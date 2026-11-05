🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles Around Salt Lake City

Salt Lake’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—public works, defense, land development, and high-end buildings are all hiring. If you’ve got a PE, systems chops, or project skills, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Civil Science

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (or Lehi)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead municipal infrastructure projects for a 100% employee‑owned civil firm. You’ll manage Utah public works jobs end-to-end, mentor juniors, and help grow a busy practice.

Employer: Myriad Genetics

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, onsite, evenings (Wed–Sat, 2:00pm–12:30am)

Salary: Not listed

Keep clinical genomics lab equipment running with preventive maintenance, repairs, and basic troubleshooting. Good fit if you like hands-on work with tools, lab tech, and light Python.

(Duplicate Indeed listing removed—same role.)

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (multi-site role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000–$139,500

Entry-level engineering role where you support capital projects from design through startup at a major energy company. Great for new grads in ME/CE/EE/ChE wanting structured growth and strong benefits.

Employer: Axiom Engineering Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Own HVAC/plumbing design for high-end resorts, healthcare, and residential projects. PE required; you’ll lead projects, mentor staff, and help shape the mechanical practice.

Employer: Ammortal

Location: Remote from Salt Lake City area (some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$147,970 + equity (15,000 options)

Own the transition from prototype to production for a complex wellness device. Ideal if you know DFM/DFA, contract manufacturers, and love building scalable manufacturing for electromechanical products.

Employer: RK&K

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead UDOT transportation construction projects in the field—overseeing inspectors, documentation, change orders, and client coordination. Great for heavy civil pros with 10+ years and DOT experience.

Employer: L3Harris

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Salary: Not listed

Be the bridge between design and manufacturing on defense hardware. You’ll drive manufacturability, readiness reviews, and yield improvements on mission-critical systems.

Employer: Canyons Structural, Inc.

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead structural design for custom homes, multifamily, adaptive reuse, and more. PE required; you’ll manage projects, mentor staff, and work on high-seismic, often unconventional structures.

Employer: Zen Sherpa LLC (for a growing manufacturer)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + 10% annual bonus

Run the plant electrical, automation, and controls strategy—leading a team and owning major modernization projects. Strong fit for senior EE/controls leaders with 8+ years in industry.

Employer: Rimkus

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (mix of office, field, and some travel)

Salary: $130,100–$195,100

Use your PE and construction/GC background to investigate defects and serve as an expert witness. Great if you enjoy forensics, reports, and helping resolve legal/insurance disputes.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Salary: Not listed

Lead systems engineers on Electronic Warfare and Next Generation Jammer programs. Senior role covering architecture, requirements, integration, and mentoring; security clearance required/obtainable.

Employer: HDR

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

PE-level roadway engineer role designing urban and rural highways, interchanges, and intersections. You’ll guide CAD staff and take on some client-facing and PM duties.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a client)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $100,000–$150,000

Design structural steel and concrete for mining and heavy industrial facilities, plus field inspections. PE and strong RISA/Revit/AutoCAD skills needed; you’ll lead the structural scope on projects.

Employer: Dematic

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, up to 20% travel

Salary: $120,000–$145,000

Design controls modernization solutions for ASRS and warehouse automation (SRMs, Multishuttle, conveyors). Great for senior controls engineers with PLC/HMI/SCADA and material-handling experience.

Employer: Michael Baker International

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,502–$159,880

Lead complex land development and infrastructure projects (DoD, FAA, commercial). PE required; you’ll manage design teams, mentor staff, and own client delivery.

Employer: Michael Baker International

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,043–$140,243

Mid-level civil role supporting grading, utilities, drainage, and site design. EIT required; strong Civil 3D skills and a path toward PE make this a solid growth seat.

Employer: Mi-Tech Services, Inc. (Michels Corporation)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (hybrid, up to 25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design pressurized water and wastewater systems, force mains, and bypass pumping for rehab projects. Perfect if you’re a PE who likes hydraulic modeling and constructible solutions.

Employer: The Haskell Company

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design power, lighting, and low-voltage systems for LDS temples and cultural projects. PE and 5+ years’ experience required; Revit is a plus.

Employer: Therma (a Legence company)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$110,000

Support mechanical (HVAC/plumbing) projects from precon through closeout—scheduling, RFIs, submittals, and procurement. Great stepping stone into full project management on large commercial jobs.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in soon—Salt Lake engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.