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🔧 Salt Lake City Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Salt Lake City is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings, schools, hotels, and warehouses running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing your work right away, this week’s list is strong.
Senior BAS/HVAC Controls Technician
- Employer: Jobot
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $110,000/year (DOE, OT available)
Work on modern BAS/DDC systems for a global HVAC leader, from programming and graphics to field diagnostics. Ideal if you have 5+ years BAS/HVAC controls and experience with major platforms like JCI, Siemens, Trane, Honeywell, etc.
HQF Central Refrigeration Tech
- Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (50 E North Temple St)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34 – $38/hour
Senior HVAC/R role working on residential, commercial, and industrial (including ammonia) systems plus VRF and controls. Requires EPA Universal 608, RMGA, ~6 years experience, and temple-worthy Church membership.
Repair and Preventative Maintenance Technician – Hilton SLC Center
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Hotel-based maintenance/carpentry role keeping guest rooms and public areas in top shape. Good fit if you like varied work (doors, furniture, small projects) and want a big-brand hospitality culture.
Utility Systems Repairer-Operator
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (VA Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time, Federal (WG-11)
- Pay: $32.79 – $38.24/hour
Boiler plant/utility systems role combining operator + mechanic duties with shift lead responsibility on nights/weekends/holidays. Great if you have strong boiler, controls, and troubleshooting skills and want federal pay and benefits.
Hotel Maintenance – Weekends
- Employer: Woodbury Corporation (SpringHill Suites Sugarhouse)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 3pm–11pm, ~16 hrs/week)
Weekend role handling basic hotel maintenance, spa care, light landscaping, and guest transport. Comes with daily pay, PTO from day one, 401k match, and big hotel discounts; some hotel or trade experience needed.
Electrician – Facilities Management
- Employer: Salt Lake County
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (multiple County sites)
- Type: Full-time
County journeyman electrician role working on panels, controls, generators, UPS, lighting inverters, and more. Strong benefits, pension/401k options, generous PTO, and work that directly supports public facilities.
Supervisor, Facilities Management (Research/Labs)
- Employer: University of Utah
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60,000 – $75,000/year
Lead MEP staff and vendors for research and lab buildings, overseeing HVAC, BAS, fume hoods, emergency power, and more. Good for someone with facilities leadership experience who wants steady Mon–Fri, 7:30–4:00 plus on-call rotation.
WAREHOUSE JANITORIAL CLEANER
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (6338 W 700 N)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.24/hour
- Schedule: Sun–Wed, 6pm–4:30am
Night-shift cleaning role in a warehouse setting—restrooms, floors, trash, and general facility care. No diploma required; solid fit if you want steady hours and benefits with a large facilities company.
Asset Maintenance Tech II
- Employer: Ironclad Environmental Solutions
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
Handles complex mechanical/electrical repairs on rental equipment, leads inventory control, and mentors junior techs. Monday–Friday schedule, OT, 10 paid holidays, full benefits, 401k match, and growth potential.
Groundskeeper
- Employer: Service Corporation International
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT 84106
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level outdoor role at cemetery/funeral home properties—mowing, trimming, snow removal, and helping with burials. Good if you like physical work outside and want to learn cemetery operations.
Housekeeper Part Time
- Employer: Extended Stay Hotels
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Around $15.65/hour
Clean guest rooms and common areas with weekly pay and perks like a 401k, vision, and employee discounts. No experience needed—training provided.
Mobile Car Detailer (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Final Touch Home Care
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on the road)
- Type: Full-time, contractor
- Pay: $1,000 – $1,500/week (reported)
Travel to customers’ homes to detail vehicles; they provide training, weekly pay, and bonuses. You’ll need your own car, a valid license, and availability Mon–Fri plus some weekends.
Maintenance Worker
- Employer: Salt Lake City School District
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE, 242-day calendar)
- Starting Pay: $50,168/year
District-wide maintenance role assisting journeymen with repairs, fabrication, and emergency calls. Great if you have 1+ year maintenance/trades experience and want stable school-district hours and benefits.
Building Operations & Maintenance Coordinator (Part-Time)
- Employer: Property Management Systems (The Mayflower HOA)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (on-site)
- Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20 – $30/hour
Hybrid role doing property walks, light repairs, vendor coordination, and boiler-room checks for a condo HOA. Good for a detail-oriented maintenance pro who likes autonomy and resident-facing work.
Journey HVAC
- Employer: Salt Lake City School District
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE, 242-day calendar)
- Pay Range: $75,030 – $83,710/year
Journeyman-level HVAC role on chillers, boilers, RTUs, controls, and refrigeration across district buildings. Requires HVAC journeyman-level training and 4+ years experience, with strong focus on diagnostics and preventive maintenance.
Maintenance Manager
- Employer: Roers Companies (The Hendrey)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00 – $37.59/hour + monthly commissions
Lead maintenance for a multifamily property—supervise techs, handle electrical/plumbing/appliance repairs, unit turns, and snow removal. Comes with strong benefits, rent discount, PTO, and 401k with 3% company contribution.
Maintenance Technician III (Industrial)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $22.50 – $28.74/hour
- Schedule: Wed–Sat, 12pm–10:30pm
Industrial maintenance role on material handling systems—mechanical power transmission, electrical, PLC/controls, and some welding/fab. Great next step if you have 2+ years industrial maintenance/mechatronics and want to grow with a major employer.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while it’s fresh. A 10-minute apply today could be your new gig by next month.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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