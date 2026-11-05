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Salt Lake City
🤝 Salt Lake City Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Salt Lake City has a lot happening in community and social services right now—especially in housing, behavioral health, and direct care. If you like helping people one-on-one, there’s a good mix of front-line and program roles here.
Arabic Interpreter (Contract)
- Employer: Pham Bell Global Language Services, LLC
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite medical appointment near E 300 S)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $23.78 – $34.00/hour
This is a paid, flexible medical interpreting role helping Arabic-speaking patients communicate clearly with providers. You’ll interpret in healthcare and social service settings and text the company directly with your experience and expected rate to be considered.
Social Service Worker | Adult Residential Services
- Employer: Valley Behavioral Health
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $24.00/hour (based on licensed experience)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:00pm
Work in Valley’s CORE II program providing behavior management, care coordination, and support for adults in treatment. This role comes with strong benefits, $1,500 retention sign-on bonus, paid holidays, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Autism Specialist | IDD/ADD Services
- Employer: Valley Behavioral Health (Pingree)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm
Support children and teens with autism using individualized programs and behavioral interventions in clinic or home settings. Great fit if you have some direct care experience and want strong training, benefits, and career growth in autism services.
Supportive Housing Program Assistant
- Employer: First Step House
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time (36-hour work week)
- Pay: $50,000 – $55,000/year
Help run two Permanent Supportive Housing programs serving people with histories of homelessness, substance use, and mental health conditions. This is a mix of admin + client-facing coordination, with a shorter work week, strong PTO, 15 paid holidays, and 401(k) match.
Direct Care Professional / Care Giver
- Employer: Alofa Circle
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: In-person, direct care
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hour
Provide daily living support to people with intellectual, developmental, or physical disabilities—from personal care to community outings and life-skills coaching. Includes paid orientation, paid training, and mileage reimbursement.
Housing Support Staff (Grave Shift)
- Employer: First Step House
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT – Central City Apartments
- Type: Full-time (36-hour work week)
- Pay: $20.81 – $24.47/hour
- Schedule: Graveyard only, 6pm–6am, 12-hour shifts
Oversee lobby operations, resident safety, and support at a supportive housing site. Good for night owls who want to work with vulnerable populations and gain experience in housing, recovery, and peer support, with solid benefits and PTO.
Shift Lead | Adult Residential Services
- Employer: Valley Behavioral Health
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20.65/hour + $2.25/hour shift differential
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 10:00am–6:00pm (with some weekend/holiday needs)
Lead a team on a residential or housing unit, balancing direct client care with supervising staff and daily operations. Nice step up if you have direct care experience and want leadership responsibilities plus strong benefits.
Behavioral Health Program Manager
- Employer: Unified Fire Authority
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Manage the Behavioral Health and Wellness Program for firefighters and their families—coordinating peer support, EAP, referrals, education, and program improvements. Ideal for someone with a behavioral health program ops background who wants to support first responders without doing direct clinical treatment.
Social Worker – Clinical Assessment Center (Evenings)
- Employer: University of Utah Health – Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time, Clinical
- Schedule: Sun & Mon, 2:00pm–12:00am
Provide psychosocial assessments, counseling, and resource referrals for patients and families in a mental health setting, under LCSW oversight. Requires a Utah social work license (LCSW or CSW) and offers the chance to work in a Level 1 Trauma Center environment.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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