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Salt Lake City
💻 Salt Lake City Tech Roundup: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
5 days ago
Salt Lake City’s tech scene is buzzing right now—remote, hybrid, and onsite roles are all in play, from entry-level devs to AI leaders pulling in serious six-figure pay.
Here are some standout IT openings you can skim and apply to fast:
Senior Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Cards)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Remote-first, based in Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: $236,000 – $296,000 base (UT range) + equity + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead backend architecture for Affirm’s new credit card products, set technical strategy, and be a visible AI champion across engineering. Ideal if you have 10+ years across the stack and love driving org-wide change.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend (Lakehouse Infra)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Remote-first, based in Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: $173,000 – $233,000 base (UT range) + equity + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Own large-scale data infrastructure that powers ML and financial workloads. Great fit if you’re strong with Python/Kotlin, AWS, Kubernetes, and tools like Iceberg, Spark, Kafka, or Snowflake.
Intermediate AI-Enabled DevOps Engineer
- Employer: PointClickCare
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote or hybrid with travel expectations)
- Salary: $97,300 – $121,600 + bonus + equity + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Design cloud-native infrastructure and CI/CD for both app and AI/ML workloads. Perfect if you’re 3–5 years into DevOps, strong with AWS/GCP/Azure, Kubernetes, Terraform, and modern observability.
Associate Software Engineer
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: Hybrid – Cottonwood Heights (SLC), 2 days/week in office
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, entry-level
Great starter role building and supporting apps and websites while learning best practices. You’ll work with C#, .NET, SQL and more in a very growth-focused environment.
Software Engineer, Internal Applications
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: Hybrid – Cottonwood Heights (SLC), 3 days/week in office
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Build internal web apps that run day-to-day store operations using modern JavaScript/TypeScript (ideally React) plus REST APIs. Good match if you have 3+ years of web dev and like close product + UX collaboration.
Principal, Mobile Developer (Android)
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite model, details evolving)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Senior Android engineer role building high-traffic financial apps in Kotlin with Jetpack Compose and modern CI/CD. You’ll mentor other devs and help set mobile engineering standards.
Enterprise Life Sciences CRM Solution Owner (Salesforce)
- Employer: Slalom
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (consulting, travel/hybrid depending on client)
- Salary (all other locations band): $165,000 – $200,000 base + bonus + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead complex Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud implementations for pharma/medtech clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years Salesforce + life sciences CRM and enjoy client-facing, agile delivery.
Lead Director – Cloud & Platform Engineering (Health100)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (enterprise role, multi-cloud focus)
- Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 base + bonus + equity + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Own multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure for a major health platform. Great for seasoned leaders with 10+ years in cloud/platform engineering and strong Terraform, SRE, and FinOps experience.
Senior Software Integration Engineer – AVP
- Employer: iCapital
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT – in office Mon–Thu, remote Fri
- Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 base + equity + bonus + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Senior IC role designing complex C#/.NET integration solutions across internal and client systems. Good fit if you love APIs, SQL, debugging tricky data flows, and mentoring others.
Software Integration Engineer – Associate
- Employer: iCapital
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT – in office Mon–Thu, remote Fri
- Salary: $80,000 – $95,000 base (hourly, OT-eligible) + equity + bonus + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Mid-level integration role working with C#, .NET, REST APIs, XML/JSON, and SQL. Nice bridge job if you’re moving deeper into backend/API and integration work.
Senior Java Application Developer (Contract)
- Employer: STM Consulting, Inc.
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84116 (remote with occasional onsite)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: 12-month contract
Heavy Java EE role (15+ years) modernizing state health apps with JSF/PrimeFaces, PostgreSQL, and AWS. Great if you’re a senior Java contractor comfortable working independently.
Mainframe Db2 Database Administrator / Db2 DBA (z/OS)
- Employer: System One
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT – onsite 5 days/week
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Contract (W2 only, no C2C)
Hands-on Db2 for z/OS admin in a large mainframe shop—performance tuning, utilities, backup/recovery, and 24/7 on-call rotation. Strong fit if you’re a seasoned mainframe DBA.
AI Solutions Lead
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, up to 20% travel)
- Salary: $215,000 – $355,000 base + incentives + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Own end-to-end AI solution delivery for Wealth & Investment Management—both shaping and building prototypes using internal agent platforms and LLM tools. Best for senior AI builders with 10+ years and strong financial domain interest.
Network Infrastructure Technician
- Employer: Focus
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on networking role installing and maintaining LAN/WLAN gear, cabling, and telecom closets. Good if you like physical infrastructure, cabling, and troubleshooting switches/APs.
AI Platform Engineering Lead (Senior Manager)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Remote – anywhere in the US (including SLC)
- Salary (most US locations): $144,000 – $329,100 base + bonus + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Player-coach leading the AI platform infrastructure team—Kubernetes at scale, GPU clusters, multi-environment deployments, and AI inference stacks. Ideal for someone who loves both deep systems work and leading senior engineers.
SAP – OTC – Senior Manager, Consulting (Location Open)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Remote/Location open (role can be based in Salt Lake City)
- Salary (all US locations band): $171,600 – $392,100 base + bonus + benefits
- Type: Full-time, consulting
Lead large SAP S/4HANA Order-to-Cash programs, from solution design to delivery. Great if you’re an SAP SD/OTC expert who enjoys client-facing work and travel.
Principal Business Analyst, Source to Pay
- Employer: Workday
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Flex Work – ~50% in office/field per quarter)
- Salary (additional US locations): $137,900 – $245,000 base + bonus + stock
- Type: Full-time
Own end-to-end Source to Pay process design and testing inside Workday’s own finance transformation. Strong fit if you know procurement/AP/expenses deeply and like being the bridge between business and tech.
Lead Specialist, Applied AI Systems Engineer
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Remote (US-based, including SLC)
- Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 base + annual incentive + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Design full AI systems (not just prompts) for K–12 assessment—mixing ML, retrieval, agents, and deterministic logic with rigorous evaluation. Great for AI engineers who care about ground truth and education.
Lead Specialist, AI Data & Knowledge Architect
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Remote (US-based, including SLC)
- Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 base + annual incentive + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Founding role building Pearson’s assessment knowledge graph and semantic layer. Perfect if you love ontologies, RDF/OWL, graph tech, and making AI systems truly knowledge-grounded.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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