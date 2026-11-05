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🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles Around Salt Lake City
Salt Lake’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—public works, defense, land development, and high-end buildings are all hiring. If you’ve got a PE, systems chops, or project skills, there’s a lot to pick from.
Public Works Project Manager
Employer: Civil Science
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (or Lehi)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead municipal infrastructure projects for a 100% employee‑owned civil firm. You’ll manage Utah public works jobs end-to-end, mentor juniors, and help grow a busy practice.
Service Engineer Lab Automation – Wed–Sat Evening Shift
Employer: Myriad Genetics
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, onsite, evenings (Wed–Sat, 2:00pm–12:30am)
Salary: Not listed
Keep clinical genomics lab equipment running with preventive maintenance, repairs, and basic troubleshooting. Good fit if you like hands-on work with tools, lab tech, and light Python.
(Duplicate Indeed listing removed—same role.)
Project Engineer I
Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (multi-site role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $93,000–$139,500
Entry-level engineering role where you support capital projects from design through startup at a major energy company. Great for new grads in ME/CE/EE/ChE wanting structured growth and strong benefits.
Senior Mechanical Engineer
Employer: Axiom Engineering Group
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Own HVAC/plumbing design for high-end resorts, healthcare, and residential projects. PE required; you’ll lead projects, mentor staff, and help shape the mechanical practice.
NPI Engineer
Employer: Ammortal
Location: Remote from Salt Lake City area (some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,000–$147,970 + equity (15,000 options)
Own the transition from prototype to production for a complex wellness device. Ideal if you know DFM/DFA, contract manufacturers, and love building scalable manufacturing for electromechanical products.
Resident Engineer / Construction Manager
Employer: RK&K
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead UDOT transportation construction projects in the field—overseeing inspectors, documentation, change orders, and client coordination. Great for heavy civil pros with 10+ years and DOT experience.
Senior Specialist, Operations Project Engineer
Employer: L3Harris
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)
Salary: Not listed
Be the bridge between design and manufacturing on defense hardware. You’ll drive manufacturability, readiness reviews, and yield improvements on mission-critical systems.
Senior Structural Engineer / Project Manager
Employer: Canyons Structural, Inc.
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead structural design for custom homes, multifamily, adaptive reuse, and more. PE required; you’ll manage projects, mentor staff, and work on high-seismic, often unconventional structures.
Electrical & Control Systems Engineering Manager
Employer: Zen Sherpa LLC (for a growing manufacturer)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + 10% annual bonus
Run the plant electrical, automation, and controls strategy—leading a team and owning major modernization projects. Strong fit for senior EE/controls leaders with 8+ years in industry.
Principal Consultant, Construction
Employer: Rimkus
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time (mix of office, field, and some travel)
Salary: $130,100–$195,100
Use your PE and construction/GC background to investigate defects and serve as an expert witness. Great if you enjoy forensics, reports, and helping resolve legal/insurance disputes.
Manager, Systems Engineering
Employer: L3Harris Technologies
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule
Salary: Not listed
Lead systems engineers on Electronic Warfare and Next Generation Jammer programs. Senior role covering architecture, requirements, integration, and mentoring; security clearance required/obtainable.
Highway/Roadway Project Engineer
Employer: HDR
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
PE-level roadway engineer role designing urban and rural highways, interchanges, and intersections. You’ll guide CAD staff and take on some client-facing and PM duties.
Senior Structural Engineer
Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a client)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, onsite
Salary: $100,000–$150,000
Design structural steel and concrete for mining and heavy industrial facilities, plus field inspections. PE and strong RISA/Revit/AutoCAD skills needed; you’ll lead the structural scope on projects.
Senior Solution Design Controls Engineer – ASRS
Employer: Dematic
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time, up to 20% travel
Salary: $120,000–$145,000
Design controls modernization solutions for ASRS and warehouse automation (SRMs, Multishuttle, conveyors). Great for senior controls engineers with PLC/HMI/SCADA and material-handling experience.
Civil Engineer, PE – Technical Manager
Employer: Michael Baker International
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $101,502–$159,880
Lead complex land development and infrastructure projects (DoD, FAA, commercial). PE required; you’ll manage design teams, mentor staff, and own client delivery.
Civil Engineer II
Employer: Michael Baker International
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $89,043–$140,243
Mid-level civil role supporting grading, utilities, drainage, and site design. EIT required; strong Civil 3D skills and a path toward PE make this a solid growth seat.
Water Conveyance Engineer (PE)
Employer: Mi-Tech Services, Inc. (Michels Corporation)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, up to 25% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Design pressurized water and wastewater systems, force mains, and bypass pumping for rehab projects. Perfect if you’re a PE who likes hydraulic modeling and constructible solutions.
Electrical Engineer – Religious & Cultural
Employer: The Haskell Company
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Design power, lighting, and low-voltage systems for LDS temples and cultural projects. PE and 5+ years’ experience required; Revit is a plus.
Project Engineer
Employer: Therma (a Legence company)
Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$110,000
Support mechanical (HVAC/plumbing) projects from precon through closeout—scheduling, RFIs, submittals, and procurement. Great stepping stone into full project management on large commercial jobs.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in soon—Salt Lake engineering roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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