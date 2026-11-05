💰 Salt Lake City Accounting & Finance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Salt Lake City’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level billing to VP and senior leadership roles. Here are some of the best accounting and finance openings hiring around the city (and a few remote roles tied to SLC).

Employer: Salt Lake City Corporation

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Airport Dept.)

Salary: Level III: $90,000–$110,000; Level II: $70,419–$86,244; Level I: $60,866–$74,544

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

This role leads complex budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling for the airport. Great fit if you like public-sector work, capital projects, and the chance to come in at Level I, II, or III depending on your experience.

Employer: Lido Advisors

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Wealth management role supporting a Senior Wealth Manager’s book of business—heavy on client relationships, investment coordination, and presentations. Ideal if you have 2+ years in wealth management and want a client-facing VP title.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week, in-office focus)

Support Merrill Financial Advisors with day-to-day client service, paperwork, and account follow-up. Good entry point into private wealth if you’re detail-oriented and open to pursuing SIE/Series 7/66.

Employer: Russell Tobin (staffing for a global investment bank)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Pay: $22–$23/hour

Type: 6-month contract (potential extension)

Perfect for recent grads with 1–2 years in trade processing or middle office. You’ll support equity derivatives post-trade operations, reconciliations, and risk controls—great exposure to capital markets.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a public accounting firm)

Location: Listed for Salt Lake City, UT (role is fully remote)

Salary: $140,000–$185,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead complex pass-through (S corp/partnership) and HNWI tax work with a fully remote schedule, strong benefits, and growth path. Best for CPAs with public accounting management experience and deep business tax skills.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

Salary (SLC/metro): Expected range $70,600–$95,500 (full range $66,000–$108,000; 8% bonus target)

Type: Full-time

Serve as a finance business partner—building budgets, forecasts, ROI analyses, and supporting cost-savings projects in healthcare. Great if you have 5–7 years of finance and like mission-driven work.

Employer: Goldman Sachs – Asset & Wealth Management, External Investing Group (XIG)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, VP level

Lead the entire valuation framework for private markets and Level 3 assets, managing a team and working across investment, risk, controllers, and tech. A fit for seasoned private markets valuation pros with strong governance and leadership chops.

Employer: Packsize

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid – 4 days in office)

Pay: $26–$30/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on billing role handling contracts, recurring invoices, and SAP billing data for leases, software, and services. Good move if you have 1–2+ years in billing/accounting ops and want solid benefits.

Employer: Dune Strategy

Location: Remote – anywhere in the U.S. (role tied to SLC market listing)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, permanent

Fully remote AR role: prepare invoices, apply payments (often international wires), chase overdue balances, and reconcile weekly. Great if you’ve used QuickBooks Online/Xero/NetSuite and want benefits plus a home-office setup.

Intuit TurboTax Local Service Expert Roles (Multiple Titles)

These are essentially the same year‑round tax expert role under different posting titles. Listed once here to avoid duplicates.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Onsite at TurboTax office)

Salary: Market-based hourly ranges (varies by state; see posting)

Type: Part-time, year-round (min. 20 hrs/week, mostly weekdays)

Prepare individual tax returns (simple to complex), give live tax advice, and act as a local community ambassador for TurboTax. Best for EA/CPA/attorneys or experienced preparers (3+ years, 30+ returns/season) who like client-facing work and local outreach.

(Other Intuit postings with titles like “Tax Expert – In-Person,” “Tax Expert – Tax Office,” and “Tax Expert – Local Office” share the same core role and requirements.)

Employer: Morgan Stanley – Tailored Lending Group

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, AVP level

Manage a portfolio of complex securities-based and life-insurance-backed loans for ultra-high-net-worth clients. Strong fit if you have 3–5+ years of credit/lending and enjoy deep credit analysis and portfolio monitoring.

Employer: University of Utah – Internal Audit

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (Hybrid, campus)

Pay Range: $84,000–$95,000 DOE

Type: Full-time, hybrid (M–F, core hours 9 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Audit IT systems, controls, and related financial/operational processes, with hiring at IS Auditor III or IV depending on experience. Great if you have 6–8+ years in IS audit, possibly CISA, and want university benefits and stability.

Employer: T.D. Williamson

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Lead the SLC accounting team, own the close process, support audits, and mentor a group of accountants. Designed for a CPA (preferred) with 12–15 years’ experience and 7+ years in leadership who enjoys technical accounting and team development.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. And if you’re applying, try to do it this week while roles are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.