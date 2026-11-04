🌿 Several Environmental Roles Hiring Now in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City has some strong openings right now for people who care about land, water, and energy. These roles mix field work, policy, and big‑picture planning.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: Salt Lake City, UT (can be based anywhere in the U.S. )

(can be based ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early‑career consulting role where you support environmental permitting for natural gas pipelines, LNG terminals, and other energy projects. Good fit if you have 2+ years experience, are comfortable with field work, GIS/maps, and technical writing, and want to travel and grow into a strong environmental consultant.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: Salt Lake City, UT (can be based anywhere in the U.S. )

(can be based ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid‑ to senior‑level role leading FERC permitting and resource reports for large, complex energy projects. Ideal if you have 4–6+ years (5–10 preferred) with FERC‑regulated projects, strong technical writing and client skills, and want to act as a subject matter expert on multi‑million‑dollar infrastructure work.

Employer: Salt Lake City Corporation – Public Utilities

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $74,799.90 – $87,266.55

City role leading environmental and watershed projects, coordinating with federal, state, and local agencies, and managing consultants and contracts. Comes with full city benefits (health, dental, vision, pension/401(k), paid leave, parental leave, tuition reimbursement). Open until filled, so early applications are encouraged.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and seeing the full details—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.