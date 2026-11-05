🤝 Salt Lake City Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Salt Lake City has a lot happening in community and social services right now—especially in housing, behavioral health, and direct care. If you like helping people one-on-one, there’s a good mix of front-line and program roles here.

Employer: Pham Bell Global Language Services, LLC

Pham Bell Global Language Services, LLC Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite medical appointment near E 300 S)

(onsite medical appointment near E 300 S) Type: Contract

Pay: $23.78 – $34.00/hour

This is a paid, flexible medical interpreting role helping Arabic-speaking patients communicate clearly with providers. You’ll interpret in healthcare and social service settings and text the company directly with your experience and expected rate to be considered.

Employer: Valley Behavioral Health

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.00/hour (based on licensed experience)

(based on licensed experience) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:00pm

Work in Valley’s CORE II program providing behavior management, care coordination, and support for adults in treatment. This role comes with strong benefits, $1,500 retention sign-on bonus, paid holidays, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Valley Behavioral Health (Pingree)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

Support children and teens with autism using individualized programs and behavioral interventions in clinic or home settings. Great fit if you have some direct care experience and want strong training, benefits, and career growth in autism services.

Employer: First Step House

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (36-hour work week)

Pay: $50,000 – $55,000/year

Help run two Permanent Supportive Housing programs serving people with histories of homelessness, substance use, and mental health conditions. This is a mix of admin + client-facing coordination, with a shorter work week, strong PTO, 15 paid holidays, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Alofa Circle

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: In-person, direct care

In-person, direct care Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hour

Provide daily living support to people with intellectual, developmental, or physical disabilities—from personal care to community outings and life-skills coaching. Includes paid orientation, paid training, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: First Step House

Location: Salt Lake City, UT – Central City Apartments

Type: Full-time (36-hour work week)

Pay: $20.81 – $24.47/hour

Schedule: Graveyard only, 6pm–6am, 12-hour shifts

Oversee lobby operations, resident safety, and support at a supportive housing site. Good for night owls who want to work with vulnerable populations and gain experience in housing, recovery, and peer support, with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Valley Behavioral Health

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.65/hour + $2.25/hour shift differential

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 10:00am–6:00pm (with some weekend/holiday needs)

Lead a team on a residential or housing unit, balancing direct client care with supervising staff and daily operations. Nice step up if you have direct care experience and want leadership responsibilities plus strong benefits.

Employer: Unified Fire Authority

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Manage the Behavioral Health and Wellness Program for firefighters and their families—coordinating peer support, EAP, referrals, education, and program improvements. Ideal for someone with a behavioral health program ops background who wants to support first responders without doing direct clinical treatment.

Employer: University of Utah Health – Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Part-time, Clinical

Schedule: Sun & Mon, 2:00pm–12:00am

Provide psychosocial assessments, counseling, and resource referrals for patients and families in a mental health setting, under LCSW oversight. Requires a Utah social work license (LCSW or CSW) and offers the chance to work in a Level 1 Trauma Center environment.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.