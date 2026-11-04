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🎓 Salt Lake City education jobs with multiple openings
Salt Lake City has some solid education and training roles right now, from hands-on skills training to creative digital learning work. Here are a few worth a look this week.
CDL School Instructor (Class A, No Restrictions)
- Employer: CDL Driving Academy
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (in person)
- Type: Part-time/Full-time
- Pay: From $25.00/hour
Teach future commercial drivers how to safely handle Class A and B vehicles, from pre-trip checks to road skills. Great fit if you have a valid Class A CDL, at least 2 years’ driving experience, and want a more predictable schedule with paid holidays, PTO, and employee discounts.
Training & Development Specialist
- Employer: University of Utah Financial Services
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (campus, hybrid – in office 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time, benefited staff
- Pay: $55,000–$60,000 DOE
- Standard Hours: 40/week, day shift
Design and build digital learning content for university staff and faculty—videos, infographics, interactive modules, and more. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s + 4 years (or master’s + 2 years) in related work, strong multimedia and graphic design skills, and experience with tools like Adobe Creative Cloud or e-learning platforms.
Succeed in School Intern (Curriculum Intern)
- Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Type: Full-time, paid internship
Support curriculum for youth ages 11–18 in reading, writing, math, English language, study skills, and life skills. Best for someone currently in school or recently graduated, organized, and interested in curriculum design and after-school learning. (Note: Church membership with a current temple recommend is required.)
Stone – Field and Support Training Specialist
- Employer: Stone Security (a BearCom company)
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT (local office focus, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
Train and mentor security technicians on access control, video management, and intrusion systems—bridging classroom learning with real job sites. Great if you have 5+ years in the field, expert-level skills with systems like Lenel S2, Axis, Milestone, and enjoy coaching others. Includes competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, company vehicle, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open fast when you’re already in the pipeline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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