30am–3:30pm

Mon–Fri Prep, sandblast, and powder coat parts, plus general shop and loading work. Very physical role (lifting 80–120 lbs) with 401(k) match and health/dental/vision, great if you like outdoor/industrial work and learning new skills.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: $21.06/hour (includes shift differential)

Schedule: Sun–Thu 10:00pm–6:30am (or until done)

Sun–Thu (or until done) Pick, pack, and ship medical products, with training on equipment like cherry pickers and forklifts. Solid choice if you can lift 50 lbs, work at heights, and want strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k), parental leave, myFlexPay).

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.