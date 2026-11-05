💻 Salt Lake City Tech Roundup: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles

Salt Lake City’s tech scene is buzzing right now—remote, hybrid, and onsite roles are all in play, from entry-level devs to AI leaders pulling in serious six-figure pay.

Here are some standout IT openings you can skim and apply to fast:

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Remote-first, based in Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: $236,000 – $296,000 base (UT range) + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead backend architecture for Affirm’s new credit card products, set technical strategy, and be a visible AI champion across engineering. Ideal if you have 10+ years across the stack and love driving org-wide change.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Remote-first, based in Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: $173,000 – $233,000 base (UT range) + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Own large-scale data infrastructure that powers ML and financial workloads. Great fit if you’re strong with Python/Kotlin, AWS, Kubernetes, and tools like Iceberg, Spark, Kafka, or Snowflake.

Employer: PointClickCare

PointClickCare Location: Salt Lake City, UT (remote or hybrid with travel expectations)

Salt Lake City, UT (remote or hybrid with travel expectations) Salary: $97,300 – $121,600 + bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Design cloud-native infrastructure and CI/CD for both app and AI/ML workloads. Perfect if you’re 3–5 years into DevOps, strong with AWS/GCP/Azure, Kubernetes, Terraform, and modern observability.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Location: Hybrid – Cottonwood Heights (SLC), 2 days/week in office

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, entry-level

Great starter role building and supporting apps and websites while learning best practices. You’ll work with C#, .NET, SQL and more in a very growth-focused environment.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Location: Hybrid – Cottonwood Heights (SLC), 3 days/week in office

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Build internal web apps that run day-to-day store operations using modern JavaScript/TypeScript (ideally React) plus REST APIs. Good match if you have 3+ years of web dev and like close product + UX collaboration.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite model, details evolving)

Salt Lake City, UT (onsite model, details evolving) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior Android engineer role building high-traffic financial apps in Kotlin with Jetpack Compose and modern CI/CD. You’ll mentor other devs and help set mobile engineering standards.

Employer: Slalom

Slalom Location: Salt Lake City, UT (consulting, travel/hybrid depending on client)

Salt Lake City, UT (consulting, travel/hybrid depending on client) Salary (all other locations band): $165,000 – $200,000 base + bonus + benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead complex Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud implementations for pharma/medtech clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years Salesforce + life sciences CRM and enjoy client-facing, agile delivery.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Salt Lake City, UT (enterprise role, multi-cloud focus)

Salt Lake City, UT (enterprise role, multi-cloud focus) Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 base + bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Own multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure for a major health platform. Great for seasoned leaders with 10+ years in cloud/platform engineering and strong Terraform, SRE, and FinOps experience.

Employer: iCapital

iCapital Location: Salt Lake City, UT – in office Mon–Thu, remote Fri

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 base + equity + bonus + benefits

Type: Full-time

Senior IC role designing complex C#/.NET integration solutions across internal and client systems. Good fit if you love APIs, SQL, debugging tricky data flows, and mentoring others.

Employer: iCapital

iCapital Location: Salt Lake City, UT – in office Mon–Thu, remote Fri

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000 base (hourly, OT-eligible) + equity + bonus + benefits

Type: Full-time

Mid-level integration role working with C#, .NET, REST APIs, XML/JSON, and SQL. Nice bridge job if you’re moving deeper into backend/API and integration work.

Employer: STM Consulting, Inc.

STM Consulting, Inc. Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84116 (remote with occasional onsite)

Salt Lake City, UT 84116 (remote with occasional onsite) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: 12-month contract

Heavy Java EE role (15+ years) modernizing state health apps with JSF/PrimeFaces, PostgreSQL, and AWS. Great if you’re a senior Java contractor comfortable working independently.

Employer: System One

System One Location: Salt Lake City, UT – onsite 5 days/week

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract (W2 only, no C2C)

Hands-on Db2 for z/OS admin in a large mainframe shop—performance tuning, utilities, backup/recovery, and 24/7 on-call rotation. Strong fit if you’re a seasoned mainframe DBA.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, up to 20% travel)

Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, up to 20% travel) Salary: $215,000 – $355,000 base + incentives + benefits

Type: Full-time

Own end-to-end AI solution delivery for Wealth & Investment Management—both shaping and building prototypes using internal agent platforms and LLM tools. Best for senior AI builders with 10+ years and strong financial domain interest.

Employer: Focus

Focus Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on networking role installing and maintaining LAN/WLAN gear, cabling, and telecom closets. Good if you like physical infrastructure, cabling, and troubleshooting switches/APs.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Remote – anywhere in the US (including SLC)

Salary (most US locations): $144,000 – $329,100 base + bonus + benefits

Type: Full-time

Player-coach leading the AI platform infrastructure team—Kubernetes at scale, GPU clusters, multi-environment deployments, and AI inference stacks. Ideal for someone who loves both deep systems work and leading senior engineers.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Remote/Location open (role can be based in Salt Lake City)

Remote/Location open (role can be based in Salt Lake City) Salary (all US locations band): $171,600 – $392,100 base + bonus + benefits

Type: Full-time, consulting

Lead large SAP S/4HANA Order-to-Cash programs, from solution design to delivery. Great if you’re an SAP SD/OTC expert who enjoys client-facing work and travel.

Employer: Workday

Workday Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Flex Work – ~50% in office/field per quarter)

Salt Lake City, UT (Flex Work – ~50% in office/field per quarter) Salary (additional US locations): $137,900 – $245,000 base + bonus + stock

Type: Full-time

Own end-to-end Source to Pay process design and testing inside Workday’s own finance transformation. Strong fit if you know procurement/AP/expenses deeply and like being the bridge between business and tech.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote (US-based, including SLC)

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 base + annual incentive + benefits

Type: Full-time

Design full AI systems (not just prompts) for K–12 assessment—mixing ML, retrieval, agents, and deterministic logic with rigorous evaluation. Great for AI engineers who care about ground truth and education.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote (US-based, including SLC)

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 base + annual incentive + benefits

Type: Full-time

Founding role building Pearson’s assessment knowledge graph and semantic layer. Perfect if you love ontologies, RDF/OWL, graph tech, and making AI systems truly knowledge-grounded.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.