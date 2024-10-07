Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Salon

    Madonna opens up about the death of her brother Christopher: "It's hard to explain our bond"

    By Nardos Haile,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuKwg_0vxc3XGO00

    Christopher Ciccone — the younger brother of Madonna and an artist in his own right — died on Friday at the age of 63.

    In a confirmation released to The Associated Press on Sunday by Ciccone's representative, Brad Taylor, he passed away in his hometown of Michigan after a lengthy battle with cancer.

    Following the news of her brother's death, Madonna took to Instagram to express her grief, writing, “He was the closest human to me for so long . . . It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other’s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood.”

    “When it came to good taste, my brother was the Pope, and you had to kiss the ring to get his blessing,” Madonna wrote. “He was a painter a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him.”

    Sharing that a love of the arts — specifically dance — was a "kind of superglue" that held them together and saved them both from the hardships experienced in the Midwestern town they grew up in, she didn't hold back from mentioning that they were, at times, estranged.

    “But when my brother got sick, We found our way back to each other," she wrote. "I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible . . . I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere," she concluded.

    Like his famous sister, Christopher got his start as a dancer and worked closely with her at various points in her career as a dresser and creative consultant, heavily involved as a director for Madonna’s The Girlie Show world tour in 1993, and serving as the art director for her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Doug Emhoff denies allegation that he hit ex-girlfriend
    Salon5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    All eyes on XEC: Why COVID sleuths are paying attention to this variant
    Salon11 hours ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Trump ally running for Senate in Pennsylvania calls for bombing Mexico as part of war on drugs
    Salon6 days ago
    "Only a matter of time before somebody tried to kill him": Vance says Trump shooting inevitable
    Salon3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminarialast hour
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Neuroscience is exploring how your brain lets you experience two opposite feelings at once
    Salon3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    "These are my people": Parton donates $1 million to Hurricane Helene relief
    Salon4 days ago
    For kids with long COVID, "back to school" often means not returning at all
    Salon3 days ago
    "Hold Your Breath": Sarah Paulson is stellar in Hulu's paranoiac Dust Bowl horror film
    Salon6 days ago
    Astronomers detect a planet near Barnard's star, which is relatively close to Earth
    Salon5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Wendy’s is celebrating SpongeBob's 25th anniversary with an all-new Krabby Patty burger
    Salon6 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Merriam-Webster adds “burrata,” “street corn” and more common food terms to its dictionary
    Salon5 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz15 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern19 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz8 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy