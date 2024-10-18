Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Salon

    Harris pledges to federally legalize marijuana to bolster Black communities. Will it work?

    By Elizabeth Hlavinka,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9FD3_0wBvkKZz00

    On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris became the first major presidential candidate to endorse the federal legalization of cannabis, pledging to ensure “the safe cultivation, distribution and possession of recreational marijuana is the law of the land.” Though many states have legalized cannabis and its marijuana extracts, the drug still remains illegal at the federal level.

    The declaration was made in an “Opportunity Agenda” designed to support Black men that also includes plans to improve access to addiction treatment and other medications. It also states Harris would provide forgivable loans for Black business owners along with opportunities for the Black community to participate as a “national cannabis industry takes shape.”

    The agenda, released at a Black-owned business in Erie, Pennsylvania, appears to be part of a larger strategy to appeal to Black voters that also included a campaign stop in Detroit. There, Harris was interviewed by radio host Charlamagne tha God, whose morning hip-hop show, “The Breakfast Club,” has a weekly audience of 4.5 million listeners.

    “I will work on decriminalizing [cannabis] because I know exactly how those laws have been used to disproportionately impact certain populations and specifically Black men,” Harris said during the interview Tuesday.

    The campaign push comes after a New York Times/Siena College poll found that, although Harris had increased support among Black voters after President Biden dropped out of the race, she still trailed behind the proportion of Black voters that Biden had to win the election in 2020 by about 10 percentage points. Meanwhile, the number of Black voters pledging support for Trump has increased to 15 percentage points from nine in the 2020 election. As Harris said in the Tuesday interview, it is expected to be a “margin-of-error race.”

    When Charlamagne tha God asked Harris to comment on the “political timing” of the agenda and the sentiment that “some people in the Democrat Party use Black Americans to play identity politics,” Harris said the initiative built on the economic agenda she has been working on for years as senator and vice president and specifically highlighted her efforts to increase money in community banks.

    “Of all the venture capital funding, only 1% goes to Black entrepreneurs,” Harris said. “We don't have the same rates of access to capital, be it through family or through connections, which is why I've done the work of putting billions more dollars into community banks, which go directly to the community.”

    The agenda Harris released this week takes a holistic approach to Black men’s health care, not only vowing to increase screenings for conditions like prostate cancer and funding for diseases like sickle cell disease that disproportionately impact Black men, but also promising $20,000 in forgivable loans for socially disadvantaged entrepreneurs among many other economic pledges.

    Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter Lab Notes.

    Many Black and brown communities disproportionately criminalized for marijuana possession are still dealing with the trauma that this caused, and a legalization plan that centralizes the health of these communities is necessary, Frederika Easley, president of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, told Salon.

    “When our Black men are taken care of, that is better for our community, that is better for our family, and that is better for our economy,” Easley said in a phone interview. “We know that stress is a silent killer, and specifically for Black men, there is a weight on their shoulders.”

    Racial disparities persist even in states that have legalized cannabis, with reduced rates of incarceration mostly among white people, said Dr. Yasmin Hurd, the director of the Addiction Institute at Mount Sinai.

    “Despite the legalization in many states, arrests for Black and brown people are still relatively the same as before legalization," Hurd told Salon in an email.

    President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession charges during his presidency and moved toward rescheduling marijuana as a less dangerous drug but stopped short of supporting legislation to nationally legalize it. Donald Trump has recently voiced support for Biden’s loosening of marijuana restrictions and said he would vote for legalization in Florida, which is on this November's ballot. During his presidency, Trump appointed Jeff Sessions to the role of attorney general, a stark opponent to progressive drug policy including cannabis reform. He also signed the First Step Act, which lowered sentences for certain drug-related crimes.

    Harris’ stance on cannabis has changed over time. As a district attorney in San Francisco in 2010, Harris did not support a proposed ballot initiative to legalize cannabis and urged voters to decide against Prop 19. In her role there, she did support the use of marijuana medically, but also prosecuted more than 1,900 people on cannabis-related cases. In 2019, Harris sponsored a law put forth to decriminalize marijuana as a junior U.S. Senator.

    During a roundtable discussion with rapper Fat Joe about inequities in federal marijuana policy in March, Harris acknowledged racial disparities in drug charges and said it was “absurd” and “patently unfair” that the federal government considers marijuana to be as dangerous as heroin and other Schedule 1 drugs.

    The Harris campaign did not respond to Salon's request for comment before this story’s publication.

    Harris' evolution on cannabis legalization has reflected changes in public opinion, said Morgan Fox, the political director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML.) In 2010, for example, a minority of the U.S. public favored recreational marijuana legalization. Today, two-thirds of voters support it.

    “We're seeing national support, across political lines, in the majority for ending federal prohibition,” Fox told Salon in a phone interview. “I think that smart politicians on both sides of the aisle are going to be looking at the poll numbers and the increasing outpouring of support for ending these disastrous prohibition policies and will eventually begin to start prioritizing this.”

    How Harris could get federal legalization passed by Congress if she does win the election is unclear, Steven Bender, a law professor at Seattle University School of Law, told Salon. Nevertheless, this action plan from Harris addresses not only the over-policing of Black communities in relation to cannabis, but the economic consequences to stem from it — and that is significant, Bender said.

    “It is symbolic and important that it’s something that no serious presidential candidate with a major party who got the nomination has been saying before,” Bender said in a phone interview.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker22 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    As heroin in Afghanistan dries up, Europe could face an overdose crisis like the U.S.
    Salon1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Jack Smith drops 2,000 pages of evidence that Trump tried to keep sealed until after the election
    Salon1 day ago
    Eva Mendes says she won’t eat Kellogg's cereal, demands brand to “remove artificial food dyes”
    Salon2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Musk and JD Vance want to colonize the universe. It’s a horrible idea
    Salon1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Jack Smith plays his hand
    Salon1 day ago
    Migrants excluded from metro Denver homeless count report
    David Heitz24 days ago
    War’s public health impacts are vast. Tallying them is difficult
    Salon1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy