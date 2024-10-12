Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Salon

    "Deep state" and "uniparty": To defeat Trump’s American caste system, Democrats need a realignment

    By Charles DerberYale R. Magrass,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfqfm_0w4ChlLC00

    Since at least 2017, a series of high-quality polls show that a majority of Americans believe that a so-called deep state of unelected elites wields dominant power in the U.S. The term “deep state” is covered by the media as a phrase invented by Donald Trump, who uses it frequently to denounce unelected liberals and “Marxists” in government. But the idea of a deep state has a long history on the left as well as the right — with two very different meanings. The outcome of this year’s presidential election may depend on whether the public comes to see the real deep state as the one Trump is attacking, or the one that the left has long challenged.

    Trump’s deep state includes the civil servants in the federal regulatory and social welfare bureaucracy as well as in the national security apparatus of the CIA, FBI and Pentagon. He denounces them as the real threat to democracy, aligning with Project 2025’s proposal to purge more than 50,000 civil servants and replace them with his political appointees. He has promised to prosecute the leaders of this deep state elite and their coastal allies in the Democratic Party, the media and universities who work in concert to promote open borders and the ideology of DEI (diversity, equity and equality) that is stealing the jobs of hard-working “true” Americans who are white Christian patriots.

    But there is a more authentic and real deep state, identified by scholars and the Left. In “The Power Elite,” one of the most important sociological books of the 20th century, C. Wright Mills wrote that America was ruled by a triangle of unelected elites: wealthy corporate elites allied with top civilian government leaders and the military. This is a true deep state largely organized around corporate class interests both at home and abroad, sacrificing the jobs of ordinary working Americans of all races for the profits of “the 1%.”

    Interestingly, there is an overlap between Trump’s and Mills’ notions. Both agree that unelected groups exercise great power and that the national security apparatus is part of the real deep state. But the power elite, as understood by Mills and the left, also includes and highlights the corporate rich. They constitute a ruling class, people whose power stems from controlling the vast majority of America’s wealth. To win support, they have been appealing to white Christian nationalism, a caste-based identity.

    Sociologists distinguish between class and caste. Class is a status stemming from wealth, where you theoretically can rise or fall, although few people do. Trump was born in the upper tier of the ruling class, with whom he continues to schmooze in Mar-A-Lago to make mutually profitable deals for his second term. A caste is a biological state you are born in and can’t change; race and gender are typically considered castes.

    The power elite identified by Mills and that Trump would restore to unfettered control melds class and caste—and has an important history. In our work, we show that the U.S. was founded as an uneasy marriage between two deep states, a Northern proto-capitalist one and a Southern slave-based one that was proto-fascist. One was based on class power of early merchant capitalists and the other based on the caste power of the Southern white gentry. While they came together to secure independence from the British over taxes, trade and continental expansion, they would later divorce in the Civil War. They had very different visions, one of an agrarian caste nation and the other an industrial power based on class, theoretically open to all races or castes.

    In 1980, Reagan proved the modern electoral power of a right-wing politics relying on corporate class power allied with caste-based white Christian nationalism. But Trump’s approach has far earlier roots, as he marries his corporate deep state with elements of a caste-based white proto-fascist deep state., It’s what happened in the original founding. This storied historical legacy helps explain the attraction of so many Americans to Trump, who claims to be bringing back the greatness of an early American system governed by wealthy white men in the name of all the true American patriots. It purges the “criminal” immigrants and inner-city Black Americans who he blames for the problems of ordinary white Americans today.

    Trump could win a second term, unless the Harris-Walz campaign makes clear that Trump’s resurrected power elite uniting caste and class power will worsen the problems of ordinary working voters, especially blue-collar workers in the Blue Wall states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It was the unification of Democrats and Republicans under George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton that ushered in a new era of bipartisanship, or a "uniparty" of sorts, in support of nearly unfettered free trade which saw the devastating loss of well-paying blue collar jobs that allowed Trump to become the first Republican in three decades to win the Rust Belt. This uniparty built on Reagan's neoliberal revolution embraced by both Republicans and Democrats. The Democrats need to show that Trump is actually resurrecting the real deep state that is endangering their jobs and democratic voice.

    Democrats appear to be attacking caste-based race and gender power and, in their embrace of labor and unions, they are also starting to attack corporate class power. But in the way they are recruiting conservative Republicans like Dick and Liz Cheney, Democrats are highlighting, as Harris explicitly says, that she is proudly “a capitalist” and are hesitant to challenge forcefully the corporations and the military-industrial complex that continue to endanger the wages and jobs of workers while supporting American militarism.

    Harris needs to show that she will deliver for working people the good wages, affordable necessities and democratic voice they need to ensure their future. Since Bill Clinton, Democratic identity politics has challenged racial and gender caste power while focusing far less on class power. Harris needs to recapture the spirit of the New Deal, when Democrats had landslide victories among working-class voters who have been migrating in droves to the GOP since the end of the New Deal era. Her future—and the nation’s—will depend on her making clear that she takes class as seriously as she does caste and will fight for all working people against the corporate deep state.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 77
    Add a Comment
    John Mentzos
    53m ago
    Spot on! Bravo!
    Justice For All
    4h ago
    🛑✋️🛑 STOP....Dummycrats are the PARTY OF RADICAL ANTI-AMERICAN EXTREMISTS....VOTE THEM ALL OUT
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite2 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Mark Halperin Warns That Private Polling Shows Kamala Harris ‘In a Lot of Trouble’: ‘She Could Lose All 7’ Swing States
    Mediaite5 days ago
    The Bible makes clear who will win today's battles, says Jonathan Cahn, bestselling author
    Fox News15 days ago
    Not so fast: Experts are "skeptical" about polls showing Black, Latino voters moving to Trump
    Salon2 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times10 days ago
    Judge Chutkan approves release of Trump Jan. 6 documents that could reveal more damning testimony
    Salon3 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Scoop: Karine Jean-Pierre blocks John Kirby at White House podium
    Axios12 hours ago
    'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump
    HuffPost3 days ago
    Dr. Gupta points out what’s notable about Kamala Harris’ health report
    CNN2 days ago
    'Don't come back': Trump triggers outrage for bashing Detroit — at an event in Detroit
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    Bill Clinton's 49th Anniversary Photo To Hilary Draws Plenty Of Attention: "Monica Lewinsky Sends Her Regards"
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Tensions Flare Between Biden and Harris’ Teams as Election Looms
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Endorsements from Republicans and CEOs won’t help Kamala Harris win | Katrina vanden Heuvel
    The Guardian5 days ago
    JD Vance Confirms an Eventual Trump Administration Would Seek to End Funding for Planned Parenthood
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Stunning New Poll Could Spell Trump’s Doom This Election
    The New Republic4 days ago
    As California bird flu outbreak worsens, a Missouri patient who caught it is alarming experts
    Salon4 days ago
    Harris rips Trump for his criticism of federal storm response: 'This is not a time for people to play politics'
    spectrumlocalnews.com3 days ago
    North Carolina Republicans Cast Alarming Post-Hurricane Election Vote
    The New Republic4 days ago
    You really think Donald Trump was a good president? Look at his record | Opinion
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s haunting note found on mountaintop: ‘Can’t feel my fingers’
    breezyscroll.com14 hours ago
    Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin says he may be 'going with Trump' instead of 'liar' Kamala Harris
    Fox News4 days ago
    "They're animals": Trump vows mass deportation under law used to justify Japanese internment camps
    Salon3 days ago
    All eyes on XEC: Why COVID sleuths are paying attention to this variant
    Salon5 days ago
    Longtime Florida Democrat Shocks Party by Endorsing Trump, Slamming Kamala for Making World 'Dramatically Less Safe'
    Latin Times7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy