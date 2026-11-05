🚧 Salt Lake City Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Salt Lake City’s trades scene is busy right now—good mix of union, church, and private contractors hiring. If you like working with your hands and being out in the field, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction

Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive pay (plus PTO, holidays, 401k match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement)

If you’ve got 4+ years finish blade experience and can run GPS/UTS on dozers and blades, this is a solid long-term spot with big infrastructure projects and strong benefits.

Employer: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Subcontractor (independent contractor)

Subcontractor (independent contractor) Pay: $150–$300+ per job, average $1,500–$3,000/week, many full-timers hit $100K+ per year

No experience needed—just a truck/van, ladders, tools, and insurance (or willing to get it). Pre-sold jobs, weekly direct deposit, and you set your own schedule.

Employer: LeafFilter / Leaf Home Lighting

LeafFilter / Leaf Home Lighting Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Subcontractor (independent contractor)

Subcontractor (independent contractor) Pay: About $75K–$120K/year, average $1,500–$3,000/week

Install low-voltage roofline lighting with pre-sold jobs and flexible hours. Great if you already have a truck, full ladder set, tools, and liability insurance and want steady, year-round work.

Employer: Jobot (for a leading electrical contractor)

Jobot (for a leading electrical contractor) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $175,000/year, 100% company-paid benefits + yearly bonus

Lead large industrial/commercial electrical projects, often multi-million-dollar jobs with big manufacturing and energy clients. Best for folks with 10+ years electrical construction and experience running crews of 20+.

Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: 50 E North Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, regular employee

Full-time, regular employee Pay: $25.00 – $29.00/hour, DOE

Journeyman-level cabinetry and finish carpentry for Church headquarters facilities—custom cabinets, furniture, and finish work. Must be a member of the Church and temple worthy; apply before 11/23/2026.

Employer: Omega Morgan, Inc.

Omega Morgan, Inc. Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Lead a welding/fab crew, handle layout, fit-up, and quality checks while still welding yourself. Great fit if you have strong welding skills, a welding certificate, and prior lead/foreman experience and don’t mind a loud, hands-on shop.

Employer: Not listed (independent contractor role)

Not listed (independent contractor role) Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Go to customers’ homes to detail cars—no experience needed, they train you and pay weekly with bonuses. You just need your own vehicle, license, positive attitude, and weekday + some weekend availability.

Employer: MEI Industrial Solutions

MEI Industrial Solutions Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time

Hands-on rigging for heavy equipment—setting up gear, signaling operators, moving machinery in tight spaces. Very physical role, ideal if you’re comfortable with heights, heavy lifting, reading blueprints, and using rigging tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers keep good people in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.