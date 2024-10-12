Open in App
    "Democrats reinvent history": McCain threatens to "spill tea" on father's feelings about Harris

    By Griffin Eckstein,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LX4S_0w4d0C3e00

    Meghan McCain is warning Vice President Kamala Harris not to invoke her father’s memory.

    The former cohost of “The View” threatened to “start spilling tea” about late Republican Senator John McCain’s view of Harris in a post to X.

    Harris praised the late senator during a Thursday night rally in McCain’s home state of Arizona. She told the crowd about a moment she shared in the U.S. Capitol with the elder McCain prior to his passing in 2018.

    “He says, ‘Kid, come over here. You’re going to make a great senator,'" she said. "You know, we didn’t agree on everything, but, man, I mean, what about an incredible American hero?"

    Megan objected to the anecdote on social media, accusing Harris of trying to "reinvent history" and "bastardize his memory."

    “I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending on the political moment you need to bastardize his memory for,” McCain wrote. “Please don’t make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris.”

    John McCain voted with Harris at least once during their year in the Senate, breaking ranks with Republicans to save the Affordable Care Act from then-President Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal it. That act earned him some veneration with the center-left, serving as a symbol of anti-Trump bipartisanship.

    Trump famously maligned John McCain for being taken as a prisoner of war in the Vietnam War. Since then, several members of McCain's family have endorsed candidates running against Trump. Megan refers to herself as “the last Republican in the family,” but has no plans to endorse either candidate.

    McCain warned Harris to stay away from her father's legacy. Shortly after spreading a viral and debunked conspiracy theory accusing Harris of relying on a teleprompter, she threatened to "spill tea" about how her father actually felt about Harris.

