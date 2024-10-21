Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Salon

    “Hot Ones”: Peter Dinklage says he was in a “Beastie Boys rip-off” punk band before pursuing acting

    By Joy Saha,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3Ae6_0wFr17gb00

    Peter Dinklage may be best known for his Emmy-winning performance as Tyrion Lannister on “Game Of Thrones,” but the acclaimed actor wasn’t keen on pursuing a career in Hollywood from the get-go. Instead, Dinklage was set on being in a punk-funk band, he told Sean Evans while tackling a platter of spicy chicken wings on this week’s episode of “Hot Ones.”

    “Back in the day, I was like, ‘I’m not gonna be an actor. I’m not gonna do any silly commercials or any of that, I’m gonna do plays downtown for no money in which I’m gonna throw up on the audience and I’m gonna be in a punk band,’” Dinklage — who is currently promoting his latest film “Brothers” — said. “We were Beastie Boys rip-offs and yeah, we had fun. It was a lot of fun. And it was a couple years doing it, I got a cool scar on my temple. Head wounds bleed a lot. So I throw up on the audience, and I bleed on the audience. It’s a very visceral experience if you wanna see me live.”

    Dinklage ultimately became an actor, but he recalled feeling “too angry for a long time” when he immersed himself in the industry: “I just knew what the entertainment business was serving up people who are my size and that to me wasn’t acting. But I surrounded myself with really brilliant people. Not intentionally, but just friendships.”

    He continued, “I call it the tribe and we just carried that friendship and working environment sort of one in the same into the future together. ‘Cause you can’t do it alone, I couldn’t do it alone and that’s the beauty of what I do for a living, is the collaboration. So I was just lucky to find really great people who inspired me more so every day.”

    On the topic of acting, Dinklage praised his GOT co-star Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister, Tyrion’s estranged father. Dinklage recalled Dance approaching him in between takes and apologizing after a particularly tense or harsh scene.

    Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

    “We wouldn’t hug it out ’cause of time, and it felt very paternal too,” Dinklage added. “He [Dance] played a horrible human being, but he’s one of my favorite human beings and it was a shame how that one ended, on the toilet…”

    When asked what defines a great actor’s director, Dinklage said, “You shouldn’t have to talk to an actor much if you hired them.”

    “You saw something in them that you want for the part and that can lead to chaos and you need to make sure everybody knows your vision is very clear, ‘cause they’ll take over. We’ll spot a weakness in a director and go oh ok, I got this…all actors want to direct…and there has to be one captain to keep that vision clear…”

    Dinklage persisted until the very end of his interview and conquered the infamous Wings of Death.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Joe Wright
    2d ago
    He is easily one of my favorite actors.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Squad ghouls: The power of witches and supernaturals teaming up on screen
    Salon4 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    “She can write whatever she wants”: Martha Stewart dishes on the end of a friendship with Ina Garten
    Salon9 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    A bite of history: Reviving the election cake that helped fuel America’s first vote
    Salon1 day ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Liam Payne postmortem toxicology report reveals multiple drugs in system
    Salon2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune15 days ago
    Musk and JD Vance want to colonize the universe. It’s a horrible idea
    Salon4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    "Thirst for the spectacle of Trump’s cruelty": Exploring MAGA's unbreakable bond
    Salon5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Trump, after canceling interviews and refusing a second debate, calls Harris "lazy" and "low IQ"
    Salon3 hours ago
    Eva Mendes says she won’t eat Kellogg's cereal, demands brand to “remove artificial food dyes”
    Salon6 days ago
    Farewell to Colin Robinson, the "What We Do in the Shadows" vampire that could very well be us
    Salon2 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    The tragedy of Liam Payne: A One Direction pop star life lived in spectacle
    Salon6 days ago
    Gaffigan jokes Trump's Haitian "cats" lie is second election scandal around "grabbing a kitty"
    Salon5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy