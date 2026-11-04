🎓 Salt Lake City education jobs with multiple openings

Salt Lake City has some solid education and training roles right now, from hands-on skills training to creative digital learning work. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: CDL Driving Academy

CDL Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time/Full-time

Part-time/Full-time Pay: From $25.00/hour

Teach future commercial drivers how to safely handle Class A and B vehicles, from pre-trip checks to road skills. Great fit if you have a valid Class A CDL, at least 2 years’ driving experience, and want a more predictable schedule with paid holidays, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: University of Utah Financial Services

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (campus, hybrid – in office 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time, benefited staff

Pay: $55,000–$60,000 DOE

Standard Hours: 40/week, day shift

Design and build digital learning content for university staff and faculty—videos, infographics, interactive modules, and more. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s + 4 years (or master’s + 2 years) in related work, strong multimedia and graphic design skills, and experience with tools like Adobe Creative Cloud or e-learning platforms.

Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Type: Full-time, paid internship

Support curriculum for youth ages 11–18 in reading, writing, math, English language, study skills, and life skills. Best for someone currently in school or recently graduated, organized, and interested in curriculum design and after-school learning. (Note: Church membership with a current temple recommend is required.)

Employer: Stone Security (a BearCom company)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT (local office focus, some travel)

(local office focus, some travel) Type: Full-time

Train and mentor security technicians on access control, video management, and intrusion systems—bridging classroom learning with real job sites. Great if you have 5+ years in the field, expert-level skills with systems like Lenel S2, Axis, Milestone, and enjoy coaching others. Includes competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, company vehicle, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open fast when you’re already in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.